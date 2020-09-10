Everyone expresses their dissatisfaction at times, even animals, as anyone living with a pet can testify. Headlines from around the country currently show that everywhere local authorities are being inundated with complaints about the failure of businesses and individuals to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. The pandemic has also lead to a huge increase of complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. These increases are being driven by an 86% increase in complaints about inaccurate credit reports. Under normal circumstances only 5-10% of dissatisfied consumers choose to make complaints, but the current stressful environment seems to have escalated that number.
Over the past year the top consumer complaints nationally included (1) Auto-related problems, (2) Home improvement issues, (3) Retail purchases, (3) Landlord issues, (5) Credit cards and debt, (6) Problems with professional services, and (7) Health products. In Indiana, you can also add phone and online scams, identity theft, and wireless phone and cable provider issues. Formal consumer complaints, however, are only the tip of the complaint iceberg.
It’s estimated that the average person complains between 15 to 30 times per day. Complaining has been around a long time. The Bible refers to it as “grumbling,” “questioning” or “murmuring.” It also describes a lot of folks complaining, even though Philippians 2:14 clearly instructs us to “Do all things without grumbling or questioning…”
I can remember my high school Latin teacher telling us that back in ancient Rome, legionnaires were granted a special wartime privilege. During times of war they were permitted by law to complain about anything, even the emperor himself. This entitlement was called “moaning rights.” One Roman emperor, however, decided that he had enough of the constant moaning and threatened to revoke these rights. You should have heard all the complaining then.
When it comes to complaining, psychologist Robin Kowalski from Clemson University says, “We’ve all done it: Whether it’s about traffic, our boss, or our partner’s annoying habits, complaining is just something we do, like breathing — though hopefully not as often.”
Robert Biswas-Diener, a Psychology Today blogger, classifies complainers into three categories: (1) pessimistic and negative complainers who ruminate over issues, (2) the venters who just want to express their feelings and have them acknowledged, and (3) instrumental complainers, whose goal is to problem solve. Columnist Ed Vasicek from the Kokomo Tribune adds a fourth category, which he calls the “recreational complainer.” Most of us have known folks who really seem to enjoy complaining and treat it as a favored past-time or competitive sport.
Constantly focusing on negative feelings and reinforcing them by complaining can lead to catastrophizing, which is frequently associated with anger and depression. In my wife Diane’s family, they call ruminating upon some grievance — “grinding.” Such negative obsessing isn’t healthy. It often involves constantly rehashing some problem over and over or repeating it in the echo chamber of social media.
Venting, on the other hand, has some advantages since it gets things out in the open where they eventually may be addressed. It also has some associated stress-relieving benefits. Venting provides perspective, clarifies feelings, and helps define the parameters of the issues that are bothering us. Just acknowledging and naming feelings often brings positive results. It is helpful to let people know when you are venting, so they are better able to respond appropriately. People easily misinterpret complaining as a request for advice or assistance. Such notifications help build relationships that aren’t solely based on negative emotions.
Research indicates that problem-solving or instrumental complaining makes up less than a quarter of all complaints. Effective complaining is generally infrequent and to the point, strategic, oriented toward problem-solving instead of blame, and addressed to people who care about the issue or are in a position to help.
There is some evidence that complaining can be contagious and just listening to others complain can disinhibit your own complaining behavior. Mutual complaining or playing the psychological game “Ain’t it Awful” can result in bonding with others. This is often seen in work settings. Such relations, however, are fragile, since they require continual complaining, which is stressful and a resolution of the problem may eliminate the basis for the relationship.
California psychologist Kurt Smith says that constant complainers “can suck the fun out of any situation and exhaust you in a matter of minutes. Nothing is ever good enough, there’s always a problem or something to nit-pick.” Since complainers get a bad rap, people are often conflicted about whether to complain or not about some issue. Generally Americans admire people who endure adversity with courage, integrity and grace. Diane calls this being a trooper. Frequently complaining, especially over everyday problems, can easily be viewed as whining. On the other hand, when there is problem that needs to be resolved or some injustice that should be corrected, there may be a practical reasons or even a moral obligation to complain.
I have to admit that I complain quite a bit about things. I especially complain about shopping for myself. I always say that I don’t want anything or don’t need anything new. Diane says, however, that the more I complain about committing to a purchase, the more I seem to like the item later. She finds this quite annoying and complains about it. Diane is generally a trooper, but be cautious about asking her opinion, if you really don’t want to know what she thinks about something — because she will tell you.
On rare occasions I catch myself starting to complain and decide to hold back. At such times I remember what Randy Newman said in his 1999 song, My Country: “Feelings might go unexpressed. I think that’s probably for the best. Dig too deep who knows what you will find.” Biswas-Diener says for most people there is a “complaint threshold” that must be met before someone decides to complain. Exceeding this threshold is usually related to how bad the situation is, as well as other factors such as “tolerance for conflict, age, and the desire to present one’s self positively.”
Despite the drawbacks, occasionally some complaint will make it all worthwhile. Back in elementary school there was a girl in my class named Patricia (I remember her name to this day). She wrote a letter to the Hostess Bakery complaining that the chocolate frosting on her Hostess cupcakes stuck to the cellophane wrapper — a common enough annoyance. A few weeks later, however, a Hostess truck pulled up to her house and delivered an entire case of free Hostess Cupcakes. She was, and still is, our hero.
