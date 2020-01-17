With the recent clashes in the Middle East, many military analysts have been writing about the nature of asymmetrical conflicts. A conflict is said to be asymmetrical if it is between adversaries whose relative power differs significantly, or whose strategies are not the same. Typically one of the opponents is significantly weaker than the other, but by adopting unique tactics, they may be able to hold their own or in some cases even prevail. Historical outbreaks of guerrilla warfare and even the American Revolution are often cited as examples of asymmetrical conflict.
A few days ago my wife Diane and I witnessed a perhaps slightly less dramatic, but more common example. At a restaurant we watched a couple battle it out with a baby girl sitting in a high chair. The area, where we are usually seated, is a space full of tables surrounded by booths, which I refer to as the “geezer corral.” That night it was, for some reason, loaded up with young children.
The baby girl appeared seriously displeased and refused to be comforted in any manner. Since their table was empty, we assumed they were waiting to pay their bill when she started acting up. At first she kept throwing her sippy cup on the floor, although not in a playful manner. Instead she made it perfectly clear she was annoyed and crabby. It was uncertain what was bothering her, but the situation quickly escalated as the couple unsuccessfully tried to soothe her. Next she started screaming. It wasn’t your normal scream, but rather one of those high-pitched ones that goes through your head like an icepick.
The couple, bless their hearts, were totally defenseless. They didn’t bring toys to distract the child or any tempting goldfish crackers or candy. They didn’t jingle any car keys or offer a smart phone to play with. There weren’t even any French fries they could use to entice the child. They were completely unarmed and at her mercy.
In dealing with children you always need to have the right supplies and they should be the most powerful available. Back in Florida, Diane worked with children in special education classes. In that setting having appealing rewards and reinforcers was critically important. Diane often made homemade treats like puppy chow and when purchasing treats was careful to only get brand name items. Initially her supervisor offered to provide her with Triscuits to use as rewards for her classes. Now nothing against Triscuits, but if a box of Triscuits is all you have standing between you and a classroom of rowdy kids with serious issues, you’re in big trouble. That’s like taking a knife to a gun fight.
How do seemingly weaker adversaries, like babies or toddlers, gain an advantage or even win some conflicts? Some principles of asymmetrical conflicts might be useful here. First the weaker actor may possess secret weapons. Health journalist Katherine Lee says, “Infants may look helpless, but science says they’re actually equipped with some pretty powerful mechanisms to ensure their survival, like big eyes, fat cheeks and giant foreheads (and a proportionally smaller mouth and nose) —all the traits that make our hearts melt and compel adults to care for them…” Austrian zoologist Konrad Lorenz advanced the concept of the “baby schema.” This is a set of features that embody the evolutionary conception of “cuteness.” Besides the characteristics mentioned, it also includes bulging craniums, retreating chins and round faces. There is evidence that babies displaying such features are generally treated better by caregivers.
As mentioned earlier, children use screaming like a sonic weapon. Such screaming has similarities to The Mosquito, which is an electronic device that blasts a constant, high-pitched ringing noise. Public parks employ it to prevent teenagers from congregating at night. Other public places, such as malls have just used Barry Manilow recordings to keep teenagers away.
Arthur Janov, author of “The Primal Scream,” believed that screaming is the language babies use to express their needs and as a means of defense. Audio artist Gregory Whitehead says that screams are “psychological weapons” employed by both animals and humans. We once had a Cairn Terrier who used her high-pitched bark as an aggressive weapon, whenever she was displeased.
Weaker actors may also have powerful allies they can call upon for help. Folks who are competitive with the parents or have an affinity for spoiling the child may fall into this category such as grandparents, siblings, and child care workers.
Weaker actors are often willing to suffer more than stronger actors. Unfortunately babies are often ruthless and totally committed to winning. Infantile rage is especially impressive. I believe that evolution has kept babies small in size, while their tempers are so bad, so they can only inflict minor injuries with their balled up tiny fists.
In our family our middle son decided that he was no longer going to sleep in a crib. He would throw a huge tantrum culminating with hurling himself over the crib rail on to the hard floor. He would stop at nothing. We put cushions from the couch on the floor by his crib to break his fall, but ultimately we capitulated and let him sleep on a regular bed with one of his siblings lying next to him. He’s a very determined lawyer today.
There is also a tendency for parents to underestimate the resolve of the defiant child. Parents may also identify strongly with their children and view them as ego extensions. For these reasons, and some of the factors listed previously, there is a natural reluctance to escalate the conflict. Again research shows this is especially true for blood relatives. This built-in inhibition also makes it more difficult for the stronger actor (adult) to make credible threats.
Some children naturally have a temperament that makes them quick to anger and slower to calm. Such behavior can be aggravated by overly permissive or lazy parenting, when a parent too often and too easily gives in to the child’s demands.
Typical expressions of oppositional defiance include the failure to comply with requests, refusal to follow rules, arguing, blaming, fighting, and throwing temper tantrums. Such behavior can often be seen early and usually becomes more problematic in the toddler years. In the process of socialization and learning self-control some defiance is to be expected. When it is excessive and severe, however, and interferes with relationships, learning, and development, it then becomes an issue that must be addressed. Perhaps this is why parenting seems so much like guerrilla warfare — it is.
— Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D. lives in Jeffersonville and is the CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems. He can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
