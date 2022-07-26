In August our daughter and her family are moving from the Cincinnati area to Virginia, where her husband has accepted a new and better job.
In this process we are also losing two early teenaged grandchildren — a boy and a girl. Despite texting, Facebook, and FaceTime, it will be a lot harder to keep in touch with them and we’re not sure how often we will be able to make the 560-mile trip.
Their oldest girl, who was our first grandchild, just turned 21. She has already flown the coop and is living and working in Columbus, Ohio after graduating from the University of Kentucky earlier this year. She will be our closest relative after the move, but she probably has better things to do than visit grandparents. Our daughter’s family has lived within striking distance from us for over 20 years, while the rest of our children and grandchildren are scattered throughout the wilds of Texas and New York City. Our only solace is that the middle granddaughter in our daughter’s family will be a sophomore at the University of Louisville this fall. She is all ours — she’s our one consolation. Our daughter has already called her “Grandma’s Little Princess” and I suspect this will only exacerbate with time.
It’s hard for us to complain too much, however, since my wife Diane and I made a similar move, for similar economic reasons, at about the same age as our daughter. We’ve known other people whose adult children live close to them and have often envied them. We rationalize that we raised our children to be independent and secure enough to not feel that they needed be tethered to either us or where they grew up.
Sometimes, of course, people may feel that they live too close to their parents. This is a staple in television sitcoms, like Everyone Loves Raymond and Seinfeld. In one Seinfeld episode, Jerry’s parents, who live in Florida, go to New York City for an extended stay. Jerry is upset by this and complains to Elaine, “I'm used to a 1200-mile buffer zone. I can't handle this. Plus, I got the dinners, I got the pop-ins. They pop in! It's brutal.” Diane and I never popped in uninvited and 100 miles away was a reasonable Goldilocks distance— not too far, not too close, just right.
To tell the truth, both Diane and I set another (good or bad) example by leaving our own hometowns right after high school. Also, due to my job, our family has been fairly mobile, making a number of moves over the years.
By living so far away from our offspring, it seems that we are in a minority in America. In an older study of married couples, who both had living parents, the median distance to the husband’s parents was 25 miles and the median distance to the wife’s parents was 20 miles. Thus parents seem literally closer to daughters than to sons. Diane says daughters want the support of their mothers when they have children.
HwaJung Choi, from the University of Michigan recently found that 75% of adults, with at least one living parent, had their nearest parent residing within 30 miles of them. Close proximity of family members was strongly associated with intergenerational support such as child care, providing emotional support, helping with routine household tasks and also shopping for grandchildren and being in attendance at birthdays.
The Choi study conclude that differences in having parents living nearby was a function of “family solidarity.” Historically, the Stawar family was never known much for “family solidarity." People in my father’s family were highly likely to turn on each other, at the drop of a hat, especially if there was something to be gained. As a case in point, the house my grandmother owned eventually collapsed into a heap and had to be hauled away, after decades passed without it being sold. This was because the discordant family could never agree on the terms for the sale. Diane admits that her mother’s siblings fought viciously over the family farm, as did the next generation,
Research also indicates that children with siblings live significantly farther away from parents than only children. Only children are also more likely to be active in providing support and care to aging parents.
Adult children who live greater distances from their parents tend to live in the West, be older, be single, and make frequent moves associated with lifecycle events, such as births, graduations, career moves, divorces, and deaths.
In 2009 researchers at the University of Manitoba and Washington University in St. Louis found that the best predictor of closeness of adult children to their mothers was their level of education. Individuals are less likely to live near their mothers if they have a college degree. College educations often forces folks to leave a certain geographic area to find a suitable position or advance in a career. I ended up in Mississippi for my first job.
Some people blame the advent of the nuclear family for the distancing of parents from their adult children. In an Atlantic magazine cover story New York Times columnist David Brooks, said, “We’ve moved from big, interconnected, and extended families, which helped protect the most vulnerable people in society from the shocks of life, to smaller, detached nuclear families (a married couple and their children)…”. Brooks believes that while the decline of the extended family may have been beneficial for well-off young adults, it has not helped children, older folks, and the disadvantaged.
Brooks paints a nostalgic and perhaps over-idealistic picture of the large crowded Thanksgiving dining table from the past and suggests that we might return there by means of what he calls a “forged family.” This is a folk support system, not defined by bloodlines, but rather by choice. Brooks' readers have suggested that religious institutions might already fulfill this role for some individuals and others believe that joining gangs may even serve this function for some youth. There is something biblical about going out into the hedgerows to find guests for the feast.
The hardest part of all this, of course, will be having less contact with the two youngest grandchildren. When we miss them, I suppose we could always run up our tab at Southwest Airlines, put a bunch of miles on the Mazda, or we could just invite some people from the hedgerow over for Thanksgiving or maybe join a gang.
