Last week, after successfully dodging my doctor for well over a year, I finally went in for a follow-up. I had to go because I needed a prescription filled and the doctor wouldn’t approve it without current lab work. I really dislike lab work. It not only hurts, but your own blood ends up betraying you. The main reason I avoid the doctor is probably because it’s embarrassing and I don’t like getting scolded. Also I’m afraid they might discover something really bad. A study conducted by the National Cancer Institute titled “Why People Avoid Medical Care” listed the various reasons people gave for avoiding the doctor. My favorite response was, “Always have to hear about how fat I am.”
Strangely enough this topic recently came up at church in a discussion about why some folks refuse to get their medical issues addressed. My wife Diane says that from an early age she held the belief that it was important to always be a trooper. The Urban Dictionary defines trooper in this context as ”someone who courageously faces harshness and unpleasant conditions…” When you’re a real trooper you never make a fuss. Instead, you silently bear discomfort and you don’t complain.
Some people avoid medical care because they worry about the cost and have difficulty spending money on themselves. For such people, especially those with Great Depression-era frugality, medical care is seen as a luxury. Studies, however, have consistently shown that people who neglect getting regular medical care incur significantly higher medical costs later in life, as well as poorer health outcomes.
Gender also plays a major role in avoiding health care. A study from Rutgers University found that men who held traditional ideas about masculinity (the strong silent John Wayne type) are among those least likely to receive regular and preventative medical care. They feel that it is not manly to expose their vulnerability, ask for help, or admit that they are in pain. Houston physician Tisha Rowe describes what she calls the Superhero Syndrome. This is when “men want to see themselves as being strong forever and always capable of handling anything.” Rowe, however, believes that fear is the biggest reason men refuse to go to the doctor. She says they are worried about a “bad diagnosis or a bad outcome.”
I’m evidently not alone in my medical evasion behavior. A Cleveland Clinic Survey found that nearly two-thirds of men avoided going to the doctor as long as possible. Over 70% said they would rather clean the toilet than see the doctor. Who wouldn’t? Over one-third of men also admitted that they routinely withheld information from their doctors. Such concealment is, of course, quite dangerous. It may prevent the discovery of life-threatening issues early enough to treat them successfully.
Many men believe that their medical conditions will improve on their own and there is no need to “bother” the doctor. There is also the concern that if you complain too much, it just might drive the doctor into taking some sort of drastic measure, like sending you to a specialist, scheduling surgery, or suggesting exercise.
Kent State University psychologist Jennifer Taber and her colleagues have classified reasons for healthcare avoidance into four major categories: (1) A low perceived need to seek medical care; (2) A lack of resources; (3) A perception of care-seeking as negative; and (4) Individual traits.
Many people worry about “not being sick enough” to go to the doctor. They are afraid the provider won’t believe their complaint or take them seriously. It often seems like when you finally decide to go to the doctor, suddenly you don’t feel quite as ill. It’s like when your tooth stops hurting in the dentist’s waiting room. Diane believes in not taking Tylenol before a medical appointment, so that you can exhibit a raging fever to convince them that your complaints are valid.
Among the most common excuses for health care avoidance are things such as inconvenient hours, loss of work time, waiting times, transportation problems, childcare issues, language barriers, distance, parking, co-pays, and a lack of insurance.
Interpersonal issues are also common rationales for not seeking medical attention, including things like being treated rudely, not being listened to, and feeling bullied. Besides fear, people may also experience a variety of negative emotions that interfere with seeking health care, such as embarrassment; guilt regarding unhealthy behaviors; anxiety about needles and pain; and aversions to specific procedures like pelvic or prostate exams.
At the other end of the spectrum from people who avoid health care are those who use it too much. National Institutes of Health bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel and Stanford University economist Victor Fuch believe that overutilization is the most important factor contributing to America’s high healthcare costs. Health care overuse is also called “redundant,” or “excessive” care. It can result in both waste and harm.
People diagnosed with the psychiatric disorder called Munchausen Syndrome are extremely high users of medical services. These individuals have a desperate need to be seen as ill. They typically visit multiple healthcare providers, feigning illness in order to get the medical attention they desire. Some even have multiple unnecessary surgeries resulting in scars on the abdomen, known as a “gridiron abdomen.” This syndrome is named after an 18th century German military officer, Baron von Munchausen, who was known for wildly exaggerating his exploits.
Other overusers are individuals with health anxiety disorders. These are characterized by anxiety and obsessive thoughts that they have a major or life-threatening illness, despite objective evidence to the contrary. Such patients, however, are not the only or even the main reason for healthcare overutilization. A partiality for overuse is found in physician training and America’s medical culture where the “Might help, can’t hurt” philosophy often prevails.
Despite the advent of managed care, the fee-for-service payment structure still encourages providing as many procedures as possible. Another factor is the extensive marketing of healthcare products. Last year alone, the pharmaceutical industry spent $3.7 billion on television advertising. The most money ($460 million) was spent advertising Humira, the world’s top-selling drug.
The specter of potential lawsuits has encouraged the widespread practice of defensive medicine. Providers are typically censured by colleagues, reviewers and authorities much more often for doing too little, rather than for doing too much. Our culture has a preference for technological answers to problems and there is often little transparency regarding the actual cost of care and its consequences.
Finally people who overuse health care generally believe the false premise, “If a little of something is good, then more is even better.” While healthcare avoiders like me believe “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
