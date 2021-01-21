”What I like best about cell phones is that I can talk to myself in the car now and nobody thinks it’s weird.”
Ron Brackin
As we approach the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the psychological effects are becoming clearer. In addition to the dire physical threats from this disease, the pervasive atmosphere of tension of the last year has also taken its toll. There are dramatic increases in the rates of anxiety, depressive and substance-use disorders.
There are frequent reports of people being concerned that they or their family members are increasingly talking to themselves out loud. Talking to yourself, both out loud and silently, is often referred to as self-talk, private speech or inner monologue. Many people wonder if talking out loud to yourself represents something to worry about. In general, the answer is no.
In very rare instances talking to yourself may be a symptom of a major mental illness such as schizophrenia. In such cases, however, people may appear to be talking to themselves but are actually responding to auditory hallucinations. Most are replying to a voice that only they can hear. They believe that these voices are emanating from some other entity. Often such “conversations” are quite bizarre and distressful. Also, there typically are other significant symptoms. Professional mental health assistance should be sought immediately in such cases.
Research indicates that talking out loud to yourself is common and universal. In competitions professional athletes are known for talking to themselves, as did famous scientists, Nikola Tesla, Albert Einstein and other acknowledged geniuses.
In some television shows characters occasionally will break the fourth wall and address the audience directly, sharing their self-talk. In “The Bernie Mac Show,” Bernie frequently went out to his garage, faced the camera, and addressed the audience saying, “America.” The new show “My Name is Kat,” starting Mayim Bialik, as well as the British television show “Miranda”, which Kat was based upon, both feature the main character giving asides, when she directly speaks to the audience and discloses her internal thoughts.
I once tried to program a GPS device to give directions in my own voice, so that it would be like I was talking to myself. The GPS would say things to me like, “Terry, you’re going to need to make a left turn at the next light” or “Terry, this might be a good time to slow down and move over to the left lane, good job.” Driving with this GPS was a very weird experience.
Russian psychologist Lev Vygotsky and his Swiss counterpart, Jean Piaget, observed that when children learn to talk, they first learn to speak out loud to themselves. Over time, out-loud speech gradually decreases. By age 7, most it has been internalized.
Humans can produce inner speech much faster that out-loud speech. Inner speech in adults averages about 4,000 words per minute, which is about 10 times faster than ordinary verbal speech. Internal speech is often more packed with additional meaning since we don’t have to use full sentences and we already know all our own references. From an evolutionary perspective, it’s not a good idea to talk to yourself out loud in many situations. Humans have learned to conceal their thoughts from competitors, rivals, and others who might use unfiltered thoughts against them. Although there is the advantage of faster thinking, there is also the danger that any sounds might alert predators.
People talk to themselves for a number of reasons. During quarantines some people long to hear another human voice. They say that it is a way of having somebody there with you. Others may talk to their pets or plants out loud to fight loneliness. Some folks talk out loud to themselves to clarify their thoughts or perhaps to rehearse for some upcoming social occasion.
Psychiatrist Randi McCabe from McMaster University believes that talking to yourself is a coping mechanism. She says, “Talking to yourself out loud can be very helpful for managing and expressing emotions. In addition to expressing anger, talking yourself through a challenging situation can help give you courage or motivation or reduce anxiety or distress.” Self-talk can help people to feel in control of a world that often seems uncontrollable.
Chiefly we talk to ourselves when things are difficult or have a number of complex steps that we are trying to remember. Children often narrate out loud sequential tasks like learning to tie their shoes. The Bunny Method of Tying Shoes is a good example, with its out-loud instructions like, “Now, the rabbit goes into the hole.” In the 1967 war film “The Dirty Dozen,” the team of military convicts was taught to say out loud a 16-line “mission rhyme” so they could remember each step of their commando mission.
In a research study conducted at Bangor University, participants were given a task with a set of written instructions. They were asked to read the instructions either silently or out loud. Both concentration and task performance were significantly better for the group that read the instructions out loud, demonstrating its advantages over inner speech.
Psychologist Gary Lupyan from University of Wisconsin-Madison and his colleagues asked a number of subjects to go through a stack of photographs and find a photo of a particular object. If the participants said the name of the object out loud while looking, they found the photo much faster. This same approach can be applied to finding everyday things, too, like car keys, a pair of glasses or even items at the grocery store.
Self-talk is also linked with how people feel and behave. Negative self-talk can lead to anger, anxiety and depression. These may then result in various undesirable or maladaptive behaviors. Negative self-talk usually consists of messages of criticism, shame, hopelessness or despair. Transforming negative self-talk to something neutral or positive requires a good deal of work and focus. Positive self-talk provides emotional soothing, compassion, acceptance, encouragement and “rational” grounding. Cognitive Behavior Therapy is a process used extensively to help change negative self-talk by first increasing awareness of our self-talk and then developing and substituting alternative thoughts and beliefs that are rational and adaptive.
Talking to one’s self in the middle of a pandemic is just one of the many ways that people have tried to adapt. It can be a helpful technique for many people, so long as the self-talk remains positive and the thinking is grounded in reality. All I can say is, “Terry, buddy, you should wrap up this column. It’s getting late and you have other things to do.”
