It’s hard to believe that we are this far into autumn.
My wife Diane and I have already had pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin bread pudding, pumpkin cake, and pumpkin crème brûlée. We have been to Joe Huber’s and drove to Turkey Run State Park to look at the foliage. We’ve also watched Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the witchy Sanderson sisters.
I’ve read that for Halloween this year inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costumes are out of style, which I find very disappointing. One of our granddaughters wore one of these to an October piano recital, where she played the theme from Jurassic Park, so we have special affection for them.
Based on Google searches, cats are currently the most popular Halloween costumes nationally, followed closely by witches, probably spurred on by the release of Hocus Pocus 2. People are especially interested in the gaudy orange witch outfit worn by the Dani Dennison character in the original Hocus Pocus movie. Dani was the fearless 8-year-old, portrayed by actress Thora Birch, who stood up to the terrible Sanderson trio back in 1993. Dani witch costumes are available for children, teens, and even adults.
The Halloween season also hit my email inbox. The other day I received an email announcing a costume party being held at work. I suspect there will be a lot of cats and Dani witches in attendance. Since this was being held in a workplace, however, participants were warned to (1) avoid dressing up like someone from another culture, (2) remember not to bring any replica weapons, and (3) under no circumstance wear “ any costume that is labeled as a sexy version of any person or thing (e.g., sexy nurse, sexy tiger, sexy zombie, etc.).
In our fall frenzy Diane and I even watched a bit of the new Munster movie. This film was produced, written, and directed by a fellow who actually goes by the name of Rob Zombie. From what we could gather this movie told the origin of Herman Munster, the Frankenstein-like main character of the popular ‘60s television series.
In this version the mad scientist’s assistant accidentally steals the brain of a second-rate stand-up comedian, instead of the brain of a genius humanitarian as planned. Despite all of its weaknesses, the story does provide a rationale for Herman Munster’s corny jokes.
For many of us Frankenstein was always the prototypical monster. Since the publication of Mary Shelley’s novel over 200 years ago, it has never been out of print and has served as the basis for over 90 films. Diane even attended a book club meeting about the novel.
Scholars often have seen it as a cautionary tale about unbridled technological advances. The mapping of the human genome, gene editing technology, and the growing potential for creating real monsters in the laboratory give the narrative continuing relevance. Last July a Politico poll found that a majority of Americans (52%) believe that the coronavirus actually came from a laboratory in China.
Peter Nagy from Arizona State University and his colleagues say that the “Frankenstein myth, and the figure of Victor Frankenstein in particular, establishes norms for scientists about what is considered unethical and dangerous in scientific work.” Bioethicists emphasize how the work shows the importance of scientists taking responsibility for the consequences of their work, something that Victor Frankenstein neglected with lethal results.
Psychologists have always had a field day interpreting the dynamics, symbolism, and unconscious meaning of the novel’s characters and themes, as well as Mary Shelley’s motivations for writing it in the first place.
Mary Shelley’s own tragic life is well-documented, involving as it did the suicides of her half-sister and Percy Shelley’s first wife, the catastrophic death of her three young children, and her husband’s premature demise, when she was only 24 years old. It is not surprising that death is the overarching theme of Frankenstein, as the monster is composed of body parts from corpses and the plot is essentially a sequence of murders. Australian writer Kirstin Mills writes that Victor Frankenstein, like Mary Shelley, lived a “death-stalked life”.
Columbia University psychiatrist Anthony Badalamenti viewed the novel as Mary Shelley’s “encoded image of unconscious emotions too painful for her waking personality to deal with.”
Like many of us, my first exposure to the Frankenstein story was from the classic Universal Studio horror films, starring Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney, Jr., Bela Lugosi, and Glenn Strange as the monster. This series included Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Son of Frankenstein, The Ghost of Frankenstein, Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, House of Frankenstein, House of Dracula, and, of course, the incomparable — Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.
The late film critic Ken Hanke called these eight movies “the most famous, influential and important of all horror series”. Although hokey by today’s standards, these movies scared the life out of me in the 1950’s. A St. Louis television station played them Friday nights, in a feature they called Spook Spectacular. My parents usually went out on Fridays leaving me at the mercy of my older brother, Norman. Despite my desperate pleas to watch anything else, Norman would always tune into this program just to scare me.
I think he was also frightened by Spook Spectacular, but refused to admit it. One fall Friday night after the movie was over, Norman was standing on the back porch staring at the sky. He didn’t realize I was right behind him, until I grabbed him and gave him the fright of his life. He threatened to beat my brains out and I had to lock myself in the bathroom until my parents came home.
So far Diane and I haven’t watched the new Hallmark movie, Pumpkin Everything. The way things are going, however, I can’t rule it out.
