When my wife Diane was a child, she spent a lot of time at her grandparents’ house, as a house full of girl cousins lived next door.
On one visit she immediately rushed out the door after lunch, to play with her cousin Susie. When she arrived, her aunt told her that Susie had to help with the dishes, so Diane should go back and help her grandparents.
Diane begrudgingly went back and reported for duty. Her grandparents took this as a sign of Diane having a conscience and feeling guilty, not knowing that her aunt had told her to return and that she had not come willingly.
Today Diane is extremely conscientious and hardworking, but back then even she was a slacker when it came to doing dishes. I think this was when she decided that she would never marry a man unless he would buy her a dishwasher. Requirement met.
Throughout human history our survival has depended on the collaborative efforts of people working in groups. Hunting, agriculture, and common defense all require collective action. Such action, however, can be jeopardized by individuals who don’t contribute but still take the advantages accrued from group cooperation.
Over the years, such people have been referred to as shirkers, slackers, freeloaders, and free riders. People from my parents’ generation, who lived through the Great Depression, had a special disdain for these folks, calling them deadbeats, bums, and goldbricks.
My father, for example, was preoccupied with work throughout his life. Being called lazy was the worst possible insult he could imagine. At the same time, he loved watching Red Skelton’s Freddie the Freeloader character, who displayed an ongoing allergy to work in any form.
He also was always amused by Bob Denver’s beatnik character, Maynard G. Krebs, who whenever the word “work” was mentioned, yelped “Work?!” and jumped with fear or fainted. Some more recent slackers portrayed in mass media include the Dude from “The Big Lebowski,” Hyde from “That ‘70s Show,” Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob, and Wally from the Dilbert comic strip.
Historically slackers were men who habitually avoided work or lacked any work ethic. This term was derived from the word slacking, which was a means of protesting unfair labor practices in the early 1900s, by working very slowly. During both World Wars “slacker” also described draft dodgers and eventually evolved into a general term for people who shirked their responsibilities.
Psychologist Andrew Delton, from the University of California, defined free-riders as “…individuals who do not contribute to a collective project, but still benefit from it. His research suggests that “exploitive intent” is the key factor when it comes to people being labeled as free riders by others.
Today the most likely place to meet a free rider is at work, in school, or in other groups that are assigned specific tasks. Corporate slackers cost U.S. companies over $759 billion a year. Human resources blogger Jessica Miller-Merrell has described what she calls “professional slackers.” These are employees, who fill their “days with meeting requests, coffee breaks, and conference calls about conference calls” to give the appearance of being productive.
In one place where I worked, a man was hired as a political favor. After a few weeks I can remember my boss saying, “All that guy does is go from office to office wasting people’s time. He never accomplishes anything.” Although the fellow was a pretty nice guy, I’m afraid my boss was right.
Research has identified three main causes of slacking. People are most likely to be slackers when (1) They feel their work has little value or meaning (2) The value of their individual contribution isn’t recognizable and (3) They don’t feel like a member of the team.
According to psychologist Shawn Burn, from California Polytechnic State University, in many work groups “…one or two ‘workhorses’ do much of the group’s work, compensating for the superficial participation (slacking) of other group members.” These workhorses often feel extremely frustrated.
In studies of slackers in college work groups, it was found that students typically deal with slackers by either ignoring them or trying to involve them in the task. Some educators believe that having slackers present in work groups can help students develop practical skills they can use to deal with slackers later in work and other situations.
It was also found, however, that working with slackers can cause students to develop what has been called “group hate.” This is a feeling of dread associated with group work and a propensity to avoid it in the future. Group hate leads to less learning and a more negative overall experience. I’ve known many people who really dislike group projects and prefer to be responsible only for themselves.
Psychologist Susan Whitbourne, from the University of Massachusetts recently described an approach to encourage people to do their fair share. In relationships it’s generally assumed that there will be a balance of give and take. Free riders regularly violate this assumption and as a result are often harshly judged.
There are, however, factors that can impact these negative evaluations and perhaps even encourage a slacker or free rider to contribute more.
First, it’s important to determine if the slacker behavior is due to a lack of ability to contribute or a lack of willingness and, secondly, can the slacker gain additional ability to contribute by increasing his or her efforts?
Research indicates that slackers who demonstrated that they’d like to acquire the necessary abilities to contribute, decrease the negative judgments made by others. To help people, who aren’t contributing to pull their own weight, you can encourage them to take small steps to improve their performance. You first, however, have to overcome your own negative appraisal of them.
Whitbourne concluded “…it’s possible to promote positive feelings in a group by bringing out the best in everyone.”
