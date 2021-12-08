We can all remember the frightening time when the pandemic first started.
Some folks tried to corner the market on products such as toilet paper and Purell. Black market operators were even arrested for transporting hand sanitizer across states lines just to gouge the public. Jay Zagorsky from The Ohio State University says that although hoarding toilet paper makes little economic sense, the most important point aspect is that hoarding makes people feel more secure.
When faced with a situation where they have little or no control, people gravitate towards controlling the things they can. Hoarding is fairly common in the animal kingdom. It may be an instinctive behavior that’s displayed when individuals are under stress, due to evolution.
Economist Susan Helper from the White House Council of Economic Advisers, and doctoral student Evan Soltas say that the pandemic toilet paper shortage was triggered by “a sudden 40-percent increase in demand for retail toilet paper, the fluffier kind used by households.”
Evidently the White House knows that there are two grades of toilet paper-- commercial toilet paper, which is thin and scratchy, and household toilet paper, which is thick and fluffy. There was never a shortage of the commercial grade, which I assume is used in prisons, schools and every gas station I have ever stopped at. The desirable fluffy toilet paper, however, is bulky to store, and consumer demand is usually stable. For these reasons retailers kept only couple of weeks of inventory on hand. When it flew off the shelves, it took a while to replace.
Domestic toilet paper manufacturers quickly increased production from about 92% to over 100%. They didn’t even bother trying to convince the public to use the commercial grade. Wise choice. Things are better now, but as the economy restarts the sequencing of events means that of a lot of raw materials temporarily will be in short supply. This may include pulp to make paper, so we are not out of the woods yet.
According to Helper and Soltas, “Many consumers are making large purchases with savings accumulated during the pandemic.”
This places a demand on big-ticket items like cars and appliances. They say hopefully, “These shortages and supply-chain disruptions are significant and widespread—but are likely to be transitory.”
I can remember the 1974 gasoline shortage. By February of that year The Baltimore Sun reported that Maryland drivers were waiting in five-mile long lines to get their gas. There were fist-fights, vandalism, and gas station owners began carrying weapons for protection. Maryland resident John Wanken was quoted as saying “It’s turning us into animals, It’s back to the cavemen.”
It was like the 1960 Twilight Zone episode, The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street. In this classic Rod Serling episode, hidden space aliens do nothing more than randomly turn the power on and off in a particular neighborhood. The residents soon start fighting with each other and descend into a panic of paranoia and violence. The aliens are amused by this and decide that this would be an easy way to invade earth. Losing electricity is one thing, but anything that threatens the freedom of having your own car is sure to enflame Americans.
At the time of the gasoline shortage, I was working in a Mississippi Mental Health Center. One psychologist said that if they rationed gas, he thought he would get priority since the country would need a lot of mental health services. We all believe that we’re indispensable.
Many businesses today are having problems restocking inventories because of the inability to hire employees quickly enough to keep pace with demand. Catching up is especially difficult for businesses with complex supply chains, like the auto industry. An average car may have as many as 30,000 separate parts and many come from outside the U.S.
The White House report says that shortages are holding back a lot activity and growth in specific sectors of the economy, such as new home construction. Related is how the shortages have led to abrupt price increases, fueling inflation. The price of meat, poultry, fish and eggs, for example, increased almost 6% from July 2020 to July 2021.
The federal government’s Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force is currently monitoring four critical areas: semiconductor manufacturing, large capacity battery production, critical minerals and related materials, and pharmaceuticals. This is so they can help reduce shortages in these important areas as quickly as possible.
Unfortunately products and commodities in short supply are projected to be everything from chicken wings to coffee beans. Just in time for the holidays there are projected shortages in home furnishings, electronics, seasonal clothing, and toys. The Indy Star reported that one of the biggest shortages for this holiday season is jewelry.
Many of these scarcities don’t seem to make sense. A South Bend restaurant owner told The South Bend Tribune that she experienced constantly changing shortages such as plastic cups, chicken (served with waffles), bagels, and even a certain brand of tea. My wife Diane and I have had problems getting odd things locally, like frozen garlic bread and furniture wipes.
Economist Rodney Holcomb, from Oklahoma State University says, “Meat products are still one of the harder products to keep in stock.”
He believes that many people are still stockpiling meat when they can. The global market for freezer sales grew by about 4% last year and many people bought up freezers early in the pandemic with stimulus checks.
Difficulty getting imported goods actually delivered is, of course, a critical part of the supply chain challenge. Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation says, “What happened now is, the ports are backed up. New Orleans, Los Angeles. New York. …they have a lot of containers that are stacked up and there’s not enough truck drivers to get those containers unloaded and moved across the country.” This year the American Trucking Association estimates that the truck driver shortage will reach a record high of over 80,000 drivers, as shortages in goods, parts, and labor create a vicious circle.
While the world’s economy tries to unravel this mess, all of us just need to be patient and creative. Panic only makes things worse. Maybe we can delay buying that new car or diamond necklace. We can try ordering tofu and waffles and I can have biscuits with my ravioli.
Terry L. Stawar, Ed. D. lives in Jeffersonville is the retiring CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems. He can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.