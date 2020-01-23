In mid-January Amazon studios released a comedy-drama film titled Troop Zero. This movie is about a group of outcast children and their spunky leader Christmas Flint. These girls plus one boy coalesce into a team in order to try to win the talent show at the prissy Birdy Scout jamboree. Film critic David Fear from Rolling Stone says, “It’s the Snobs Versus the Slobs, Girl Scout-Style. A group of misfit youngsters form their own Birdies troop and take on their hoity-toity rivals in a movie you’ve seen a million times before.” Writing on her movie blog Carla Renata is more kind. She likens the film to the Bad News Bears and says Troop Zero is a “great inspiring film for kids who feel bullied, different and just can’t seem to find their way in the world.” Almost every review of the film calls the girls “misfits” and the young heroine “spunky.”
Generally a “misfit” is seen as a person who is not easily accepted by others. Often their behavior, appearance or interests are seen as different or out of the mainstream. This often brings them into contrast and conflict with those who epitomize societal notions of success.
We are all familiar with the genre, which is represented by productions such as F Troop, The Sandlot, The Goonies, The Breakfast Club, Stephen King’s It (the Loser’s Club), The Pirates: Band of Misfits, The A Team, Bad News Bears, The Dirty Dozen, The Mighty Ducks, and even the Wizard of Oz.
One prototypical misfits tale is the coming of age story. Such stories reflect the difficulty of finding your place as a child, developing an integrated identity, the pervasive alienation of adolescence, and the challenges of young adulthood. The social support of the other misfits seems to be a key element in these stories. Misfit stories involving youth often relate to sports or other forms of competition. Adult misfit stories usually address the completion of some difficult quest or impossible mission. While misfits of all ages tend to have distinctive and quirky personalities, they also may possess some special ability or talent. They tend to follow the beat of their own drum and are often persecuted for it.
Psychiatrist Asim Shah, from the Baylor College of Medicine, says, “There have been numerous surveys taken about why people often root for the underdog, and most of them show that more than two-thirds of the people vote for the underdog.” Jimmy Frazier and Eldon Snyder, from Bowling Green State University, conducted a study in which they asked participants to evaluate who they would root for in an imaginary sports contest — a highly favored team or one with a terrible record. Eighty-one percent chose the underdog. Joseph Vandello and Nadav Goldschmied, from the University of Florida, surveyed the political preferences of undergraduate students and found that 64% of them favored underdog political candidates.
According to Shah’s research, we root for the underdog because it increases the excitement of the contests people watch and because unexpected success makes people actually feel happier. The brain processes winning by an underdog as a novel, but positive event. The rewards center of the brain is stimulated and releases neurochemicals associated with happiness.
People also may favor an underdog because they are unconsciously envious of the favored team’s success. When the front runners are taken down a notch by losing to an underdog, it is experienced as pleasurable.
Vandello believes, however, that rooting for the underdog also is a method of addressing inequality. He says, “We like to see the scale of justice balanced. Sometimes groups are disadvantaged and that strikes us as uncomfortable. When we can’t do anything about it, we can always root for their success.”
Perhaps most importantly, we root for the underdog because we strongly identify with them. Often it is difficult to relate to the winner because people generally don’t win all of the time. According to Shah, most people classify themselves as underdogs, so it’s easy for them to empathize with and support other underdogs.
California psychologist Leon Seltzer says that he has worked with hundreds of clients who felt out of step with those around them, like they were square pegs trying to fit into round holes. He says, “The point I’d like to make here is that although we might assume that misfits are weird, oddball creatures so deviant from the rest of us that they can’t adequately connect with others, [but] the frustrating experience of feeling uncomfortably out of place is well-nigh universal.” He believed it has less to do with personal peculiarities than incompatible social norms and prejudices. He believes that at one time or another “we’ve all been misfits or outsiders.” Although, for sure, it has occurred more often for some of us than for others.
Overall, America has a very ambiguous relationship with misfits. The nation’s pioneering origins placed high value on rugged individualism. We admire the creativity, courage and spunk of misfits, outsiders and underdogs. At the same time, we often tolerate or tacitly encourage the bullying tactics of misfits by individuals who have attained conventional success.
Although misfits may try to imitate so-called “in-group” people, their primary wish is to be accepted and respected by others without having to change. Selzer says, “They’d prefer to be seen as separate but equal, and worthy of being treated kindly.” By their very nature, however, misfits often threaten the established social order.
Unlike in the movies, I am not sure that real misfits easily find solace and support from other misfits. Many remain loners and outsiders. In media representations, misfits and underdogs often pull off upset victories, which is a quite rare occurrence in real life. Even when they lose the main contest, fictional bands of misfits are frequently portrayed as winning a deeper more meaningful moral victory. In truth, misfits seldom win conventional contests or moral victories, because of all the obstacles stacked up against them. As they mature, however, many are able to find or create other spaces for themselves where their uniqueness can be expressed.
— Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D., who lives in the real world of Jeffersonville, is the CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems and can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
