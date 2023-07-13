”Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person. Or at least pretend to, so they’ll like you.” – Jimmy Kimmel
In today’s world, where human connections are often elusive, the idea that there are people who are empaths has captured the popular imagination. Empaths are thought to be individuals who possess a heightened sensitivity to other people’s emotions. In some instances, this ability is portrayed like it’s a superpower, distinguishing empaths from ordinary folks. While the existence of empaths is a topic of ongoing debate in psychology, their portrayal in literature, and popular culture offers a glimpse into the complex nature of empathy and its impact on human relationships.
Perhaps the best-known fictional empath is Deanna Troi, a character in the Star Trek: The Next Generation franchise. Troi is a half-human, half-Betazoid, who has the ability to sense the emotional states of others. She uses this in her capacity as the ship’s counselor. In The Guardians of the Galaxy movie universe, Mantis is another empath who explains that while telepaths know other people’s thoughts, empaths feel other people’s emotions. The term “empath” was coined by Scottish science fiction author J.T. McIntosh in 1956 and was used in his short story, “The Empath.” It described people who demonstrated what has been called “emotional telepathy.”
Empathy is generally thought of as a skill that helps you know how other people are feeling. Counselors and therapists are trained to identify clients’ feelings by focusing on their verbalizations, facial expressions, and body language. Using active listening and other techniques, they may also try to help clarify and summarize these feelings. I never thought I was particularly good at this when I was doing psychotherapy, although my wife Diane has occasionally been called an empath.
True empaths are thought to be able to experience the emotions of others. The term was further popularized by California psychiatrist Judith Orloff in her 2017 book, “The Empath’s Survival Guide.” According to Orloff, some indicators of being an empath may include absorbing emotions from others, getting easily overstimulated, feeling especially anxious when others express strong feelings, preferring smaller groups, accurately identifying subtle changes in other people, and requiring restorative time away from people.
Mirror neurons in the brain may eventually provide a physiological explanation for differences in expressing empathy. These nerve cells fire both when an individual executes an action and when they observe someone else performing the same action. They mirror the observed action, as if the individuals themselves were performing it. Mirror neurons are believed to be involved in empathy, imitation, and the understanding of other people’s intentions and emotions. Possessing an abundance of mirror neurons or exhibiting high levels of mirror neuron activity is thought to be characteristic of people who can easily express empathy.
A concept closely related to empathy is sensitivity, which is a personality trait associated with sensory processing. Heightened sensitivity is a neurobiological characteristic that affects how people experience the world around them. California psychologist Elaine Aron has studied individuals whom she calls highly sensitive people (HSP). Similar in many ways to so-called empaths, HSP express empathy, are people-pleasers, and overreact to noise, temperature, and crowds. They may also be overly sensitive to alcohol, caffeine, and medications. They tend to avoid violent and suspenseful movies or books, have exceptionally strong emotional responses, and require downtime to recuperate. Aron believes that about 15% to 20% of the population may be highly sensitive, and that excessive sensitivity can be observed in over 100 different animal species.
Such heightened sensitivity can be both a blessing and a curse. It can assist people in fostering deeper connections with others, lead to more self-awareness, and allow for a greater appreciation of sensory experiences.
On the downside, HSP are frequently overwhelmed, especially when they are unable to maintain appropriate boundaries between their own emotions and those of others. Excessive empathy can lead to compassion fatigue and burnout, particularly in individuals who are regularly exposed to others’ distress such as first responders and healthcare providers.
Empathy is a powerful and complex process. It fosters compassion, understanding, and stronger interpersonal bonds. It has the potential to bridge divides and cultivate a more empathetic society. While some people are clearly better at expressing empathy than others, critics assert that the belief in empaths currently lacks scientific rigor and the concept may be exploited by some people as a means of seeking special status.
While some people do demonstrate above-normal empathy, deficits in empathy can also be seen in various psychiatric conditions, such as personality disorders, autism, and schizophrenia. Treatment approaches for deficient empathy include psychotherapy and social skills training, which can be of some help to individuals in building perspective-taking skills, recognizing and regulating emotions, and enhancing empathetic responses.
Medications are also used to address conditions such as depression, anxiety, or psychotic episodes that may contribute to empathy deficits. More recently, hormones such as Oxytocin, which is associated with social bonding, trust, and prosocial behavior, have been studied to see if they can increase empathy. Although more research is needed, intranasal oxytocin shows some promise in enhancing empathic responses in certain situations.
Empathy has been likened to giving someone a “psychological hug” and has been called “the most radical of human emotions.” While most of us may never be empaths or highly sensitive people, we can try to improve our relationships by being a little more empathetic.
