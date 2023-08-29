In the aftermath of COVID-19’s dramatic effect on the nation’s workers, this March the Pew Research Center released a report indicating that only about half of Americans were satisfied with their jobs.
Conventional wisdom says that people don’t quit jobs, they quit bosses. Research suggests there is some truth to this belief, although in really bad companies, the fault is usually found in executive leadership rather than line supervisors. A survey last year by the GoodHire Company found that almost one third of workers reported that they don’t enjoy working for their bosses. My father worked at a steel mill for 45 years. If he were still alive I think he would be surprised by the very question — “Do you enjoy working for your boss?" In his time no one expected to enjoy anything about work, they were just glad to have a job.
The word “boss” has some fairly negative associations, such as “bossy pants, “getting bossed around” and “Hey, you’re not the boss over me.”
My wife Diane and I were at a western-themed steakhouse, where the waiter insisted on addressing me as “boss man." It got kind of embarrassing and didn’t seem like a compliment. It irritated Diane so I told her that he ought to call her the cattle queen.
In 2010 Time Magazine celebrated National Boss Day by publishing a list of the worst bosses ever. It named people of that era like Marge Schott, George Steinbrenner, Gordon Ramsay, Naomi Campbell, and Leona Helmsley.
Bad bosses such as Ebeneezer Scrooge are a staple of classic literature and are often among the best villains. In movies and television there have been bad bosses like Montgomery Burns from the Simpsons, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) from The Devil Wears Prada, Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) from The Office, the Baroness (Emma Thompson) from Cruella, and Frank Hart (Dabney Coleman) from Nine to Five. Some of these characters are insensitive, some are greedy, and many are just plain evil.
Diane and I have both had our share of bad bosses. She once worked for a narcissistic guy who displayed photographs of himself in his office. That should’ve been an immediate red flag. I’m only surprised that he didn’t have a throne, although I have seen some CEOs whose office chairs were pretty close.
I had a boss who had to find something wrong on anything I submitted to him. When I would turn in a report it would always come back with a bunch of red marks on it. Invariably these “corrections” were for piddling things. I thought he probably did this out of insecurity just to assert his authority and justify his position as my superior. If I ever pompously correct Diane about some inconsequential detail, she calls me by his name.
This boss also implemented a popular management system used at that time called Management by Objective (MBO). I had to identify my work objectives and then list the steps required to attain them, along with a time frame. Each week I had to give an excruciating progress report. To make it look good I ended up lying about almost everything.
I always wondered how Al, the fellow in the office next to me, managed to cope with his MBO. Al had gotten his job as a political favor. He didn’t really have anything to do and if he did, he probably couldn’t do it anyway. I don’t know what he wrote down on his MBO, since apparently his real objectives were: 1. Hanging out at the front desk area to flirt with the receptionist. 2. Heading out for his two-hour lunch break as soon as possible and 3. As one of my colleagues put it “going from office to office wasting everyone’s time”. Al must have had some secret because, unlike me, he always came out of the boss’s office smiling.
The Harvard Business Review, Inc. Magazine and Forbes routinely publish articles describing what constitutes a bad boss. The following 12 characteristics are among the most frequently cited: 1. Micromanagement 2. Inflexible management style 3. Failure to lead by example. 4. Lack of empathy 5. Blaming instead of problem solving 6. Exploits subordinates for personal needs, as well as career advancement 7. Shows little respect for employees 8. Lacks self-awareness 9. Has a sense of entitlement 10. Steals credit from subordinates. 11. Has little understanding of subordinates’ actual jobs and has unclear or unrealistic expectations and 12. Dishonest, malevolent, or lacking integrity.
Diane and I have been hearing a lot about these kinds of behaviors lately since some of our children and their spouses have fallen prey to bad bosses this year. One lost his job after a foreign corporation acquired the division he worked in and didn’t value the employees who had made that division successful. Another quit a new job after only one year, due to constant harassment and a failure to abide by his employment agreement. A third is now on the verge of resigning due to a micromanaging supervisor who hasn’t done and doesn’t understand her job at all.
Micromanagement almost always appears at the top of lists of annoying boss behaviors. Micromanagers rob employees of their autonomy and self-respect by controlling their every behavior. Such an environment soon becomes oppressive and extremely stressful. Micromanagement also communicates that the supervisor doesn’t trust the employee and implies that they are incompetent or lazy.
When workers feel underpaid, underappreciated, and disrespected, this negatively affects their self-esteem as well as their psychological and physical well-being. It also leads to low job satisfaction, decreased productivity, and high turnover.
Dealing with bad bosses is a rite of passage for many people. When it’s not possible to make a job change immediately, most of us try to keep our heads down until a better opportunity presents itself. It’s a stressful time for all of us.
