When we lived in Florida I worked with a very intelligent and competent woman.
Her name, however, was the same as my wife’s — Diane. At the time it seemed like no matter where I went, there was a woman named Diane, who was organizing things and telling me what to do. While the people at work teased me about having my life run by Dianes, I am the first to admit that I often need some adult supervision.
My wife Diane often provides ideas for my columns and always edits them. She makes sure that they make sense, are not too offensive, and that I don’t succumb to my baser impulses and load them up with all the latest corny jokes I’ve heard. Imitating a schoolteacher, she enjoys using a red pen to knock off the rough edges or to offer suggestions.
If there is a line about Diane in my writing, it is undoubtedly something that she wrote herself. People asks her if she feels angry when some joke is made at her expense, not realizing that it is her own work.
University of Connecticut psychologist Julian Rotter advanced the theory that people tend to have either an internal or external locus of control. Those who develop an internal locus of control believe that they are responsible for their own fortunes. People with an external locus of control, however, believe that external forces determine their outcomes. I think of Diane as my external locus of control. As such she’s my uncredited muse, censor and co-writer. She provides the restraint that I often lack.
One of my favorite authors is Calvin Trillin, who wrote for the New Yorker for many years and was married to Alice Stewart Trillin, a talented educator, author, and film producer. Trillin wrote about serious subjects like the integration of the University of Georgia, but he is probably best known for his humorous writings about family, food, and travel. Alice was a frequent subject in his books, such as “Travels with Alice” and “Alice, Let’s Eat.”
Trillin admits that in his humor-writing pieces, Alice often played the role of the ‘‘sitcom mom’’ — the mother who keeps ‘‘things on an even keel’’ despite ‘‘the antics of her marginally goofy husband.’’
Trillin frequently gives the impression that he is a bit in awe of Alice and it’s clear that she’s a calming influence and the voice of reason. Alice has been referred to as Trillin’s “tireless editor and frank critic.” Trillin once wrote that a writer friend of his warned him, however, that ‘‘honest responses on a regular basis... would be a strain on any marriage, and he had no doubt that honest responses were what I’d get from Alice.’’ Alice also was repeatedly called Trillin’s inspiration and muse. After Alice passed away, Trillin authored a memoir about her. In the dedication he wrote, ‘I wrote this for Alice. Actually, I wrote everything for Alice.’’
Just like there were two Dianes there are also two notable Alices. The second Alice is an actual sitcom character — Alice Kramden from The Honeymooners television show. The Honeymooners was a 1950s television comedy starring Jackie Gleason. Gleason played New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and Audrey Meadows portrayed his long-suffering wife Alice. Its allusions to potential domestic violence have not allowed it to age as well as it might have, but it was one of the top-rated comedies at its time. Gleason was called “The King of Saturday Night.” Most of the episodes revolved around Ralph’s zany get-rich-quick schemes.
Ralph is a blowhard. He’s short-tempered and constantly frustrated by his lack of success. My father loved this show. I think he recognized more than a bit of himself in the Kramden character. It also gave him someone to whom he could feel superior.
His wife Alice on the other hand was patient and insightful, although often quite sarcastic. Like Alice Trillin she was the level-headed one. She could immediately see the flaws in Ralph’s schemes and is the one who burst his bubble, bringing him back to reality in most episodes. Although The Honeymooners was a caricature, of working-class life, it sent the message that we all need someone to help ground us at times.
Having someone who can provide a reality check is pretty essential if you’re ever going to improve your performance in any field of endeavor. Getting honest feedback is necessary but painful. Like Ralph Kramden, most people would prefer not to hear just why their plans, schemes, music or writing won’t work. One of the time-honored adages in writing is: “Always kill your darlings.” It embodies the wisdom that often the thing that you like best about your work is frequently the worst thing about it.
Lines of dialogue, descriptions, and characters, or in my case jokes, statistics, or dry as dust research citations, are things to which writers can easily develop a fierce attachment. When Diane redlines an irrelevant, but classic joke I tried to sneak in, I admit my heart sinks a bit, even though later I have to acknowledge that she was right as usual. Like Alice she’s the voice of wisdom and restraint. I’ll never be a Calvin Trillin, but Diane has always been my Alice.
