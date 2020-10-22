”I hate first dates. I made the mistake of telling my date a lie about myself, and she caught me — I didn’t think she’d actually demand to see the bat cave.”
Every couple has their own story about how they first met. In the past couples would talk about meeting each other at work or on the job, or perhaps getting fixed up by friends. My wife Diane and I met at a Florida Health and Social Services Association Convention in Panama City. At the end of the day, I went to the convention’s hospitality suite, where they were serving free drinks. There weren’t many people there and they had already started handing out entire bottles of liquor for attendees to take home with them. After all this was a Florida convention. I was talking to one of Diane’s co-workers when she came into the room. The co-worker introduced Diane and soon left. We spent the rest of the evening talking to each other.
Over the years, however, the way most coupled meet has changed significantly. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanford University conducted a study that examined how couples met. From 1995 to 2017 the number of couples who met their partners on the internet grew from only 2% to well over 39%. This included the use of dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and eHarmony, as well as social networking sites like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram. Today, practically everyone knows couples that met online.
The main attraction of seeking partners online is apparently the wide range of possible choices, when compared with the dating opportunities available through traditional channels.
Back in 1995, about one-third of couples met through their friends, but this decreased to around one-fifth by 2017. The number of individuals who met their partners at work, at churches or neighborhood events, and at school or college, all decreased significantly during this time period. Besides online meetings, the only other category that increased during this time was meeting future partners at bars or restaurants, which increased from 19% up to 27%.
The advent of the pandemic, accompanied by working from home, isolation, self-quarantining, virtual meetings, and social distancing, have changed all this. Vincent Yip, a market analyst at Insider Intelligence, says, “Since people can’t meet in person, many have adapted to finding someone online.” Thus far in the pandemic the total number of Match.com members has grown to over 10 million subscribers — an 11% increase. Earlier many singles were saying they wanted to wait until it was over so they could meet other people in person, but this seems to have changed as the pandemic has become more drawn out with no definitive end in sight.
Nashville-based journalist Abby Hood says, “Data collected by dating services shows the approach to romance is continuously changing as COVID-19 goes from a short-term emergency to a longer-term way of life. Attitudes about meeting in person, online dating and the types of outings couples will agree to are being revised.”
Whether online or in person, many women seem to take pride in their ability to make matches. As a profession, matchmaking has a long history. In many cultures it was originally seen as a function of the village priest or rabbi. The role of the professional matchmaker evolved to take into account economic as well as romantic compatibility. Jane Austin has her self-satisfied heroine Emma take delight in her often misguided matchmaking efforts. Matchmaking is also a theme in the 2006 movie, Pride and Prejudice, in which Mrs. Bennet sends her eldest daughter Jane to her potential suitor’s home on horseback instead of a carriage. Ms. Bennet says that Jane must ride a horse, “because it seems likely to rain; and then you must stay all night,” prompting her husband, Mr. Bennet, to say, “Your skills in the art of matchmaking are positively occult.”
Diane once set up a date between a woman she knew from our church and a fellow who worked with me. He was a good-looking guy with a good job and Diane got a lot of praise from her friends for her efforts. Since they were both kind of anxious about the date, we all went out together on a double date, like it was junior high school. Since I didn’t have anything to wear that wasn’t too beat up or too work-like, I had to buy a new outfit. I remember complaining, “Why does some other guy go out on a date, and I have to buy new clothes.” I got a plaid shirt and coordinated slacks, which we henceforth forever called my “dating clothes.” It was all pretty awkward. I think they went out on a second date later, but nothing came of it and I retired my dating clothes.
Patti Stanger, a real-life matchmaker who starred in the Bravo TV reality series, The Millionaire Matchmaker, was interviewed for Allure magazine. She said that most people are terrible matchmakers. She believes that one of the keys in making successful matches is to give people what they want, rather than what you think they should want. Once the setup is made, she says that the matchmaker needs to get out of the way and let nature take its course. Stanger also believes that in order for people to make a real connection, they need to go on a real date, and in her mind that means going out to dinner. She says, “Drinks are an audition… lunch is an interview… [but] dinner is romance.”
In these times, however, many first dates now are online or virtual. There is some belief that many of the changes that the pandemic has brought to dating are positive. People are more careful and spending more time really getting to know each other, without all the distractions of the actual date. Finding someone with similar values and world views has also become even more important in today’s world. Dating these days is much more purposeful than before. And remember on a Zoom date, you don’t even need to buy dating clothes — at least not the pants.
