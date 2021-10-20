Last week my wife Diane and I took the Foliage Flyer train ride from Connersville to Metamora and back.
It was a nice long ride, although I had miscalculated when the leaves would be showing their colors. I blame global warming. When we first moved here, over 20 years ago, the colors were always pretty vibrant by the time of Harvest Homecoming.
Our trip had a number of interesting features, including the spooky unrestored train cars we passed on the way to Metamora, the many remnants of the old Whitewater Canal that we saw, the tiny town of Metamora which dates back to 1849, and the really creepy Halloween decorations in town.
One particular aspect, however, stood out. On the ride back from Metamora, we saw a building that appeared to be a castle. We were too far away to get a good look, but we saw a tower and a large cross.
Online I finally found an account of the castle that was written by a young filmmaker named Logan about a dozen years ago. Logan wrote that he met an older man named Paul in Metamora, who owned the castle on top of Mount Metamora.
Logan visited the castle, where he said he saw a number of religious relics and primitive artifacts, mostly things associated with death, such as shrunken heads, skulls, voodoo dolls, etc. Logan even took some videos of the castle, which can be found online. Some bloggers believe the castle might be a church, although it is said to be private property.
All of this makes for a good Halloween story, but it also got me thinking about our attraction to castles. Most of us probably first encounter castles in fairy tales as children. Some of us have made castles out of sand, blocks, or cardboard and the lucky ones got to visit a Disney castle.
Some people are even determined to live in a castle. There’s a castle located in Charlestown, Indiana near the old ammunition plant. It was built in 1997 by Mackey Griffin, from Charlestown, who loved castles. Unfortunately Mackey passed away in 2020.
Also nearby is The Monastery of the Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana. This Romanesque Revival structure is known by locals as "the Castle on the Hill". Kentucky also has castles and one of the best examples is featured in a 2019 Hallmark movie entitled Midway to Love . This “Kentucky Castle” is a former residence in Versailles, that is now a B&B and a venue for fundraisers, weddings, special events and corporate functions.
Castles can contain a number of symbolic features. They are often elevated (on a hill). They may have moat representing isolation and protection and in literature they frequently hold a treasure to be won or a hostage to be liberated, and are thus associated with quests.
According to Denver psychotherapist Carla Huffman, “Castles represent authority, dominance, power, romance, safety, sovereignty, and wealth. In heraldry the castle is symbolic of grandeur, nobility, solidity, and strategy.”
When children make sand castles in play therapy, it is a symbol that has aspects of both domestic life and warfare. It may represent an attempt to integrate feminine and masculine aspects of personality. Some psychoanalysts believe that castles might also represents the constant struggle between instinctual drives and the conscience, which can be conceptualized as an extended siege.
Since castles symbolize solidity and stability, they have been used extensively by advertisers. When we travel up north, I am always drawn to the famous Mars Cheese Castle, that we see when we first enter Wisconsin.
At the turn of the century the public was highly suspicious of the quality of meat, due to exposés like Upton Sinclair's The Jungle. In the 1920’s one of the first fast food companies tried to give their hamburgers a more positive spin by combining two words that conveyed purity and solidity—“white and castle”.
The design of White Castle restaurants was inspired by the Chicago Water Tower. This limestone tower, built in 1869 was one of the few buildings that survived the Great Chicago Fire. It’s castle-like appearance was intended to give the public confidence in the water’s quality. Oscar Wilde, however, said the tower looked like "a castellated monstrosity with pepper boxes stuck all over it.” Still it has had its appeal. The last time we were in Chicago we saw a wedding taking place at the water tower.
The Louisville Water Tower, however, is actually older than the one in Chicago. Its builders used the tower to enhance the image of the local water company. The tower’s gatehouse on the riverfront has been said to invoke the appearance of “castles along the Rhine”.
As a child I was fascinated by two castle-like towers that were located in the middle of the Mississippi river near the Chain-of-Rocks Bridge, just north of St. Louis. I would see them whenever we would take Route 66 across the bridge. Years later I was disappointed to learned they were just intake towers that formerly pumped water from the river to St. Louis. A crew of workers were always stationed there to keep the pumps working.
Although castles are usually associated with medieval Europe, the United States is home to numerous castle-like structures. Among the most famous of these are the Hearst Castle in Californian, the fabulous Biltmore Estate outside Asheville, North Carolina, and the celebrated Boldt Castle in upstate New York.
Another aspect of the castle that has psychological significance, is the dungeon. Dungeons are generally perceived as dark hidden, underground places where people are confined and tortured. Psychoanalysts interpret dungeons as symbols of the id where unconscious unacceptable impulses are suppressed.
When I was in high school, local teens were often lured to two Southern Illinois “castles”. The first was a home, surrounded by a moat, that was owned by a local crime boss. Daring kids drove by the place just to get a good look at it. I personally considered this unwise.
The second castle was an old abandoned mansion, reputed to be haunted. You had to foolishly walk across an active railroad trestle to get to this castle. Once some of my friends just missed getting hit by a train. I guess castles and teens are a dangerous combination.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed. D. lives in Jeffersonville is the CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems. He can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
