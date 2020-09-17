In June my wife Diane’s cousin passed away in Wisconsin. At the funeral one of the cousin’s daughters gave Diane a packet containing some of the letters and photos that Diane had sent to her cousin over the years. It was especially surprising and touching to see these things again after all this time. They described events and feelings at different points in our life. It seemed really miraculous to have this glimpse of ourselves from the past and to realize that someone had been carefully keeping them safe all this time.
Several years ago I ran across a website that contained photos from the elementary school I attended. One of the photos was a picture of the faculty and staff. I immediately recognized some of my teachers, as well as the principal, custodian, and others I knew. I did a double take when I realized that I was in the picture. It seemed like something out of the Twilight Zone. I then recalled that shortly after graduating from college I was a substitute teacher for a while, in the school district where I grew up. I must have been subbing at that school the day they took school pictures and that’s why I was in the photo. This also seemed nothing short of miraculous.
Several weeks ago Diane told me that the bathtub in the master bedroom bath wasn’t draining properly. I tried plunging the drain, but it has one of those lift-and-turn stoppers, so that didn’t work very well. Of course, I looked for a solution on the internet. There was some dispute about the effectiveness of vinegar and baking soda, although boiling water was highly touted. I tried this several times to no avail. I also read that hair is usually the culprit in such cases and that an enzyme drain cleaner can safely dissolve it. So, I ordered some from Amazon and gave that a whirl. After saturating the drain with almost a gallon of commercial enzyme cleaner, it still obviously had a clog.
Then I watched a You Tube video that showed step-by step how to remove the bathtub’s stopper, grate, and flange. Next I ordered a heavy duty tub drain remover wrench, from Amazon. (No wonder Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world). The wrench arrived quickly and I had run out of excuses.
Diane, however, suggested that I plunge the drain one more time before I wreaked havoc in our bathroom and started taking things apart. She also said that I should use the super duper flange plunger, which according to Google has the enviable reputation as being the “best all-around home plunger.” I gave the drain a final healthy plunge, but didn’t hold out much hope. The next morning, however, Diane reported that the drain worked perfectly. It was an everyday miracle!
I thought this might simply be a case of spontaneous recovery. In psychology “spontaneous recovery” is a phenomena described by the Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov from his work on classical conditioning. It refers to the occasional sudden and unexpected re-emergence of some response that was thought to be completely eradicated — in this case the tub’s draining behavior.
Some skeptics might say that probably the boiling water and the enzyme drain cleaner loosed the clog and all it needed was a slight plunge to seal the deal. That theory, however, doesn’t explain why the commode in that bathroom suddenly started working better, as well. Our plumbing was undoubtedly touch by an angel.
A number of Stawar family everyday miracles are plumbing related. One Thanksgiving weekend, when we were poor, struggling social service workers with four kids, the main sewer line for the house got clogged and none of the drains worked. Fixing it was a really big job. The Roto-Rooter man came in a big truck and assembled what looked to be an oil-drilling rig on our front lawn. We just didn’t have the money for this kind of expense and Christmas was coming up fast.
We looked over the mail that came that Saturday and there was an early Christmas card from my mother with a check enclosed. This actually happened several times over the years. At the point when our backs were really up against it, suddenly some unexpected money came our way.
Diane can point to a number of everyday miracles that involve shopping. In one instance she bought a new dress and noticed, but didn’t buy, a sweater, which was reasonably priced and went nicely with the dress. The next day she decided to go back to the store to see if the sweater was still there. She was doubtful that she would be successful; however, she was able to immediately find the sweater and purchase it. For those people who might minimize the miraculous nature of this event, the store clerk confirmed that this was “a miracle.”
On another occasion Diane and I were in Houston, Texas, and we were picking up one of our granddaughters early from school. Diane had to go to the school office to sign in so they could get our girl out of class. The school secretary asked for identification and Diane put her purse on the counter to get out her driver’s license. The secretary took one look at the purse and said, “Isn’t that a Patricia Nash?” Diane said, “Yes, it is. I bought it because the leather tooling reminded me of my mother.” Then the secretary said, “Well, Patricia Nash is my cousin.” — Walla: “an accessory miracle.” Handbag designer Patricia Nash lived in Houston for over 25 years. In an interview she once said that she takes a lot of pleasure from stories about her handbags. She said, “The brand’s all about stories, really.” I’m sure she will hear this story from her Texas cousin.
In these difficult times in which we live, we need to savor these everyday miracles, both as a source of wonder and as something to hang on to, on our perilous ride.
