Across the globe this week, many people have new hope for an end of the pandemic and an eventual return to normalcy, as vaccines are finally deployed. Even without COVID-19 the holidays are a challenging time for many people. While there is no evidence that supports the myth that suicides increase at Christmastime, a survey by the American Psychological Association found that while most folks reported feelings of happiness, love and holiday spirit at Christmastime, they also reported accompanying feelings of fatigue, stress, irritability, bloating and sadness.
Over 38% of people said their stress level increases over the holidays, citing lack of time, lack of money, commercialism (one of the worst kinds of “isms”), the pressures of gift-giving, and family gatherings. With emotions running on high and fueled by alcohol, sugar, high expectations and overindulgence, an occasional crash and burn is to be expected. The donkey character in the 2007 animated movie Shrek the Halls summarizes this saying, “My mama used to always say, ‘Christmas ain’t Christmas till somebody cries!’”
Every year many people complain that they just can’t get into the Christmas spirit. In 2020, COVID-19 and all that it entails certainly doesn’t help. It certainly gets in the way of many of the activities that people see as important in creating Christmas spirit.
New York Psychiatrist Mark Banschick says that one of the big benefits of the holidays is that usually, there are “unique opportunities to spend time with those dearest to us.” For most people Christmas is a time to be with friends and family. It may involve seeing people who you usually don’t see. These gatherings, often involving extended family, allow people to reconnect with old family traditions and help engender warm feeling of belonging. As a child I seldom saw my cousins, except during Christmastime. That feeling of being a member of an extended clan was always an important part of the holidays. COVID-19, of course, has limited visitation and holiday travel significantly. Facetime and Zoom meetings are somehow just not the same as face–to-face encounters. This also seems true of religious services. Midnight Mass was always a defining Christmas tradition when I was growing up — I’m not so sure about a Midnight Zoom.
Christmas spirit is also associated with traditions such as holiday dishes. Special occasions require special food and most families have a traditional meal or unique food they serve. In my family, as a child, many of these were Polish dishes such as kasha and also beans and sauerkraut. When our kids were little, Christmas morning was a time for sweet cereal, something we didn’t usually serve. As the get-togethers for Christmas have shrunk in size, due to COVID-19, a lot of folks have also scaled back on preparing their traditional foods as well.
Gift-giving also can promote Christmas spirit and strengthen social bonds, because it forces people to think about others and their wants and needs. Generosity impacts the giver’s self-esteem, happiness, and positive view of the world. This, in turn, has an impact on the person’s general mood and outlook.
Back in October the Retail Leader website optimistically predicted that “Shoppers will brush aside pandemic concerns and related economic challenges this holiday season to push spending to new heights…” Overall, holiday spending was expected to exceed $862.2 billion, with the average adult expected to spend $655. At this point, however, this remains to be seen, as new unanticipated waves of the pandemic hit and no stimulus help appears to be on the way.
Holiday movies and stories are also important drivers of Christmas spirit. This may be one area where COVID-19 has not interfered as much and in fact may have encouraged streaming shows and binge watching Christmas stories. Christmas stories play an important role in generating Christmas Spirit, since they are a prime method of sharing knowledge and creating a common culture and set of expectations. President Calvin Coolidge once said, “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.” Being immersed in such stories can help people achieve that state of mind. Charles Dickens’ novella, “A Christmas Carol,” for example, packs so much Christmas lore and spirit into its five short chapters, that Dickens has been called as “The Man Who Invented Christmas.”
Although it’s easy to be annoyed by the constant blasting of Christmas music, in some environments, researchers at the University of Oldenburg have discovered that such music is much easier to take when singing along. Singing along helps engender positive feelings and memories. Singing together may be even more powerful as it may also decrease stress and increase social bonding. A study conducted in Michigan has shown that the caroling tradition appears to increase physical and psychological well-being, as well as increasing the social connections between people who sing together. Researchers found that group singing leads to a decrease in stress hormones and a an increase in oxytocin, a hormone that has been linked to social bonding in humans, aka “the love hormone.” The other evening my wife Diane and I were watching the 2003 movie ELF, and the film said that the third Principles of the Code of the Elves was, “The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” I was surprised to learn that psychological research actually supports this principle. Unfortunately, singing out loud together is another activity that COVID-19 precautions discourage. When we are permitted in-person worship at our church, we are only allowed to hum.
As you can see, holding on to your Christmas spirit in 2020 is quite a task. Just last week Diane and I watched the NBC presentation “Dr. Seuss: The Grinch Musical!” It was fun to hear the story again. COVID-19 it turns out, is like a very deadly Grinch that tries to take away our Christmas spirit in a number of ways. But also like the Grinch, it’s doomed from the very start, because Christmas always comes anyway.
In a classic article in the Journal of Happiness, titled, “What Makes for a Merry Christmas?”, Tim Kasser and Kennon Sheldon from Knox College concluded that when all is said and done, family and spiritual activities at Christmas are the things that made people happy and satisfied. As Dr. Suess wrote, “It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags. Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.