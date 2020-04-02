The last movie my wife Diane and I saw before the coronavirus shutdown was the current adaptation of the classic Jane Austin novel, “Emma.” We went to an early matinee. Happily there was only one other couple in the entire theater at the time. COVID-19 hit Hollywood hard as theaters closed across the country and productions ceased. Movie premieres were postponed and recently released movies like Emma suddenly found themselves without audiences. In desperation, many studios took advantage of the captive home audience and allowed digital copies of their films to be released months ahead of schedule. For example, the digital version of Emma was made available on March 20, only a month after its theatrical premiere.
As Diane is a Jane Austin enthusiast, we have seen at least four other productions of Emma. These include the 2009 BBC miniseries starring Romola Garai, and also featuring Michael Gambon (the actor that played Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter) as Emma’s father Mr. Woodhouse; the classic 1996 production with then-24-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow playing Emma; the other 1996 production starring Kate Beckinsale; and a 1972 BBC miniseries featuring a very mature Doran Godwin in the title role. There well may be other adaptations, including the 1995 teen comedy Clueless, featuring Alicia Silverstone as a contemporary Beverly Hills version of Emma.
Diane and I just recently listened to a podcast in which a British Jane Austin devotee presented her misguided opinions on the relative merits of the new version of Emma as compared with the 1996 Paltrow version, in Diane’s mind the reigning queen. The latest version of Emma is actually titled “Emma.”, in which the name Emma is followed by a period. This perhaps suggests that the director, Autumn de Wilde, intended to create the definitive version, which would literally be the last word on the subject. Diane and I both disagreed with the British podcaster’s selection of the new Emma production over the Paltrow version. The reviewer went point by point over actors, costuming, production decisions and faithfulness to the novel in an attempt to justify, in Diane’s mind, her ridiculous choice. At least she did follow a method to make her decision and gave credit where credit was due.
A definitive version of a film or song is one that defines the genre, serving as what we imagine cannot be improved. What makes a work definitive? It seems that this depends more on the nature of the evaluator than the merits of the work itself. It is the evaluator who establishes the criteria that is used to judge the work and rank it in comparison to others. When it comes to evaluating songs, for example, experts use dimensions like danceability, tempo, energy, acousticness, liveness, speechiness, instrumentalness, and emotional valence to determine if a song has what it takes to be a hit.
When it comes to video productions, criteria such as casting, acting ability, visual interest, faithfulness to source material, and overall enjoyment are often used. Current trends are also an important factor. For example, there is evidence that people develop their taste for certain things during specific periods in their lives. For example, music that is popular during the middle to late teenage years usually has a special resonance and often gets incorporated into future preferences. There is also a tendency to desire a definitive version of things especially apropos for “our time,” whenever that time might be.
In the British science fiction series “Red Dwarf,” which is set in the future, one of the characters refers to a definitive future version of “Casablanca.” It’s not the Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, version, but one starring an obscure British footballer named Peter Beardsley and a fictional actress named Myra Binglebat. This futuristic definitive version contains the line, “Of all the space-bars in all the worlds, you had to rematerialize in mine.”
Additionally, idiosyncratic preferences for certain actors, physical appearances, accents, or other characteristics may result from past relationships or experiences. These often unconscious preferences may carry over to influence our judgment.
Because of their timeless appeal, a number of Jane Austin’s works have been adapted for film. Besides Emma, Austin fans have debated about which is the best “Pride and Prejudice.” To name just a few of the main contenders, there was a 1940 version starring Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier, the immensely popular 1995 BBC miniseries with Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth, and the 2005 version with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. In Diane’s opinion there is really no contest, especially if you have seen the scene where Colin Firth, as a rejected and overheated Mr. Darcy, plunges into the lake on his Pemberley estate.
Last year a new movie of Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women” was released, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep. Of course, it begged to be compared to the 1933 version starring Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett and Jean Parker and the star-studded 1949 version with June Allyson, Peter Lawford, Margaret O’Brien, Elizabeth Taylor and Janet Leigh.
Last December, Dave Trumbore, writing for The Collider website, ranked over 20 versions of Charles Dicken’s holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol.” He decided that the 1951 production starring Alastair Sim was the definitive version, saying that Sim turns in “a wonderfully nuanced performance that is at turns despicable and delightful.” He adds, “There’s humor to be found in every scene, even if it’s Scrooge scaring off carolers, or dismissing extra bread at dinner…” This version beat out productions starring a number of distinguished actors, including Patrick Stewart, Reginald Owen, George C. Scott and Albert Finney.
Trumbore even included a number of animated versions of A Christmas Carol, which featured characters such as Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny, Fred Flintstone, and my personal favorite, Mr. Magoo, in his rankings. I agreed with Trumbore’s choice. I saw this version as a child and I wonder how much that influenced me.
In music, the situation is a bit different since various song versions duplicate some original tune and are not adaptations of some other work. A cover usually refers to a stylistic reinterpretation of a song, which might change the tempo or melody, or add new material or different instrumentation. A remake, however, is an attempt to produce a song that sounds similar to the original. I always thought that Johnny Rivers was very adept at remakes.
Occasionally remakes or covers become even more popular than their original inspiration and may become the definitive version. For example, Blue Suede Shoes by Elvis Presley was originally a Carl Perkins song. I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston was originally a Dolly Parton song about her old singing partner Porter Waggoner, and Louie Louie by The Kingsmen was first performed by Rockin’ Robin Roberts. Tina Turner’s Proud Mary, Respect by Aretha Franklin, and even the Beatles’ Twist and Shout all were cover versions of songs other singers had recorded earlier. These are all definitive versions now, although I have to admit that Rodney Dangerfield’s cover of Twist and Shout in “Back to School,” was pretty good.
I suppose we all have our own ideas about what constitutes a definitive version, although as the late American newscaster David Brinkley once said, “Everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
