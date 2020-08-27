The New York Times recently reported that scientists have found evidence of a gigantic prehistoric reptile called the “Terror Crocodile.” It was literally as large as a bus, had banana-sized teeth, and fed on dinosaurs. A lot of children are fascinated by such creatures, but I never was. As a child I had a nightmare about a dinosaur on our front lawn. This was no cute little dinosaur, like on the Flintstones. I ran horrified into the house, where I could hear it eating through the roof. I think it was a Tyrannosaurus, but it looked a lot like Godzilla.
I remember the vulnerable feeling I had in the dream. It was a lot like a feeling I once had in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park when a bear and her cubs were close by. I’ve felt similarly when swimming in the ocean and imagined that I’ve seen a shark’s fin.
Over the years my wife Diane and I have bought a lot of dinosaur toys for our children. Our youngest child, David, had a small plastic dinosaur named Scat as one of his favorite toys. Scat was fashioned with his head thrown back to show off his scary teeth. For years Scat had a Cheeto lodged in his throat. David also had a hobby horse with a Triceratops head and a wood dinosaur covered with green glitter. Our only excuse is that he was our youngest.
The scientific study of dinosaurs began in the 1820s when fossils from around the world started being identified. In 1842, English biologist Richard Owen coined the term “dinosaur.” Currently over 700 varieties have been named and new ones are constantly being discovered. Boria Sax from Mercy College believes that throughout history, people have known about dinosaurs, although they have called them by many different names. Tales of dragons, giants and other legendary creatures most likely had their origin in the ancient fossil record.
I grew up near the Mississippi River, where we had our own variation. The Illini Indians allegedly painted a depiction of a huge man-eating bird, called the Piasa, on the river bluff. In 1673 Father Jacques Marquette noted the painting on his trip down the river and since then, the Piasa has been reproduced multiple times. The Piasa, along with the mythological plumed serpent from Mexico, suggests that there may have been an intuitive awareness of the close relationship between reptiles and birds, that has been rediscovered by modern research. Today, scientists believe that the raptors portrayed in Jurassic Park probably were covered in feathers.
Philadelphia journalist Kate Morgan wrote, “As a near-universal rule, kids love dinosaurs — if you weren’t obsessed with dinosaurs as a kid, you almost definitely know someone who was.” Psychologists call these sort of preoccupations in children “intense interests.” Intense interests are seen in children with autism. Research, however, shows that over one-third of all children between the ages of 2 and 6 develop such interests at some point. The period when intense interests develop overlaps with the cognitive stage in which fantasy play predominates.
The most common intense interests are things like airplanes, trains and automobiles. This, however, is closely followed by dinosaurs. Intense interests don’t result from imitating the parents’ interests. Kenneth Lacovara from Rowan University says, “I think for many of these children, that’s their first taste of mastery, of being an expert in something and having command of something their parent or coach or doctor doesn’t know. It makes them feel powerful.”
According to Sax, the strong attraction children feel toward dinosaurs “…suggests that the giant creatures appeal to something innate, or at least very elemental, in the human psyche.” It may also be that dinosaurs, from a child’s perspective, are substitutes for parents or other grown-ups, since they are both older and bigger. Through dinosaur play children may be able to alleviate some of their anxieties that stem from being small and relatively helpless. Purdue University psychologist Gail Milson described one shy little 8-year-old boy who had an intense interest in dinosaurs saying, “He never tires of playing out battles between brontosaurus and tyrannosaurus, using his 6-inch high replicas. Unlike the power of adults or bigger, more assertive peers, dinosaur power is, literally, under his thumb.”
Interest in dinosaurs has spanned many generations. In 1912, Arthur Conan Doyle published “The Lost World,” which described a contemporary encounter with dinosaurs. A few years later in 1914, dinosaurs first appeared on film in D.W. Griffith’s Brute Force. In 1933, King Kong featured giant reptiles living in Kong’s home on Skull Island. The 1940 movie One Million BC starred Victor Mature and Carole Landis as cave people. Their main antagonist was a live baby alligator, wearing glued on pieces of rubber to make it look like a dinosaur. The 1950s were the heyday of Japanese monster movies, especially Godzilla — a composite of several dinosaurs. Back then, Godzilla was usually portrayed by a stunt man in a rubber monster suit.
In the 1970s, there was the Land of the Lost series followed by The Land Before Time. The Jurassic Park franchise began in 1993 and continues today with Jurassic World movies. Jurassic World Domination is scheduled for release next year. With its digital special effects, Jurassic Park reignited popular interest in dinosaurs and is still considered one of the best techno thrillers of all time. Steven Spielberg said the film Godzilla the King of the Monsters was his inspiration.
Having some specialized knowledge can serve as a confidence booster and help stimulate cognitive development. Children with intense interests are usually above-average in intelligence and do better later in life. Indiana University psychologist Joyce Alexander found that sustained intense interests helps children increase their fund of knowledge, encourages persistence, and strengthens attention span and information-processing skills. It also can improve linguistic and problem-solving skills. Girls explore their interests through fantasy play, creative expression, and literature, while boys collect facts. Boys typically display more intense interests than girls.
For about 80% of children, intense interests are fleeting and only last between 6 months and 3 years. As children progress in school, they become more socially oriented and there is less time for individualized specialized interests, as the influence of the peer group grows stronger. Many adults today, however, still fondly remember their childhood “dinosaur phase.”
