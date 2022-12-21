In their classic 2002 study, What makes for a Merry Christmas?, psychologists Tim Kasser from Knox College and Kennon Sheldon from the University of Missouri sought to identify those Christmas experiences that generate the most happiness.
They found that family and religious experiences easily topped the list. In addition they discovered that people reported less happiness was produced when the focus was on money and presents.
Alfred, the teenage janitor at Macy’s Department Store in the movie Miracle on 34th Street, may have had a point when he says, “Yeah, there’s a lot of bad ‘isms’ floatin’ around this world, but one of the ‘woirst’ is commercialism...”
Kasser and Sheldon concluded saying that “the materialistic aspects of modern Christmas celebrations may undermine well-being, while family and spiritual activities may help people to feel more satisfied.”
A Canadian study of individuals who sought out psychiatric care during the holidays found that loneliness, family conflicts, and painful memories were the most common stressors reported. Christmas time often elicits childhood memories and for many these can be bittersweet or outright distressing.
Years ago a client, at the mental health center where I worked, always became especially depressed during the Christmas season. It seems that this client had donated his family’s Christmas decorations to the center the year after his parents had both passed away during the holiday season. Not knowing their source, staff started using them to decorate the Christmas tree in the center’s waiting room. When the client came for his appointment and saw these ornaments every December, they would routinely trigger a depressive reaction. Christmas keepsakes are usually prized by most people, but even they can come to be associated with feelings of loneliness and loss.
A 2021 survey, found that 58% of Americans report frequent feelings of loneliness and the holidays only intensify such feelings. New York psychotherapist Samantha Zhu says, “We’re inundated with messages about family, relationships, and having a perfectly good time, so often we experience shame and embarrassment about feeling alone during the holidays because it’s thought of as unacceptable in a season of ‘love and joy.’”
People may end up spending holidays alone due to a variety of factors, such as work obligations, family conflicts, the loss of loved ones, geographic isolation, and occasionally psychological problems.
YouGov.com reported that about 11% of Americans spent the 2020 holidays alone. Their survey also found a direct correlation between the social context in which people spent the holidays and the satisfaction they reported. Over a quarter of the people who spent Christmas alone said they had a bad or terrible time. About 8% of those who spent the holidays with immediate family members said it was unpleasant, but only 3% of those people who spent the holidays with both immediate family as well as others said that they had a disagreeable time. It was literally the more the merrier.
Canadian health journalist Carmen Chai has described three major strategies to deal with holiday loneliness. The first is to address any psychological issues contributing to the problem. Challenging and restructuring negative or irrational thoughts about being alone for the holidays can provide much needed perspective and help reduce the intensity of such negative feelings.
Many psychologists emphasize the importance of taking time to appreciate the good things in your life such as having adequate shelter, health, food, and opportunities for education and fulfillment, etc. This “attitude of gratitude “ helps improve mood and can be encouraged through activities like journaling, meditating, or just playing “The Glad Game”.
Another strategy is to engage in activities at Christmas that make you feel less lonely. This may include a number of meaningful and altruistic activities, such as participating in community events or perhaps volunteering at a soup kitchen, homeless shelter, or nursing home.
For example, one Christmas when my wife Diane was in high school, she was horrified to learn that her family planned to substitute their traditional real Christmas tree for a trendy aluminum one. She upset her mother by arranging to travel to Chicago to volunteer at Hull House. Founded in 1887 by Nobel Peace Prize winning social activist Jane Addams, Hull House was originally intended to assist immigrants in adjusting to their new homes. Diane stayed with a morose and disillusioned VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) worker. Hull House was still providing a wide range of neighborhood social services.
The crabby VISTA worker gave Diane a healthy dose of reality, saying that regardless of whatever she did to help, no one was going to appreciate it or thank her. She warned Diane that the people you try to help will only hate or resent you. Diane , however, did have a nice time getting to assist with Christmas parties and also discovered the joy of bagels.
Some individuals, who find themselves alone might offer to work over the holidays to allow fellow employees to spend time with their families. Many others find attending religious services especially meaningful at this time of the year. Being open to invitations is especially important because lonely people often underestimate how much other people actually care about them and would be happy to spend time with them.
Many find solace in joining in with other people who are also alone on Christmas. Hosting a get-together like a community dinner would fall into this category. Making specific plans for holiday activities and keeping traditions alive or creating new ones can be important.
FaceTime, Skype, or Zoom can be used to maintain virtual contact with family and friends when alone during the holidays. Self-care should be a priority. This is the time to splurge and treat yourself to soothing and enjoyable activities.
Finally, plan ahead for next year. This may involve arranging a winter vacation, visiting extended family or friends, or planning some other special activity. It might include self-improvement efforts, such as working on issues such as shyness or social anxiety, establishing a wider network of friends, or developing new interests that encourage social interaction.
Being alone on Christmas isn’t the end of the world (Diane survived) and fortunately there are a number of things that can be done to help mitigate the situation. Just remember that there’s a lot of bad trends floatin’ around this world, but the ‘woirst’ isn’t necessarily aluminum.
