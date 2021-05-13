Thanks to the vaccines and the new CDC guidelines, this week my wife Diane and I finally took the Florida trip that we had been planning since the beginning of the pandemic. We had to cancel this trip a couple of times and our accommodations had been switched around a good deal, but we are finally going.
The CDC isn’t encouraging travel, but the guidelines now say that domestic travel is low risk for folks who are fully vaccinated with an authorized vaccine. Fully vaccinated means that you have gotten all the required injections and waited the proper length of time. Mask wearing and social distancing are still recommended, especially on public transportation and in congested areas. Frequent handwashing or hand sanitizing is also encouraged. Since the vaccines aren’t perfect, people also need to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate and get tested if they occur.
Unvaccinated people should take even stricter precautions and international travel is especially complicated. Traveling abroad adds significant risk, even for vaccinated travelers. Exposure to and the spread of virus variants is especially hazardous. The CDC maintains a long list of all high-risk foreign destinations.
Our trip took us to a part of Florida where Diane used to live and is where we first met. CNN travel editor Lilit Marcus asks, “Why do we visit the same places over and over again?” She believes that “…nostalgia has always played a significant role in determining where we travel and why.” People tend to be creatures of habit and find routines especially soothing. Sociologist Karen Stein, author of “Getting Away from It All: Vacations and Identity,” says that the pandemic has thrown everything, especially travel “out of whack.” She says, however, that being able to go back and enjoy things from our past is reassuring. Our son David said that his old drawing professor in art school told the class that he always rented the same house on the ocean shore every summer. He said that mostly he just sat on the front porch typing out postcards. I’ve always found that a very peaceful image.
Years ago one of my clients in Florida recommended staying at a certain motel in Tennessee. It was where her family always stayed on trips up north. When Diane and I would visit our families in Illinois or Wisconsin, we usually stopped in Tennessee, so we gave this motel a try. It was reasonable in terms of cost and we stayed there on most visits home. Over time, the motel looked more and more seedy, and we questioned why we were staying there.
Familiar things become even more compelling when we feel under stress. This drive to repeat the same pattern is a persistent human trait that Sigmund Freud described as “The Repetition Compulsion.” This may account for why so many people go back to the same places, do the same things, and feel disappointed (or outraged) at any changes they encounter. For example, on this trip, to our horror we discovered that the bakeries at Publix Grocery stores no longer make cheese danishes. What is this world coming to?
Besides the comfort of familiarity, vacations offer a lot of other advantages. They’re a defined period of time when usual social rules and everyday responsibilities are lessened, eliminated, or changed. On vacation, for example, it’s nice to know that it’s impossible to do any of those pressing chores back at homes, so there is no reason to worry about them.
Also while on vacation, people typically have more freedom over the activities they choose to do. With usual demands miles away, they can set whatever agenda they want.
Vacations can also reveal a lot about individuals, including their aspirations, goals, and how they wish to be perceived. For some people vacations are more than just rest and relaxation. They may represent special time devoted to working on the kind of person they want to want to become. Stein studied how some people go on vacations specifically to try out different identities. She says, “Travel and vacations are a means to reshift and reorganize identities.” It also can be a time to reorder priorities.
In a new environment where no one knows them, some folks try to reinvent themselves. Specialty vacations like ones at dude ranches, space camps, or biker trips actively encourage folks to try out different versions of themselves. A 1996 episode of the television show The Simpsons portrayed Lisa Simpson being depressed when she realized how unpopular she was. While on vacation at Ned Flander’s beach house, where none of the local children knew her, Lisa dropped her old persona and assumed a new identity as a popular and cool kid. Diane say she did something similar when she visited her cousins on the farm in Wisconsin. Besides vacations, such identity changes can also be seen when young people go off to college or sometimes when people attend out-of-town conventions or meetings.
Such identity shifts can be facilitated by meeting new people and experiencing new things. Combined with the absence of customary social expectations, such shifts can make for a more well-rounded individual. Although there is also some risk for acting-out behavior.
COVID-19 has offered a number of obstacles to people who previously used travel to escape undesirable aspects of their life. California psychologist Carla Marie Manly says, “The would-be escapist traveler is feeling anxious, immobilized, and even a bit angry about the inability to travel.”
While travel can be used as an avoidance mechanism, it is important to note that vacations are not typically destructive or frivolous. Forbes Magazine travel journalist Suzanne Rowan Kelleher says, “There’s a growing body of evidence that demonstrates travel is good for the body and mind. Taking a vacation is more than just a fun diversion from the day-to-day grind. …. Travel is very good for your mental health.” Researchers who study the psychology of happiness have found that people are generally most happy and satisfied with memories of positive experiences, such as travel provides, as opposed to the mere possession of material objects.
In an Expedia vacation survey taken before the pandemic, 81% of American travelers said their primary goal in taking vacations was “mental wellness.” Over 90% viewed vacations as an opportunity to reduce stress and anxiety. A 2002 British study at the University of Surrey found that just having a vacation planned, increased subjective life satisfaction and happiness significantly. Also research has shown that the emotional benefits of vacations remain long after people return home. Oddly enough, planning and remembering vacations are often viewed as the best part of the experience.
In regard to the current COVID-19 travel guidelines, Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health, says, “Don’t gather your square-dancing group and go for a field trip. But if you need to get away for your mental health or you haven’t seen your mother in a year, go ahead.”
