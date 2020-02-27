“Everything Takes Longer and Cost More Than You Think.”
Murphy’s Second Law
My wife Diane is very conscientious about making out our grocery list. She keeps close tabs on how much rice or flour is in the bag and puts it on the list when it needs to be replaced. She recently asked my opinion on whether some staple was getting dangerously low. Wanting to give intelligent advice, I tried to calculate what percentage was left, but that was too much math for me. I was, however, struck by the realization that people are constantly trying to estimate things and often function like they are human scales, thermometers, clocks or yardsticks.
Everyone wants the exact information they need to make the right decisions, but most of the time, we are flying by the seat of our pants and must rely upon estimates to guide us. This is true in day-to-day activities, as well as major business and governmental projects.
Chicago, for example, has an ongoing project to improve one of the worse traffic bottlenecks in the country — the Jane Byrne Interchange. Last week, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced another cost overrun, putting the current construction project price tag at $713 million — 50% higher than the original estimate. Work was scheduled to be finished by 2018, but the latest projection is 2022. Such delays and overruns, however, are not uncommon. The Project Management Institute has reported that inaccurate time estimates are the primary cause of 23% of all project failures.
Estimation is arguably one of the most important neuropsychological abilities that people possess. All of us are constantly making various estimations. We estimate things like time, weight, length, distance, size, speed, taste, temperature, as well as social and psychological factors like friendliness, intelligence, and how others will respond to us.
In making estimates people process sensory information and compare it with their past experiences to make their predictions. Even simple activities of daily living depend upon our ability to estimate. Much of this occurs unconsciously. Driving, for example, requires the ability to estimate the speed of vehicles, the distances, and the time required to stop. Playing sports and even negotiating a busy street safely requires a number of almost instantaneous estimations. Our ability to estimate quickly gives people the appearance of an intuitive understanding of the laws of physics. In reality, however, a great deal of learning must take place before we are able to catch or hit a ball or even walk around without stumbling into things.
People occasionally learn how to estimate things incidentally. After doing a great deal of psychological testing, I found that I could estimate IQ scores fairly accurately even before I actually administered any intelligence test. I’ve also noticed how the people who slice meat in grocery stores are usually able to accurately estimate the weight of their orders. Diane’s father was an auto mechanic. Diane’s mother said that just by sitting in an automobile, he could immediately tell whether or not the tires were properly inflated. I’ve also heard stories about a mechanic who was so sensitive that when his car ran over a dime, he could tell if it was heads or tails — a kind of mechanic’s version of The Princess and the Pea.
In estimating the weight of objects, psychologists often point out how people are routinely deceived by the size-weight illusion. This is the illusion that the smaller of two equally heavy objects is the heaviest. When people lift a one pound box of saltines and a one-pound package of butter, most of them believe that the butter weighs more. Even when they definitely know that the two objects weigh the same, they still report that the smaller one still “feels” heavier.
Research suggests that this illusion may be related to the evolutionary value of being able to estimate how easily objects can be thrown. Being able to effectively throw things had important survival value to early hominids. Using rocks and spears was directly related to obtaining food and self-protection. If researchers at the University of Wyoming and Indiana University are correct, when we compare the box of saltines with the pound of butter, we are actually assessing throwability rather than weight. We are saying that the butter is a better object to throw. The butter, even though it may weigh the same, has more “heft” and can thus be thrown more accurately. In this way our estimations may be influenced by evolution.
There are a number of distortions which occur when people estimate time. Recent events are usually recalled as occurring further back in time than they actually did. Distant events, however, are usually remembered as occurring more recently. People also consistently overestimate “short” intervals of time and underestimate “long” ones, as if there were a need to average out things. Oddly enough, something similar happens when people try to estimate distances. Inexperienced estimators routinely tend to overestimate short distances and underestimate longer ones.
It is also very common for people to underestimate the time required to complete tasks. This is know as “The Planning Fallacy.” It was first described in 1977 by Israeli-American psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky. They believed that most people ignore their past experiences when making estimations about how long something will take to do. People also tend to be relentlessly optimistic about the future. We often plan as if nothing can or will go wrong. Even when people know how much time each step of a task will take, they frequently come up with an optimistic estimate that is less than the sum of all the parts. This kind of thinking is why people miss deadlines, chronically arrive late, and find themselves up at 2 a.m. on Christmas morning trying to assemble a bicycle.
Business writer Jessica Greene has summarized some guidelines that can help people make more accurate estimates when planning. Since people tend to repress unpleasant memories, it is important to force yourself to be realistic about just how long and difficult most tasks are. It may be helpful to just factor in a 20% buffer to counteract this tendency to underestimate. Furthermore, it’s often useful to get a reality check by asking someone else to make the same estimation.
Good planning requires building in specific time for the inevitable problems that will spring up. Whenever I plan a job, likely as not, it quickly degenerates into an unending quest for some piece of hardware, tool, or part that I broke, lost or neglected to buy.
Greene strongly recommends using a three-point estimation in making plans. First, describe the best-case scenario, then the worst-case scenario, and finally a realistic scenario. This technique prompts you to think about potential problems and puts your first, usually overly optimistic, plan in perspective.
Finally, Greene says that it can be helpful to devise your plans when you are in a pessimistic or crabby mood to offset the optimism bias. That suggestion shouldn’t be terribly difficult to follow.
