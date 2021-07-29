“Camping is nature’s way of promoting the motel business.” -Dave Barry
Camping is one of America’s favorite recreational activities. The U.S. camping industry is valued at over eight billion dollars and significant growth is being projected. More than 86 million American families currently consider themselves campers, according to the latest North American Camping Report. Last year over 48 million of those households went camping and campers today are a more diverse group of people than ever before.
First-time campers increased by a factor of five last year with over 10 million households camping for the first-time. A majority of these folks reported that they planned to camp as much or more this year. Unsurprisingly the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be a key influence. One-third of new participants said that they tried camping because they wanted to avoid crowds and saw it as a safe way to travel. Almost half of campers believe that vaccines will permit then them to camp more often.
Camping came into its own as a recreational activity among the upper classes in the early 20th century and paralleled the development of the national park system. Over time camping, like many other activities, became more democratized with the advent of the automobile. Camping, of course, has also long been a key element of Scouting and other youth organizations, where it has been employed to teach cooperation and promote self-sufficiency.
Camping’s strong appeal to youth, particularly boys, probably stems from its masculine association with the military and cowboy movies and television shows. There is also all of the highly attractive camping paraphernalia such as, tents, sleeping bags, Coleman stoves, binoculars, compasses, lanterns, canteens, knives, hatchets, and the most purchased camping accessory— the flashlight. As a boy I loved all this stuff and would often accompany my father to the Army Depot nearby, which held an army surplus sale every Saturday morning.
For my eighth birthday I was thrilled to get a tent. We pitched it in our backyard and I had some friends over that night to sleep in my new tent. Unfortunately around three in the morning, a rather violent thunderstorm passed through the backyard blowing down the tent and scattering the terrified campers. It’s a wonder that I ever went camping again.
The U.S. National Park has compiled a number of reasons why people camp. For many folks camping is a family tradition that is carried on from past generations. Although I thought camping would be great, my mother was not attracted to camping. She was what comedian Jim Gaffigan described as, “indoorsy”. For some families, however, camping is an essential part of their identity.
In addition camping provides a unique opportunity to commune with nature. It provides an immersive experience that included natural features, flora, wildlife, and the weather. While camping can help reduce stress, it also often involves strenuous activities like hiking, climbing, canoeing, fishing, hunting, and chopping wood, that can be considered exercise and as such has significant health benefits.
The “fresh air” often attributed to camping can actually have value for people who suffer from poor urban air quality. Recent research also suggests that over 40% of Americans may suffer some degree of vitamin D deficiency and being outdoors can help raise these vitamin levels.
Camping is apparently good for mental health as well. Research has linked camping with a decrease in depressive thoughts and improved restorative sleep. Solitude, like meditation, may also play an important part in developing psychological resiliency. When we lived in Florida, we were familiar with the Eckerd Camp program, which was a respected wilderness therapy program designed for treating psychologically troubled youth.
Many experts believe that sleeping outdoors helps people realign with their natural circadian rhythms. These natural rhythms can be disrupted by the presence of excessive electrical activity, artificial light, and light pollution.
The U.S. National Park Service says that many people now use camping as a means of “digital detoxification”. Outdoor activity is a great way to get a respite from technology and reconnect with nature, yourself, or others. Camping is a powerful means for bonding and strengthening family relationships. Some of my wife Diane’s and my best memories of camping involve being in a cabin drinking hot chocolate and reading to our children humorist Patrick McManus’s accounts of his ill-fated camping trips.
Researchers at the John Moores University in England conducted a study entitled, The Psychological and Social Benefits of the Camping Experience. They concluded, that campers were more satisfied with their quality of life than non-campers and have a greater “life balance”. Campers also believe that camping has provided them with satisfying lifelong memories and family cohesiveness. Also “camping really can play an important role in bringing people together in a more socially inclusive and community spirited way.”
Camping is deeply ingrained into our culture and shows up in various media. If you’re a fan of Walt Disney’s Parent Trap movies, you may be aware that camping trips can have a downside, particularly for devious gold-diggers. “The horrible camping trip” has been a staple of sitcoms for years. According to tvtropes.com at least three episodes of the Brady Bunch involved camping trips and the season five finale of Sanford and Son portrays Lamont and Fred camping up in the mountains. Family Matters also had a camping episode in which Carl was embarrassed and chagrined when he failed to take Steve Urkel’s surprisingly competent camping advice and the trip turned into a disaster. Even J. K. Rowling employed this theme in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Well over a quarter of that book is devoted to Harry, Hermione, and sometimes Ron’s adventures trying to evade the Death Eaters.
Finally, a bit of hard-won obvious camping advice. When you’re camping with a large youth group and lighting a campfire, never squirt lighter fluid directly onto flaming logs. And yes, the flame can set the stream of lighter fluid on fire and travel back into the can, but don’t ask me how I know.
