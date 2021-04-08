Spring has arrived and that means that it’s track-and-field season. This is a sport which includes a number of competitions featuring the athletic skills of running, jumping and throwing. The name comes from the places where these events are held — a running track and an open field for throwing. Except for the Olympics, Wheaties boxes, or perhaps when a new world record is established, track and field doesn’t get the attention of other sports. In the U.S. it has been called a placeholder, fringe, or second-class sport.
Track and field, however, is one of the world’s oldest sports. Such competitions were held at the Olympic Games, as well as festivals and celebrations in ancient Greece. Today, the modern Olympics and World Athletics Championships are the two most prestigious international competitions.
The other day my wife Diane was speaking on the phone with our granddaughter Alissa, who lives in Texas and goes to middle school. She recently started participating in track at her school. She says she’s not very good at sprinting, but does better over longer distances. She also said that she is now throwing the discus. She complains that her coach is scary and that her arm hurts.
I can sympathize with her because I went out for track and field in high school and I wasn’t any good at sprinting, either. I also wasn’t any good at distance running and I was terrible at the shot put and discus. And don’t even mention my disastrous, but rather comic, attempt at pole vaulting. In all my years of high school track, I managed to contribute only a single point to our track team. This occurred at a track meet with only one other high school participating and it was a very small school. I came in third place in the shot put, although this was because there were only three of us in the event.
I went out for track because the football coach required all football players to go out for some spring sport if they wanted to play football the next year. I immediately rejected cross country running and although I wanted to go out for tennis, the football coach seemed to regard tennis as a sissy sport. I knew if I played tennis I would never hear the end of it. I remember when I had to miss football practice because of a band event, the coach angrily said, “What next Stawar, are we going to have to stop the football game, just so you can prance around the field and toot your little horn?”
Actually, track and field turned out to be a good choice. I only competed in the shot put and the discus along with a few other football players. In its wisdom, the Illinois High School Association did not permit the javelin throw. Besides practicing throws, we did a little weightlifting, but almost never had to run. We mostly hung around with Charlie, the student trainer, and messed around with the materials in his trainer’s kit, like the smelling salts and various medications. The only running I can recall we ever did was once when the track coach got really mad at us for eating all the salt pills and dextrose tablets from the trainer’s kit. He made us enter the one-mile run, which was almost fatal.
In high school, the shot put event consisted of “putting” (pushing rather than throwing) a 12-pound metal ball (the shot) as far as possible. I made a scientific study of the event and analyzed the techniques of Randy Matson, who was the reigning Olympic champion. George Woods was another shot putter who I followed. He was an alumni and later worked at my alma mater, Southern Illinois University. In 1974, Woods set the world record and was the first person to put the 16-pound shot over 70 feet. His record stood for 11 years. Unfortunately, he never won an Olympic gold medal. He took the silver medal at both the 1968 and 1972 Olympics. Always a bridesmaid, but never a bride.
The two major factors in the shot put and the discus were strength and speed. Having neither, I focused on just having good form. In both the discus and shot put my only goal was to appear like I knew what I was doing, regardless of how far the darn thing went. My shot put teammates included Eddie and Dallas. Eddie was an incredibly strong and massive tackle on the football team. He just sort of flicked the shot off the end of his fingers, like it was a Wiffle Ball. Dallas was quite tall and rather oddly proportioned. He had heavy beard stubble and looked about 40 years old. None of us appeared particularly attractive in the school track uniform, consisting of silky short shorts and a [sleeveless undershirt]. I still shudder to see those yearbook photos.
My discus teammate was Keith, a tall lanky young man from my Trig class. Keith’s fondest desire was to be a great basketball player, but he was a bit too uncoordinated. He was, however, very good at the discus, despite lacking any control. The discus was constantly slipping out of his hand. Once he threw the discus and it hooked to the left and sailed over the fence into dense underbrush. Although the coach was upset, we ended up getting a brand new wooden discus. Another time Keith had an excellent throw, but it sliced to the right and ended up hitting a runner on the track.
Those of us who had practiced with Keith quickly learned never to stand behind him when he was throwing. We always stood at least 20 feet back and to the left. During one meet several of our opponents were standing right behind the ring as Keith prepared to make his throw. They may have been trying to intimidate him. As Keith warmed up, rocking the new discus back and forth, on the backstroke it suddenly flew out of his hand catching a rather short muscular fellow squarely in the abdomen, knocking the wind out of him. After that, however, they gave Keith plenty of clearance when making his throws. We never knew if Keith did that on purpose, but he was excellent in Trigonometry.
