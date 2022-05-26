Last year Peter Dinklage starred in a new film version of Edmond Rostand’s famous play, Cyrano de Bergerac. This time Cyrano is presented as a musical, although it retains the traditional plot in which expert swordsman and poet, Cyrano is madly in love with his beautiful cousin Roxanne, but feels nothing can ever come of it, due to his appearance.
Instead Cyrano helps Christian, a handsome, but inarticulate young nobleman, court Roxanne by providing him with eloquent letters and a passionate speech to impress her.
At lot of people may depend upon advice from others in such situations. They may ask close friends, family members, or even a therapist to help them figure out what to say and how to proceed in a relationship.
This, of course, begs the question, in such instances: Who is actually doing the courting — the individual or the person providing guidance? In some cases such situations it becomes little but the projection of a false persona.
It becomes similar to when people assume a fictitious identity in online dating. This phenomena has been called “catfishing.” Typically a catfisher creates a false account on some dating services to persuade others that they are someone they are not. Cyrano has been called the original catfisher by critics with the handsome Christian serving as his “sock puppet,” a term that is used to describe a fake dating profile.
The term “catfishing” originated in the 2010 documentary entitled Catfish. This film describes how photographer Nev Schulman came to meet Megan, a beautiful and talented teenage singer with whom he developed an online relationship. He later discovers that Megan is actually Angela, a troubled middle-aged housewife, who spends most of her time caring for her two disabled stepsons and creating false online identities. At one point Angela’s husband likens her online behavior to the rumored process of placing live catfish in the same shipping tanks as live cods. Catfish supposedly keep the cod active, enhancing their appearance and making them more attractive to buyers.
Another famous example of catfishing involved Manti Te’o, a star Notre Dame football player. He firmly believed that his fictitious online girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, was a real person. He even believed it when he was told that his “girlfriend,” whom he had never seen, had died from leukemia. Eventually the whole story was revealed to be a hoax, fashioned by a disturbed California man.
In such cases, it’s remarkable that people see these relationships as genuine, despite a lack of any face-to-face contact. Such occurrences point out the temptation and dangers of confusing online activity with reality. A 2020 study found that that having an anxious attachment style, which is manifested by being clingy in romantic relationships, is a common feature among catfish victims.
Los Angeles psychotherapist Brooke Schwartz says that catfishing “…often involves using photos of others to portray a fictional persona with the goal of luring, seducing, or connecting with others.” Catfishing is related to the “online disinhibition effect.” This is when people easily disclose intimate information, lie, and behave deceitfully online because of the perceived anonymity. Catfishing is so pervasive in our culture that both MTV and Netflix have developed shows about it.
While catfishing can be a deceptive dating practice that provides unhealthy emotional gratification for perpetrators, it can also have an even darker side, It has been used for blackmail, fraud, harassment, revenge, and occasionally assault and murder. It has also been used to groom sexual exploitation victims and in human trafficking. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission warned that internet romantic scams had increased significantly and resulted in damages exceeding $547 million. Half of the victims lost $2,400 or more.
In 2015, three Chechnyan girls catfished The Islamic State. They pretended to be interested in joining ISIS and managed to scam $3,300 from the terrorist group for money to travel to Syria. After they received the money, they closed their social media account and skipped out with the terrorists' cash. Authorities were in a quandary as to whether they should have been prosecuted.
Just a couple of weeks ago, in Michigan, three teenage girls catfished a male teacher by posing as a 35-year-old woman online. They obtained explicit photos and shared them with some of his students. Their motives are still a mystery.
In one positive use police organizations routinely catfish potential sexual predators and human traffickers online.
Research suggest that most people who catfish just to establish relationships are insecure, have low self-esteem, are often bored, and seek the anonymous nature of an assumed identity. They are often lonely and desperate to connect with others, but have significant difficulty in establishing relationships. Many never intend to pursue a relationship in the real world because that would be far too threatening. According to USA Today, catfishing soared during the pandemic. California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania are the states where it is most common.
Many online daters engaged in mild catfishing in their profiles. They may use touched-up photos, exaggerations, half-truths, and other means to increase social desirability. These milder forms of catfishing have been called “kittenfishing.”
One of most obvious warning signs of catfishing is when the other party refuses to meet in person. Also a catfishing profile usually has little or no digital footprint, although some perpetrators have created a number of fake social media accounts to try to establish a virtual presence.
There is often a lack of normal age progression in the photos used on fake social media accounts. Catfishers often pressure their victims to quickly move off dating apps onto direct texting and they encourage the premature exchange of personal and intimate materials.
Personal stories are often dramatic, complex and elaborate. Asking for money, claiming to be ill, and lacking a permanent address are all red flags. Finally if it all seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Writer Naydeline Mjia from Elite Daily.com says that if you think you are being catfished, don’t be embarrassed. Ask for information that will allow you to properly vet the other party, never share financial information and confront inconsistencies. Most importantly trust your gut in such situations.
When our youngest son didn’t get his housing request submitted in time for the college he was attending, I emailed the housing coordinator pretending to be him and begged her for help. I sent her three or four manipulative emails and eventually got him a housing assignment. I thought it was easier for me to just do it myself, than try to explain to him what he should say.
In retrospect I feel guilty about it and am not sure the ends justified the means. I’m not proud of being the Cyrano of college housing.
