Air travelers have recently inundated Twitter with photos of inconsiderate passengers who have removed their shoes during flights. Last July an American Airlines flight headed from Philadelphia to London made an emergency landing in Boston after an odor described as a "dirty sock smell” caused several crew members to feel woozy.
In 2018, a Spirit Airlines flight also had to be diverted when passengers were assaulted by an odor that they also said smelled like “dirty socks.” It was never disclosed if a passenger’s foot odor was the cause for these incidents, but within the confines of an airplane fuselage, it’s not hard to imagine this being the case.
The TV sitcom Married with Children even portrayed such a scene. In one episode, Al Bundy removes his shoes on a flight, causing all the oxygen masks to immediately deploy. The TV tropes website says, “Married with Children arguably had some of the most creative stinky feet jokes in history. Al works in a shoe store and is regularly surrounded by smelly feet, plus has them himself.” Al’s shoes and socks are routinely employed as weapons, but in one of the show’s most famous sequences, he steps barefoot into in a lake, instantly killing all of the fish, as well as rendering a scuba diver unconscious.
Media experts have noted that there is something “oddly entertaining” about smelly feet.” They note that it is among the most common themes in family-orientated media. A running gag on the Full House series was that Kimmy Gibler had smelly feet. In the comic strip Zits, Jeremy's sneakers are said to have made Odor Eaters throw up. And in the 2003 film Holes, Henry Winkler's character is obsessed with finding a cure for foot odor.
Children especially find the concept hilarious, as evidenced by the popular Halloween rhyme "Trick or treat, Smell my feet, Give me something good to eat." Even babies think smelly feet are funny. When our children were very young, my wife Diane and I would pretend to smell their toes. At first we would tell them that their toes smelled like donuts or chocolate chip cookies. To score the really big laugh, however, we would then say the toes smelled like “horsey poop.”
Researchers believe that enclosing the foot traps sweat and increases foot temperature, all of which created ideal conditions for bacteria growth. According to New York podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, "If the foot is allowed to [air out] efficiently, you don't build up the breeding ground for bacteria." It’s difficult to keep feet dry, since the average foot contains 250,000 sweat glands. All together, these glands can produce up to a pint of sweat each day.
Foot odor is described as resembling cheese, malt vinegar and ammonia. Research has shown that types of bacteria frequently found on the skin often create compounds that are the same as those found in these substances. For example, especially pungent cheeses such as Limburger and Munster have the same bacteria often found on human feet.
Shoes that are worn without socks can be especially odor-prone. Boat shoes have been referred to as having “the dreaded Sperry Stink." Our middle son once had a pair of sandals that developed a horrendous odor. They were so bad that they had to be kept on the porch. No amount of cleaning seemed to help.
Recently, another relative, who will remain anonymous, also had problems with a particular pair of shoes. I went online to see if there were any products that might help. On Amazon, I finally came across the Funky Feet Shoe and Feet Deodorizing Foot Odor Spray.
Besides the classy name, I was especially impressed by the customer reviews. The review rated as most helpful said, “My 7 year-old has REALLY stinky feet. She has two pairs of sneakers, and we rotate them every other day, so they have time to dry out. This hasn't helped the smell.” The reviewer then described how they purchased the little girl new shoes, washed her feet every night, and had her sleep without socks. But the reviewer said, “… nothing helps. Her shoes start to smell, and then it all goes downhill.” After using Funky Feet, the reviewer noted, “She still has a very mild foot odor, but it's no longer something you can smell across the room. It's what a clean normal person might have.” This reviewer loved Funky Feet, but said, “The only down side is that we use it so much we're almost out very quickly!”
Another customer, also gave a five-star rating and reported, “Seems to work for me. I love the smell of the essential oils, but it is a bit strong to spray in the house. I take it into the garage, so my cat isn't bothered by the scent. Bonus: it deodorizes my garage :-).”
A really appreciative purchaser wrote, “Great for sweaty toddler toes... this spray has tree tea oil in it which helps to keep the stink away. I can spray it on my child’s feet or the inside of his shoes and when he gets home from daycare his feet still smell good. Thank you Jesus!”
A relieved Matthew asserted, “My feet don't stink like bologna anymore… Great Product. Before using this, my feet stank like spoiled raw turkey meat but now, they smell like some really good oils and organic smells. Thanks guys.”
A distraught mother wrote, “My 11 year old has a major issue with funky foot odor. It got so bad that I could smell it when he took his shoes off in the other room. Now I don't notice when he takes his shoes off, even when he's in the same room.” Her highest praise, however, was when she said, “I don't feel like vomiting when my son takes his shoes off.”
One customer, however, only gave the product two stars and despondently wrote, “This really wasn’t powerful enough for the stank.”
Finally, in order to effectively fight foot odor, you should keep feet clean, use antiperspirant and/or medicated powder, avoid shoes made from artificial materials, use odor-fighting insoles, wear socks made from natural materials, apply anti-fungal medication when infections are suspected, use charcoal sachets, change socks and shoes frequently, and if necessary, consider use a shoe deodorizer. Never, however, take your shoes off when flying.
— Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D. lives in Jeffersonville is the CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems and can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
