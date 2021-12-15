Christmas always reminds me of cats. In my opinion, however, cats and Christmas are like oil and water, they just don’t mix.
This is especially true when it comes to Christmas trees. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) say, “Much like knowing that your cat will inevitably scratch your sofa at some point, it’s good to accept that some cats might climb on trees no matter what you do."
It’s sort of a depressing thought, but it’s best to be realistic about things.
Around this time of the year, articles appear full of suggestions on how best to protect your Christmas Tree. They show how to hang trees from the ceiling, place them in play pens, wrap them in Saran Wrap, or place citrus peels around the tree stand, all in a futile attempts to safeguard the tree. Also there are all of those social media photos of Christmas trees ravaged by adorable felines.
This year some Tik Tok users have come under fire for promoting an unusual method to try to prevent their cats from destroying their Christmas trees. There are any number of videos showing poor kitties being traumatized by their owners, who attempt to poke them with the Christmas tree and wildly chase them around the house, with tree in hand, so that they respond with fear to the tree. These owners believe that this treatment will result in the cats avoiding the tree and leaving it alone once it is set up and decorated. Animal experts, however, oppose this approach, saying it is too harsh and just causes unnecessary anxiety in the animal. Cat lovers, as you might imagine, are livid.
This ill-advised technique is a type of classical conditioning. It applies the methods that Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov used when he taught his dogs to salivate when they heard the sound of a bell. By pairing the sound of the bell with the presentation of food, Pavlov eventually was able to get his dogs to salivate whenever they just heard the bell. This is the same process that teaches cats to scurry to their food bowls when they hear the sound of the can opener. One cat I was proud to call my friend, Hobbes, would always come running when I merely shook the box of his dry cat food.
The Tik Tok technique is a specialized version of this training called traumatic avoidance conditioning. It attempts to associate a fear response with the presence of the Christmas tree by scaring the cat with the tree, with the idea in mind that the cat will experience anxiety when it sees the tree and will then try to reduce that anxiety by avoiding the tree. It is the same process some psychologists believe creates phobias in people.
The problem is that, besides being cruel, most cats are too smart and can easily discriminate between situations when you are around, brandishing the tree like a weapon, and situations when the tree is left alone, shimmering with all sorts of attractive ornaments. It is also possible the cat will come to fear the owner instead or in some cases just become really peeved and express those feline feelings in even more undesirable ways.
When Hobbes was a fairly young cat, he had hip surgery and stayed with our oldest son, Saul, to recover. The veterinarian had shaved his hindquarter, his hip was hurting, and he was in a really foul mood. Hobbes jumped over a three-foot barrier (which the vet said was not possible). Our son tried to get him back into his room, by poking at him with his bare foot. Saul received a painful scratch for his trouble. If he had tried to chase Hobbes around with a Christmas tree, I can only imagine where the tree would have ended up.
Hobbes began his Christmas tree vandalism early in life. He climbed up our Christmas tree, as a kitten. My wife Diane and I have a great photo of our 5-year-old son, David, reading, "The Cat That Climbed the Christmas Tree" to a young Hobbes. I don’t think it helped very much.
Claus, our last cat, was also a notorious Christmas tree defiler. One year he constantly picked at our artificial Christmas tree, like he was toying with mouse. While I was worrying about that tree, he knocked over the larger natural tree we had set up in the family room. I found the tree on the floor like a dead body. It was lying in a pool of water from the tree stand. Claus was snuggled up in the branches, looking as innocent as the day is long. I’ve often said that although Claus was a very attractive cat, unfortunately he also was an inveterate liar.
In a Southern Living article, writer Meghan Overdeep cites a number of animal experts who say that a large part of the attraction of Christmas trees to cats is the fact that “your shiny and breakable ornaments happen to look like toys”. Another expert said that such trees “provide height, a place to hide, and is full of toys—all things that cats love." And finally Christmas trees were described as “a cardboard box on steroids” and the “cat’s ultimate playground.” Their instinctual drive to mess with a Christmas tree is pretty overwhelming.
Overall cats just don’t seem to be very reverent when it comes to honoring or respecting Christmas and its traditions, but I suppose that doesn’t justify trying to terrify them by using a Christmas Tree as a sword, even if you think they deserve it.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed. D. lives in Jeffersonville is the retiring CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems. He can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
