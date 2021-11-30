Several years ago Nobel Prize winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman wrote a best-selling book entitled "Thinking, Fast and Slow".
In this work he describes how we all have two systems of thinking — fast and slow. Fast, or intuitive thinking, relies on first impressions and “gut reactions”. Such thinking is automatic, emotional and unconscious. This system is working most of the time and gives us quick believable answers. Such thinking includes scripts we have memorized and motor skills we have over-learned, like bike riding or driving a car. Fast thinking, however, is unable to calculate probabilities and can easily make mistakes. This thinking is why we often jump to conclusions or misapply past experiences.
This system also encourages us to overgeneralize, so that even one event is enough to support a number of sketchy beliefs. Kahneman theorized that fast thinking was why people routinely make wrong decisions.
Because people engaged in fast thinking aren’t able to think statistically, they come to a lot of black and white decisions. The wearing of masks to prevent COVID-19 infections is an example. Studies show a 65% to 70% reduction in infection spread with masking. While most would see this as effective, fast thinking could easily lead you to believe that masking doesn’t work, because it’s not 100% effective or that the issue has not been “settled”.
The other system, called “slow thinking”, is analytic and involves problem-solving, logic, and calculation. It takes effort. It is usually inactive and only comes into play when fast thinking has failed. This occurs when we encounter something new or when our usual strategies fail. We may call upon this system when we have something difficult to do, like parallel parking, finishing our algebra homework, or in my case, backing up a boat. After we finish such tasks, we quickly switch back to fast, because our head hurts. Many people like to believe they routinely engaged in slow analytic thinking, but they don’t. Given the same information these two thought systems often arrive at different conclusions.
My wife Diane does Sudoku puzzles and I’ve wondered if those require fast or slow thinking. I’ve decided that she has done enough of them that she uses fast thinking. I, however, would need to use slow thinking. A possible clue is that whenever I try to do one, it gives me a headache.
Fast thinking can frequently result in substituting simpler questions for difficult ones. This is so we can use the tools we have, rather than the tools we need. Earlier this year British physician Tony Williams wrote an article entitled: “Thinking too fast? How we made errors managing the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He says, that when the pandemic hit, Britain’s list of extremely vulnerable patients was a classic example of fast thinking. Instead of answering the pertinent question “What makes people more vulnerable to COVID-19? The health establishment answered the question, “What specific conditions might reduce people’s immunity and make them more vulnerable?”
This slight tweaking, resulted in the omission of many of the most vulnerable patients and the listing of patients whose vulnerability was years in the future. Williams concluded “Many lessons will be learned from COVID-19. One of them is the need to adopt clear statistical methodology for risk assessments, and… to “think slow”.
Fast thinking decisions are also heavily influenced by the context in which choices are presented and the language used. Kahneman describes a group of people who were asked if they would agree to surgery if the "survival" rate was 90%, while another group was asked if they would undergo the same surgery if the mortality rate was 10%. Significantly more people agreed to surgery when the survival rate was mentioned than when the mortality rate was brought up, even though the statistical probabilities were identical.
Kahneman’s research confirms that people are much more likely to act to prevent a loss than to achieve a gain. I discovered this phenomena years ago in Mississippi, playing a Louisiana card game called Booray. This gambling game is similar to spades, but when a player fails to win a trick they must match the pot, in what is called a Booray (or Boo for short). The only way to ensure you don’t Booray is to have a pat hand or to cowardly drop out early. It took only a few hands and lots of money for me to learn to play like a chicken.
One night a group of us were playing Booray at the home of a fellow who ran the local speech and hearing center. Our host immediately Boorayed three consecutive times. He then proceeded to knock over the card table and threw everyone out of his house. It was possibly the best card game I ever attended.
Booray, by the way, is the unofficial card game of NBA players and has been the cause of a number of heated arguments, fist fights, and in one infamous case, an armed confrontation. In regard to NBA Booray games Bobby Portis, a power forward for the Chicago Bulls, said “It gets heated, because there’s money on the line,” he added. “If you get booed, it’s like a gut punch.”
The emotional intensity of Booray is because fast thinking encourages folks to desperately try to avoid loses.
Loss aversion explains why people may refuse vaccinations for themselves or their children, despite overwhelming evidence that they are safe and effective. People feel more responsible for a decision actively made than if they do nothing, according to Kahneman. He has said, "People are much more afraid of their children dying from a vaccine, than they are from a child dying of an illness that spreads naturally. If something would happen to their child after being vaccinated, their decision becomes a focus of enormous regret."
Slow analytic thinking is usually used when individuals first consider the benefits and risks of vaccines. Almost immediately, however, fear makes us switch back to fast thinking. Probabilities and logic are thrown out the window in favor of some reasonable sounding story. In making vaccination decisions, such stories have a greater effect on most people than hard-to interpret data. So when it comes to such important decisions, people need to think slow — we simply can’t afford to Booray with COVID.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed. D. lives in Jeffersonville is the retiring CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems. He can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
