Stefanie Waldek, a writer for House Beautiful, recently observed, “Organization is everywhere. Even if it isn’t in your own home (yet), we see it on social media, read about it in books, and watch it on Netflix.”
The home organization trend currently shows little indication of slowing down. Disorganization, not lack of space, is said to cause 80% of household clutter. Waldek believes that society’s desire to have more control through organization increased significantly during the pandemic, when so many things felt out of control. Many people took advantage of their time at home to reorganize their living space and many experienced a sense of accomplishment from doing so.
The “home organization movement,” however, was already well underway by the time of COVID-19. Many point to when Marie Kondo published her book in 2014, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," as an important milestone. Her call to simplify both life and living spaces by divesting and only keeping things that bring you joy was seen a positive alternative to shaming people for having too many things. This approach may be especially pertinent today, considering that the average American home contains over 300,000 objects.
Organization makes things predictable. Chicago psychologist Bethany Cook says, “Humans are naturally inclined to find comfort in the predictable.” Predictable things are safe. This is biologically hardwired into mammals. They respond to novel things with fear or attacks. Their nervous system prepares them for “flight for fight.” New things are seen as potentially dangerous. According to Cook an organized environment allows individuals to predictably find things without having to search, encouraging a sense of security.
Having things organized contributes to feeling in control, not only of the surroundings, but also of yourself and your thoughts. Organized space is less stimulating and makes fewer demands on the individual’s attention and concentration.
Jennifer Verdolin, from the University of Arizona, says even animals like the “Northern Pacific rattlesnakes follow the principle of “keep things clear so you can function at your best.” She says that these predators regularly sweep away debris from their hunting grounds so they aren’t distracted by clutter.
Despite the positive aspects of organizing, like most things it can go too far and become an obsession. It becomes pathological when it interferes with relationships or takes too much time and energy away from other important aspects of life.
Also, there are some people who are perfectly satisfied with minimal organization in their lives. Psychologist Daniel Levitin from McGill University believes that people have different organizational styles. He says some people are “filers” and neatly file everything away, while other folks are “pilers” and are constantly leaving piles of stuff behind. Levitin says, however, “The people who pile things often know exactly where things are, and they're often just as organized as the people who file things.”
Many years ago I decided that I would feel better if my desk was clear when I left work and when I arrived for work each morning. Being piler, not a filer, I simply stashed my various piles of stuff in my desk drawer each night before I left for home. One of my colleagues came by my office one morning, looked at my desk and said with contempt, “Oh, you’re one of those empty desk guys,” little knowing that my piles were just hidden.
My deceptively clean desk was in contrast to the woman’s desk across the hall from me. For all appearances, she was an exceptionally fastidious person. On her desk, however, she kept numerous papers, documents and other items. Each item had a yellow Post-it note stuck on top, detailing its importance. The clutter hid a fairly organized system of paperwork management.
I’ve always liked to have things organized, but I’m not good in carrying out the actual organizing work. My wife Diane, on the other hand, likes organizing things. She makes every effort to return her things to their assigned place and refuses to get drawn into my frantic searches. Dissatisfied with the kitchen storage space, she had me put shelves in a closet to make a pantry, She can tolerate the shelves not being perfectly level as long as they hold up the canned goods and the Rice-A-Roni.
I have always found it strange that people can be extremely organized in some aspects of their life, but terribly disorganized in others. My father, for example, was not exactly what you would call a tidy man. When it came to his tools or work supplies, however, it was different story. He had his tools all neatly tucked away in drawers, hanging from pegboards, or placed in racks. Electrical parts like switches, plugs, and connectors were meticulously stored on shelves in chewing tobacco boxes with hand-painted labels. Screws nails, cotter pins, nuts, and bolts were placed in labeled electrical tape cans.
He would get tremendously upset if he found that I had left his good screwdrivers rusting outside in the mud. I suppose people allocate their organizational energy to areas of their lives that are especially important to them. For people, like my father, who grew up during the Great Depression, being able to work and having tools to work with was a matter of survival. I suppose there were times when I was similarly distressed when our kids would use one of my books as a coaster for their drink.
I once had a somewhat obsessive boss whose wife told us that he sorted his socks by color and kept them organized in separate little baskets in his dresser drawer. He seemed to have a fear of wearing mismatched socks. I guess he never heard of comedian Steven Wright’s method. Wright said, “My socks are always matched. I go by thickness.”
Unlike some organization experts, Levitin believes that it's OK to have a junk drawer. He says, “There's probably a perfect place for everything in your house, but it's not always worth taking the time to find it.”
Overall, a clutter-free lifestyle is less stressful, efficient, and more relaxed. Organizing saves time, money, emotional labor, and can help you declutter your mind, as well as your space. Over a lifetime being well-organized can potentially save up to five months of irritating searches for misplaced items and assure that you never wear a mismatched pair of socks. Living with Diane has probably cut my search time down to 3 to 4 months.
