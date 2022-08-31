National Thrift Shop Day was celebrated just a few weeks ago on Aug. 17. According to a study by online merchant Thredup, 244 million consumers are now buying secondhand products. This trend is especially popular among Generation Z and millennial shoppers. Over 40% of them report purchasing secondhand items last year.
In the past there was a stigma associated with buying something “used." No one wanted to be embarrassed by wearing hand-me-downs. I remember Barbra Streisand’s 1965 song, Secondhand Rose, in which she sang “Father has a business, strictly second-hand, everything from toothpicks to a baby-grand. Stuff in our apartment came from father's store, even clothes I'm wearing, someone wore before.” Later she bemoans her life singing, “I never get a single thing that's new. Even Jake, the plumber, he's the man I adore. He had the nerve to tell me, he's been married before.”
You can contrast that song with rapper Macklemore’s more recent Grammy award winning hit, Thrift Shop, in which he celebrates searching for second-hand clothes to wear clubbing. Rebelling against expensive designer labels, he proclaims thrift shops as “awesome” in this X-rated song which reached number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 and launched his career. Macklemore claims he looks “incredible” in "your granddad's clothes." He brags how he got a great-looking, although quite smelly, leopard mink stole for only “ninety-nine cents."
He also says, however, that he (wisely) passed on some dubious used moccasins that “someone else has been walking in bummy and grungy.” In addition to popular singers, social media influencers, who post their secondhand purchases online, have created an edgier and cooler image for thrift shopping that young people now want to emulate. Lyz Farrar, the owner of a thrift store in Norman, Oklahoma where Oklahoma University is located says that about one-third of her customers are college students. A majority of young people today that say that they typically look for an item secondhand before purchasing it new.
My wife Diane and I have been surprised at how our children, and especially our grandchildren, are so accepting of thrift shops and excited by the prospect of finding a bargain. Thrift shop shopping seems to be one of their and their friends’ favorite activities (at least the girls).
For some youth there is also a connection between shopping for used clothing and the environment-friendly practice of recycling. Many of them feel like that by buying secondhand items they are practicing what thrift shop promoters like to call “sustainable shopping”.
Clothing is typically the best-selling item in thrift shops and this year secondhand purchases displaced over 1 billion dollars of new garment purchases. Less than 20% of the clothing donated to thrift stores, however, eventually gets displayed and sold. The other 80% is still sent to landfills or sold in third world countries, undercutting local economies.
Recently a national study identified the best cities for purchasing secondhand goods, or thrifting, as it is sometimes called. The number of thrift stores, consignment shops, and flea markets in each city were considered in calculating these ratings, along with the number of Google searches for keywords indicating an interest in thrift shops.
New York City easily took the top spot by having the most thrift shops and flea markets of America’s 200 largest cities. This wasn’t so surprising. Our youngest son and his girlfriend live in New York City and thrifting seems to be a way of life there. Our son has always been attracted to thrift stores and enjoyed working at large, and rather rough and tumble, one in Louisville. When he switched jobs to a conventional retail store, he was frustrated by the store’s policy of treating unreasonable and unruly customers with kid gloves. According to our son’s girlfriend New York City has so many wealthy people donating items, thrift shops always have a lot of great bargains, especially in expensive used designer clothes.
Other top thrift shop cities include Houston, Los Angeles, San Antonio, San Diego, Phoenix, Indianapolis (7th place), Austin, Miami, and Chicago. Texas has three cities in the top ten, probably because there are so many large colleges in cities like Austin and Houston. Louisville ranks 20th on this list, which is fairly good, considering that it is 29th in total population.
The COVID-19 economy seemed to jumpstart the thrift industry and tremendous growth is still being projected, especially in online sales. In the secondhand marketplace buyers often are also sellers. Last year about half of all thrift shop customers reported reselling some of the apparel they bought.
Many discriminating thrift store shoppers are looking for vintage or classic clothing. Vintage usually means that an item is at least 20 years old and clearly represents the era in which it was produced. Classic styles, refer to clothing that remains stylish throughout different eras. They don’t reflect a particular era, but are always in fashion.
To be considered antique, an item must be 100 or more years old. Finding wearable antique clothing is much more difficult and expensive. Many vintage items, however, are attractive retro fashions that are usually better-made and durable. They tend to outlast most recently made clothes and accessories.
If shopping at thrift shops seems addictive, there are several reasons for that. Psychologists believe that the attraction of such shopping lies in the fact that it provides intermittent rewards, pretty much in the same manner as a slot machine. When you enter a thrift shop you’re never quite sure when you will score a big hit. It’s by definition — a treasure hunt. According to neuroscientists, finding a great bargain actually results in the release of the pleasure-inducing neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain, like when you take a dose of OxyContin, eat a sugary donut, or get a like on Facebook.
You also get to extend your pleasure by bragging about your bargains to other people. As a consequence, you look smart and savvy, and it elicits jealousy in your rivals.
Finally, you can feel you are doing something that is socially responsible and eco-friendly. You’re saving money, saving the planet, and looking good while doing it. You can’t ask for much more.
