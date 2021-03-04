One of the major side effects of the techniques used to control COVID-19 is that fewer people are engaging in activities involving crowds. Although people often complain, much of human interaction has always occurred in the context of crowds. This ambivalence can be seen in a comment by baseball’s Yogi Berra who once said about a popular destination, “Nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded.”
Sociologists distinguished four types of crowds: casual, conventional, expressive and acting. Casual crowds consist of people who find themselves in the same place, but aren’t interacting with each other. Conventional crowds are formed when people assemble for a scheduled event, like a musical performance or church service. Expressive crowds are gatherings of people for some emotional purpose, at events such as funerals, weddings or birthdays. Finally, acting crowds are assemblies of people engaging in actions in pursuit of some goal, such as a protest or riot. Destructive or violent acting crowds are usually referred to as mobs. Torches and pitchforks were the traditional accoutrements of angry mobs in the horror movies I watched as a child.
Crowds can also display usual features such as mass hysteria, which is characterized by excitement, anxiety, irrational behavior and inexplicable symptoms of illness. An example is an event from a Tennessee high school. One morning a teacher reported an unusual smell in her classroom. Later a crowd of over 100 students in that school all developed dizziness, nausea and headaches. No cause was ever found. The occurrence was seen by researchers as a prime example of mass hysteria and behavioral contagion.
Recently, Canadians started complaining that their butter was harder than usual. Some believe that since the pandemic, farmers are feeding more palm oil to their cows. Some skeptics note that Canadians formerly complained that their butter was too watery and believe that this is just another example of mass hysteria.
For many years my mother worked as a teacher’s aide at an Illinois elementary school. One of her duties was supervising children when they went on field trips. One spring the second-graders went on a field trip to the famous Gateway Arch in St. Louis. On the grounds where the Arch is located there is a large steep hill with a concrete wall at the bottom.
After touring the Arch, the children were bored and congregated on the hill, waiting for the buses. When the buses arrived, the crowd of restless children started running down the hill wildly. Like lemmings, one after another ran down the hill. Panic ensued as the staff screamed at them to stop. Unfortunately it was too late. The incline was so steep that many children developed considerable velocity on their way down. A number of children crashed into the concrete wall at the bottom, resulting in multiple minor injuries. Within minutes the area was filled with ambulances. My mother said it was the worse field trip ever.
Observing other children’s behaviors seemed to trigger a chain of imitative behavior. It resembled early recorded cases of the so-called “dancing plague” that occurred in Europe over 600 years ago. This involved large groups of people (including children) dancing uncontrollably until they collapsed from exhaustion. Although mass hysteria usually includes some hysterical symptoms, it also can involve motor activities like dancing (and perhaps even running down a hill?).
In 1895, French social scientist Gustave Le Bon published a popular book, “The Crowd: A study of the Popular Mind.” Le Bon believed that crowds were characterized by “impulsiveness, irritability, incapacity to reason, the absence of judgement…, [and] the exaggeration of sentiments…” He spoke of the “magnetic influence” of crowds and he believed that crowds could not act unless ordered to do so by some leader. Le Bon’s conception of crowds was quite negative and he failed to recognize that in addition to being violent and destructive, some crowds can be supportive, altruistic, and even enjoyable.
There are many events such as movies, sporting occasions, concerts and family and community functions that are enhanced by the presence of a crowd. My wife Diane and I were recently talking about how we once heard a local band perform Hotel California at the Milltown Café and the crowd’s wildly excited response. I have also always thought that Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky movies were much better when seen in a crowded theater, where you could experience the audience’s enthusiasm. Social distancing has led many folks to feel a sense of loss from crowds being banned or discouraged.
Le Bon’s writing gave rise to the Contagion theory, which holds that crowds exert a hypnotic influence on their members, resulting in frenzied and irrational behavior. Just by being in close proximity to others and observing their behavior, behavior can be communicated like an infection to others, sort of like the vampire’s bite.
According to Le Bon, the individual loses personal consciousness due to the emergence of a group or collective mind. Thus far the “collective mind” notion has not been validated and crowd members rarely, if ever, lose their ability to think rationally.
Contrasting this model, Harvard psychologist Floyd Allport wrote, “An individual in a crowd behaves just as he would behave alone, only more so.” Allport believed that behavior of a crowd resulted from the convergence of people who shared similar thoughts and attitudes. If a crowd demonstrates violence, it is not because violence was inspired by the crowd; instead, the crowd already consisted of violent individuals. Allport believed that behavioral tendencies resided in the individual, although they could be social facilitated and intensified by the crowd. Diane speaks of when she was frightened by swelling emotions in a crowd when she did not share their thoughts and attitudes and felt her ability to leave was blocked.
From another perspective, the Emergent Norm Theory postulates that crowds establish their own normative behavior in situations that are vague, ambiguous or confusing. These new norms then serve as an example of what behavior is now acceptable, even if it were previously considered antisocial or even criminal. Individuals typically conform to the expectations of the group so as not to be rejected. From an evolutionary perspective this an adaptive survival skill, just as soldiers adopt the prevailing norms of combat during wartime.
Freud and his disciples believed that every human had the potential to engage in mob behavior, although typically primitive, violent and aggressive impulses are regulated and kept in check by our social training and the societal values we incorporate. Freudians believe conscience and socialization can be counteracted by the presence of a crowd and the individual is then driven by primitive aggressive and violent impulses.
In mobs, the individual may display a weakened sense of self, have intensified emotional states, and engage in previously unacceptable behaviors that are now normalized. There is often a sense of being anonymous and less accountable to authority, and a feeling that personal responsibility has been diffused among crowd members and especially rests upon the leader of the group.
With any luck, soon we’ll be able to participate with others again in crowds at ballgames, concerts and church, hopefully leaving our torches and pitchforks behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.