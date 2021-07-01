Last week my wife, Diane, read the liturgy in church. She was anxious about speaking in front of the congregation, but she managed to calm herself and only momentarily lost her place.
She used to do children’s moments in other churches. Although her messages were often as much for the adults as the children, she focused all her attention on the children and didn’t even look at the adults in the audience. As for me, I’m just glad I didn’t have to do it. I have more than my share of stage fright and those Biblical names are murder.
Public speaking anxiety is one of the most common fears and The National Institute of Mental Health reports that it affects more than 73% of the population. It is also estimated that around 7% of the population may have a diagnosable public speaking phobia.
Last year an FHE Health Survey found that the top five self-reported fears in the U.S. were:
1.Loss of a loved one
2.Heights
3.Snakes
4.Public performances
5.Spiders.
Speaking in public is often listed before dying in such lists of fears, which led comedian Jerry Seinfeld to once say that at most funerals the guy giving the eulogy would rather be in the casket.
Usually the underlying fear involved in public speaking is the fear of being judged negatively by others. This has evolutionary roots. Negative evaluations by the group in primitive times often significantly lowered the prospects for survival. Also making public statements was traditionally seen as the prerogative of the tribal leader. Anyone else who made such pronouncements was seen as presumptuous and was dealt with accordingly.
Speech anxiety typically begins when the person feels they are being evaluated. The body responds with physiological arousal, including an increased heart rate, sweaty palms, dry mouth, weak knees, and tightness in the throat. This arousal is defined as fear. The nervous system acts as if something is life-threatening and has prepared itself for fight or flight.
Surveys have shown that poor public speaking skills generally result in lower wages and fewer promotion opportunities. Only about 8% of people with speech anxiety seek professional help. Everyday over 15 million people are dealing with speech anxiety. It is seen more often in women and younger people than men or older folks. Confidence in public speaking ability usually increases with educational level.
Many people are more anxious when they are about to speak in front of people of higher status, or when they are presenting new ideas. It is also more difficult to speak to a new audience, than one you have spoken to before.
It’s not uncommon to dread occasions when you are expected to speak in public, like weddings, birthdays, anniversary celebrations, retirement parties, funerals, and even when accepting awards. Most of us simply do not want to be the center of attention.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the way that speech anxiety is manifested has changed significantly, mainly due to the pervasive use of online communication, which has taken the place of face-to-face meetings.
According to psychologist Alison Papadakis from John Hopkins University, video conferencing usually heightens the fear of public speaking in most people. Being anxious about making virtual presentations has been called Zoom Anxiety (ZA).
Prior to the pandemic, excellent public speakers were adept at maintaining eye-contact, effectively using movement and adapting their content and delivery style on the fly in response to the audience’s reaction. Today, without being able to actually see your audience, this is not possible.
With diminished audience feedback, many experts suggest it’s better to be more conservative and take fewer risks using jokes or anecdotes. Audience engagement still can be encouraged by using features such as polls, breakout rooms, chats, and hand-raising. You should always also speak directly to the camera lens and make sure your camera is aligned with your screen, so the audience won’t think you’re looking away from them.
Remember to always act as if the camera is on, to avoid committing some embarrassing faux pas.
Online presentations must be more succinct and precise and flow smoothly to keep the audience’s attention. Audience members have a lot of anonymity and are subject to a number of distractions. Also they can easily leave at any time without fear of embarrassment. Focus on the main message and encourage engagement. Also make sure your background is not embarrassing or distracting (a lesson I had to learn the hard way).
Buffalo 7, a presentation design company, surveyed over 2,000 home workers and 73% claimed they have suffered from Zoom anxiety. The biggest trigger was technical problems that presenters had no idea how to fix.
About two-thirds said that being unable to read other people’s body language also made them anxious. About half of the sample said they constantly felt like they were not being heard.
I have experienced all of these triggers. Often I can’t tell if other people are listening. It frequently looks as if their screens are frozen. I’m always surprised how catatonic people appear.
Last week I was in a virtual work meeting and somehow turned off my microphone. Folks are usually advised to keep talking through technical problems. I kept trying to turn the microphone back on, but nothing worked. Eventually I just left the meeting.
Experts say to rehearse and be prepared for potential technical problems. They say make sure you know how to share screens and how to fix common microphone glitches. (Good advice!) Also remember to check your internet connection prior to presentations.
With the distribution of effective vaccines, face-to-face presentations will undoubtedly increase again with time, but a barrier has been breached and on-line events are here to stay .
In all venues it is important to make the presentation a conversation instead of a performance. Don’t memorize your speech, but use an outline to keep the sequence of the content flowing smoothly. Use a lot of positive self-talk. Visualize yourself succeeding and use stress reducers like taking a walk before the presentation or practicing relaxation.
Finally, don’t worry about making mistakes. Audiences typically autocorrect any errors and they pass unnoticed. Remember most people are doing much better than they realize. Truthfully, it’s much better than being in the casket.
