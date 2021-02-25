People are constantly comparing themselves to others in regard to things such as attractiveness, wealth, intelligence and success. People use class reunions, Facebook pages, and even the obituaries to make such comparisons. Research suggests that over 10% of all of our thoughts involve making some sort of a comparison. Thomas Mussweiler from the London Business School says, “Inevitably, we relate information about others to ourselves. It’s one of the most basic ways we develop an understanding of who we are… .” He says this happens “spontaneously and automatically whenever we are confronted with others.”
Theodore Roosevelt once called comparison “the thief of joy.” Comparisons may motivate people to improve or temporarily allow them to feel better about themselves. They, however, also can promote contempt, envy and resentment. Making comparisons can result in hypercompetitive behavior, as well as biased and superior attitudes.
From an evolutionary perspective it important to be able to accurately assess survival skills and abilities. Historically, humans have needed to know their physical capabilities in order to adaptively respond to danger. Likewise, it was critical to know if the opinions and beliefs held were acceptable enough to ensure safety. Since objective measurements don’t exist for many things, often we can only judge our opinions and abilities accurately by comparing ourselves to others.
In the 1950s Stanford University social psychologist Leon Festinger developed Social Comparison Theory, which holds that individuals determine their own personal and social worth, based on how they stack up to others. Festinger believed that people have an innate tendency to want to assess themselves accurately. Generally they do this by seeking out others, close to their own level, to compare themselves against. Festinger gave the example that a beginning chess player does not compare himself to a grandmaster and neither does a college student compare his intelligence to that of a toddler. People frequently compare themselves to family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors.
When people make status comparisons with their neighbors, this has been referred to by the familiar idiom “Keeping up with the Joneses.” The phrase originated with a 1913 comic strip of the same name, created by Arthur Momand. When I was growing up, one of our neighbors, ironically, were the Joneses. My father kept a close eye on how their grass was mowed, and when they freshly painted their house, it almost killed him.
I have to admit that I have been competitive when it comes to computers and our son-in-law, Jeff. If I order a new computer and they ask what features I want, I always say I don’t care, as long as it’s better than Jeff’s.
According to psychologist Thomas Wills from the Mahoney Institute for Health, when people compare themselves to others whom they consider to be worse off than themselves, they are making a “downward social comparison.” This is a common method to try to feel better. The effects of downward social comparisons are variable. They can bring up feelings of contempt and pity, and remind us that we could easily be in the same boat, which creates anxiety.
An upward social comparison is when a person compares themselves with others who are better off or superior in some way. This is the most common social comparison. These comparisons can provide motivation to improve, but also can lower self-esteem and evoke dissatisfaction, guilt, remorse, and even self-destructive behaviors.
One study found that people who were dieting occasionally use upward social comparisons to encourage staying on their diets. Some posted pictures of thin people on their refrigerators, both as a reminder and to give them something to shoot for in their dieting efforts. Some have called this approach “thinspiration.”
Social comparison is also the underlying dynamic that explains why social networks are so powerful in shaping behaviors and opinions among network participants. The social networks that we participate in are often the best predictors of what we think and how we behave. In one study, competition was highly effective in pushing a whole network of people to exercise more. This was described as a “social ratchet effect,” in which each person’s exercise activity generated more activity among others. Whether you smoke, are overweight, go to church, or vote Libertarian, all are closely related to the social networks to which you belong.
So-called “media echo chambers” function in a similar manner when it comes to influencing opinions and beliefs. According to the Oxford Dictionary, “media echo chambers” are closed networks “in which beliefs are amplified or reinforced by communication and repetition…and [are] insulated from rebuttal.” As people participate in such networks they compare their own opinions with those most frequently and intensely circulating. They then change their opinions to better conform with others. In this way echo chambers increase polarization and extremist viewpoints.
Rebecca Webber, author of “The Comparison Trap,” has said, “Social media is like kerosene poured on the flame of social comparison, dramatically increasing the information about people that we’re exposed to and forcing our minds to assess.” The internet provides a wealth of comparative data, regarding other people’s status, successes and failures.
To adopt a more positive approach to using comparisons, the following suggestions gleaned from a number of authorities might be considered:
• When making comparisons, remember to identify positive factors in your life and be grateful for them. Everyone has two life stories. One consists of all the hardships and traumas they have faced and the other is all of their positive and constructive experiences.
• Don’t selectively compare the worse things in your life with the best things in someone else’s life. Remember that there are always trade-offs in life and success in one area is often the result of sacrifices in other areas.
• Be skeptical. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Social media posts are often like those annual Christmas letters that only touch on positive highlights.
• Use social media adaptively. Use it to communicate and interact with others rather than to just make passive comparisons.
• Finally, if a comparison lowering self-esteem or evoking jealousy comes your way, don’t panic, just argue for yourself. My best friend from elementary school and I were both interested in writing. I admit I was upset when I saw one of his six true crime books on a rack in a grocery store (New York Times Best Seller). I was only able to console myself by remembering that a local television interview concerning mental health issues ended up on NBC Nightly News and the same friend was watching that night and saw me on national television for 10 seconds. They even called me Dr. Stawar, when I didn’t have my doctorate yet.
We were nowhere close to being even, but I hoped he worried that we were.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.