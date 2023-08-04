Recently our teenaged granddaughter and grandson, who now live in Virginia, spent the week with us. My wife Diane and I tried to be fun and entertaining. We started out at West Boggs Lake in Loogootee and spent some time on our small pontoon boat. No one was particularly interested in riding on our towable float, shaped like a giant hot dog, and an ongoing discussion about brain-eating amoebas, sort of put a damper on lake activities.
It was way too hot for the Big Four Bridge or local parks, but our grandson has some interest in boxing, so we spent an afternoon at the Muhammad Ali Center. Diane’s strongest impression was how many visitors were obviously inspired by the exhibits. Diane spoke to a woman who had traveled all the way from Pittsburgh with her husband just to visit the center.
I can remember when many of the events depicted at the center actually took place. I was about 14 when Ali first fought Sonny Liston for the world championship. I watched the fight with my mother on the American Broadcasting Company’s “Wide World of Sports.” After seeing how big and scary Liston looked, my mother didn’t give Ali much of a chance. We could hardly believe it when Ali won the fight by a technical knockout (TKO) after only six rounds.
Our granddaughter, on the other hand, likes to explore thrift shops. She and Diane and her brother visited five of them in Louisville. Her older sister, who is now a junior at the University of Louisville, has thoroughly studied Bardstown Road and had identified a number of places for her to go thrifting.
We were fortunate enough to take the kids to hear The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet at the Jeffersonville Public Library. Despite their limited exposure to jazz, they were impressed by the live performance. The Speed Museum of Art was also well received, but I would guess that Barbenheimer was probably the highlight of their visit.
Over two consecutive days we saw the Barbie movie and then the Oppenheimer film. Barbie and Oppenheimer opened simultaneously in theaters on July 21. Barbie, of course is a fantasy comedy about Mattel’s famous fashion doll Barbie. Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller about the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the scientific director of the secret Manhattan Project, which developed the first atomic bombs during World War II.
The Polygon entertainment website describes the two films as “extreme opposites,” and Variety calls the phenomenon “the movie event of the year.” The juxtaposition of these so dissimilar films caught the comedic imagination of many internet users, resulting in numerous comic postings, memes and merchandise offers.
Originally the two movies were seen as rivals and the simultaneous release was an example of counterprograming. The stark differences between the movies, however, generated so much discussion and hype that the notion that people should see the films as a double feature soon emerged.
There is also some controversy as to what is the best sequence in which to see the two films. Margot Robbie, who stars as Barbie, suggested watching Barbie, then Oppenheimer, and then Barbie again. CNN entertainment critic Scottie Andrew suggested watching Oppenheimer first and then Barbie. He said that it was like “saving dessert for after dinner.”
We ate dessert first.
We all liked both movies, although I think Barbie won by a nose. Both films were critical and financial successes. The Barbie movie is about how the Barbie doll symbolizes the complicated beliefs surrounding modern womanhood. Many of these beliefs are paradoxical if not directly contradictory. A speech given by America Ferrera’s character in the film, is aimed directly at these dehumanizing social expectations and relates them to the history of the Barbie doll itself. Later in the movie, when the Barbies hear these truths they are set free from domination and exploitation, and began to think for themselves again. Pretty deep stuff for a film about a plastic fashion doll.
I have been personally interested in atomic energy since my childhood, so I welcomed the chance to hear the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Overall, it’s a story of genius, arrogance and ultimately conscience. The chain-smoking and edgy Oppenheimer is an odd antihero, who is credited with winning the war in the Pacific, but apparently he felt so guilty about the lives lost, he refused to fight back when the government eventually turned on him. This was thought to be because of his masochistic need to punish himself. Matt Damon was especially impressive playing the gruff commanding general of the Manhattan Project, Leslie Groves.
After we saw the Oppenheimer movie, I found a copy of the 1989 film Fat Man and Little Boy in which Paul Newman played General Groves. Dwight Schultz, who portrayed Howling Mad Murdock in the A-Team TV series, played Oppenheimer in this version of the story. Schultz looked the part, but never quite captured the role. We watched about half of this movie but the kids seemed to lose interest in analyzing the differences.
When I was in elementary school, I obtained a book on nuclear reactors, which sparked my interest in atomic energy. I wrote to the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and requested any information they could provide. They sent me all sorts of pamphlets and publications. They also sent a large stack of highly technical papers about how to make nuclear weapons, which included large photos of the first two atomic bombs, developed by the Manhattan Project. These photos became my prized possessions. I took them to school to show my science teacher, who was surprised and seemed to think I was some kind of junior spy. Apparently, no one was safe from suspicion at that time.
