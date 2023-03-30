Last week my wife Diane and I were riding along on Interstate 65. When we took the I-265 exit, we noticed clothing strewn along the side of the road all the way up the ramp. This did not appear to be normal litter. Most of it was women’s short shorts, along with straps of some sort. Such a discovery always begs the question as to how did these items manage to get there? Was it intentional? Was it an accident? What was the story behind it?
Diane believes that the clothing was most likely evidence of some domestic dispute. She theorizes that this may have occurred when a couple were arguing and the man threw his partner’s clothing out of the car, one by one, in order to intimidate her. Diane also has a back-up theory that there may have been a child in the backseat of the car who managed to open a suitcase and started throwing clothing out the window.
Although I think Diane’s theories are plausible, I lean toward the explanation that this occurred as an accident, when a suitcase strapped to the top of a car opened and clothing was sent flying. It was like when someone or some things get sucked out of an airplane, when the emergency door is opened. I’m no expert on Bernoulli’s Principle, but this might account for the straps. Whatever the true explanation is, it certainly smacks of a human tragedy.
This incident shouldn’t be so surprising since American highways accumulate over 51 billion pieces of litter annually. I have been curious about roadside debris ever since the time in Florida, when I came across a fully cooked beef roast lying next to a busy road, while jogging. I was surprised to read that a lady in Pittsburgh, who regularly picked up trash in her neighborhood, reported finding an entire roast turkey in the street near her house. She said that usually she doesn’t see “such exotic things.”
Litter is only one kind of road debris. Other types include rocks, car parts, tires, hay bales, signs, branches, construction barriers, railroad ties, metal debris, etc. According to the AAA, debris accounts for over 25,000 accidents annually, many of which are fatal.
Cyclists and joggers often see unusual types of litter or road debris. Among the many things they have reported seeing, in addition to various articles of clothing, are hypodermic needles, unopened bottles of liquor, tools, tube socks, gift cards and cash, bottles of pain-killers, sneakers, computers, gloves, used diapers, a baby, and a dead body.
A 2009 study reported more than $11.5 billion is spent each year to clean up such roadside litter and the cost was growing. Litter often contains pollutants that find their way into the soil, water supply, and even the food chain. So roadside litter is more than just a problem with aesthetics, it can be a safety hazard, an environmental issue, and even a health threat.
It’s been found that people are much more likely to litter in already littered environments. Just the sight of existing litter has a disinhibiting effect on folks. Individuals also litter in areas where they feel no sense of personal ownership, such as public parks, walkways, and beaches.
The most littered items historically have been tobacco products such as cigarette butts, followed by paper and plastic items. California psychologist Wesley Schultz believes that in the past, littering wasn’t seen as negatively as it is today. He says that in the 1960s people were much more accepting about openly throwing waste in public spaces.
Attitudes, however, have changed over time so that by the 1980s “it was not only seen as socially taboo — but unethical — to just throw your trash on the ground.” Schultz believes that public service announcements, like the famous Crying American Indian ad, which featured native American actor Iron Eyes Cody, went a long way to help change attitudes.
This reminds me of the 2021 film Cruella, in which the villain, the wicked “Baroness,” as portrayed by Emma Thompson, throws trash out of the window of her limousine, after eating her lunch. Despite all of her terrible deeds, including murder, this simple act of littering still seems shocking in its depiction of just how evil she is.
Even though littering may be socially unacceptable, according to Schultz people still violate this taboo for the sake of convenience, whenever it suits them. He says, “We found that the distance to a trash receptacle was the strongest predictor of littering.”
In the 1980s the Institute for Applied Research analyzed littering in Texas. They found that young rebellious males. who drove pickup-trucks, and enjoyed country music littered the most. The state of Texas was spending over $20 million annually cleaning up roadside litter. To address this problem they launched an antilittering public education program that targeted young males. This campaign was designed to evoke feelings of pride in Texans and the central message was embodied in the phrase “Don’t Mess with Texas.” Results were impressive and there was a 72% reduction in littering.
In 1997 Australian researchers identified six distinctive types of litterers. These included: (1) “wedgers” who stashed trash so the area appeared clean, (2) “undertakers” who buried their trash, (3) ”foul shooters” who tried to throw their trash into a receptacle, but missed and left it on the ground, (4) ” 90 percenters”, who properly disposed of large objects, but didn’t bother with smaller ones, (5) “flagrant flingers“ who had no problem with social disapproval, and (6) “inchers,” who casually dropped their litter and slowly inched away from it when no one was looking.
Preventing litter will ultimately require the combined effort of citizens, policymakers and industry. Laws need to be enforced and large companies like Nestlé and Coca-Cola need to be encouraged in making their packaging reusable and more environmental friendly. Perhaps most importantly, antilittering campaigns need to continue to educate citizens and encourage public support to keep our roadways attractive, safe, and free from short shorts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.