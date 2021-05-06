Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday. The earliest promoters of the holiday included Ann Jarvis, the recognized founder, who convince President Woodrow Wilson to make it an official holiday, and also Julia Ward Howe, who wanted it to be an annual anti-war demonstration, and Indiana college football coach Frank Hering, who just thought it was a good idea to honor mothers. This year, Mother’s Day is an appropriate time to recognize all the mothers, who have just weathered an extremely difficult year. While due to vaccines, there may some light at the end of the tunnel, the ongoing pandemic has disrupted the normal routines of life for many families and as you might expect, mothers have taken the brunt of it.
In February, reporter and novelist Jessica Grose wrote a piece in the New York Times titled, “America’s Mothers Are in Crisis. Is anyone listening to them?” Grose says, “The pandemic has touched every group of Americans, and millions are suffering, hungry and grieving. But many mothers in particular get no space or time to recover.”
Psychologist Nina Newman from the Fielding Graduate University says that while young children have been obtaining their schooling online, many mothers have been expected to assume the roles of teachers, usually with inadequate guidance, experience and time. Newman also states, “Added to this stress are the challenges of balancing children and work from home or, in some cases, unexpected lost employment and the accompanying financial worries.” All of this has led to feelings of inadequacy, failure and guilt for many women.
A Pew survey conducted last year found that mothers of small children were three times more likely than men to lose their jobs during the pandemic. More than 2.3 million American women left the workforce in the first year of the pandemic, alone. This has been associated with a frightening increase in childhood food insecurity, due to the massive loss of maternal income.
Last year, writer, food blogger and art therapist Deb Perelman wrote a New York Times op-ed titled, “In the COVID-19 Economy, You Can Have a Kid or a Job. You Can’t Have Both.” She said, “We are not burned out because life is hard this year. We are burned out because we are being rolled over by the wheels of an economy that has bafflingly declared working parents inessential.”
Psychologist Philip Fisher from the University of Oregon says that economic pressures have created toxic levels of stress in parents and children. “And we know from all the science, that level of stress has a lasting impact on brain development, learning and physical health,” Fisher said. A Kaiser Family Foundation study reported that over 70% of mothers indicate that the stress of the pandemic is negatively impacting their health.
While the pandemic may have aggravated the situation before it began, women were still much more likely than men to say they carried more of the load at parenting and household chores. Working mothers were also more likely than fathers to say they faced more work problems because they were balancing both a job and home duties. In one Canadian study, both men and women reported spending 39% more time on child care during the pandemic, although the researcher noted that men were known to routinely overestimate their contributions to child care. In interviews with British fathers who increased their time providing child care at home during the pandemic, several of them reported that the experience made them more aware of all the “hidden labour” involved in child care and just how exhausting it was.
A study at the University of Delaware found that giving birth and becoming a mother during the pandemic was also significantly more difficult and stressful than usual. Some mothers said they had to choose which support people could attend the birth, due to hospital visitor restriction policies. Some mothers feared being separated from their newborn if they caught COVID-19 in the hospital. Many said that social distancing and isolation limited the assistance they would have typically received from family and friends. Early hospital discharge was another problem, as was the inability to use grandparents to help provide child care.
No one can argue how essential it is for the government and businesses to provide adequate support for working mothers. It was important before COVID-19 and it’s even more important today. Experts say that mothers need to set reasonable expectations for themselves and reject the unrealistic notion of being “the perfect mother.” They also need to assert themselves when pressured to do things that unnecessarily create stress.
University of Michigan psychologist Erin Hunter has said that it’s important that mothers take some time for themselves. She says it’s like the oxygen mask directions on an airplane — put the mask on first, before helping children get theirs on properly. Remember what Dorothy Zbornak from The Golden Girls said, “It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.”
