While reports of altruistic behavior among animals are occasionally reported, the willingness to assist others, even at significant personal expense, is a distinctive human trait. America is a nation of volunteers. Americans are 15% more likely to volunteer their time than the Dutch, 21% more likely than the Swiss, and 32% more likely than Germans.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, volunteerism peaked between 2003 and 2005, when 28.8% of Americans reported having volunteered. Currently that number is at 25.3%. About one out of four adults volunteer and two out of three routinely help their neighbors. Volunteerism in America has a value exceeding $184 billion dollars. We baby boomers are more likely to have volunteered than the Silent Generation (born 1928-1925) ( or Millennials (born 1981-1998).
Psychologist Mark Snyder has studied volunteerism for most of his career at the University of Minnesota. At first, he says he was surprised by the number of people who chose to become volunteers since he believed there so many reasons why people wouldn't volunteer. He believes, "It's time consuming, it's stressful, [and] it takes time away from your job or family or leisure.”
In conjunction with Claremont University psychologist Allen Omotoc, Snyder eventually identified five primary motivations for volunteering. First, volunteerism is often motivated by the expression of their values. For many this may involve religious principles like the Christian belief in the Golden Rule, the Hindu concept of karma, or the Shia-Ismaili tradition of “seva”. Snyder, however, is quick to point out that many volunteers do not hold formal religious beliefs, but instead adhere to personal values.
Many volunteers are also motivated by their concerns for the community or neighborhood in which they live or the ethnic group to which they are attached. These commitments may, of course, overlap with their values and humanitarian beliefs.
According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans in each generation Americans are most likely to volunteer between the ages of 35 and 54. These folks fall into the Middle Adulthood developmental stage. According to the eminent developmental psychologist Erik Erikson, in this stage the major life question is "How can I contribute to the world?" and the developmental challenge is Generativity vs. Stagnation. In this context, generativity refers to "making your mark" on the world by caring for others at home and in the community.
For some people enhancing self-esteem is their primary reason for volunteering. They may choose to volunteer because it makes them feel better about themselves. Psychologist Suzanne Richards from the University of Exeter found that volunteering was associated with increased feelings of happiness and lower levels of depression.
In a Cornell University longitudinal study, which lasted 30 years, researchers found that the number of children, education, class, and work status did not have any affect on women’s longevity. They did find, however, that 52% of those women who never volunteered experienced a major illness during the time of the study, compared with only 36% of women who did volunteer. Another large study found a 44% reduction in early death among those who volunteered a great deal. Volunteering was a greater health benefit than exercising four times a week.
Humans are neurologically hard-wired to need precisely the kind of social connections and interactions involved in volunteer activity. Eye contact, laughing, smiling, and satisfaction from performing good works release neurochemicals, which help people manage stress better and boosts their immune systems. Volunteering also requires movement and activity which improves physically fitness.
Snyder’s final two motivations for volunteering involve our need to understand other people and their cultures and volunteering for personal development. Volunteering can provide opportunities to make friends, explore interests, and learn about career possibilities.
Different kinds of volunteers may be motivated in different ways. Younger ones are more likely to volunteer for personal development and career-related reasons, while older volunteers often view it as a way contribute to their communities.
Surprisingly, researchers found that people who have less altruistic volunteer motivations, like meeting other people or career-related reasons, are more likely to continue volunteering longer than people with more humanitarian goals. It may be that self-focused concrete goals are easier to achieve and more readily recognized than broader philanthropical ambitions.
Snyder and his colleagues believe that if organizations can identify volunteer motivations, they could use that information to devise advertisements and recruitment strategies to attract new volunteers. They also could use such information to match volunteer’s motivations with tasks and activities that are most likely to be satisfying.
Studies have also examined whether people engage in unselfish acts, such as volunteering, because they are altruistic or because they receive some sort of benefit, even if it is not obvious. Some believe that unselfish acts towards others is based in the ability to show empathy for other’s feelings. Others believe that even empathy has a self-serving aspect, in that it allows people to anticipate and at time manipulate other people’s behavior.
Snyder believes that in the real-world altruistic acts and self-serving behavior are intimately bound together. He says, “The same act of volunteering can have an altruistic component, reflecting a true concern for the welfare of others, but also an egoistic component, in that the volunteer receives clear benefits to the self. It's better to see the two feeding each other, rather than being in competition."
So consider volunteering, since it confers mutual benefits, and there in, perhaps, is the best argument to use in recruitment— in helping others, you may also help yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.