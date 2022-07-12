“Tell me what you eat and I’ll tell you what you are.”
— Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, author of The Physiology of Taste 1825
Food is on everyone’s mind today due to the dramatic grocery price increases we have been experiencing. This March the UN Food Price Index reached an all-time high. Fortunately, however, some economists are now cautiously predicting that relief may be on the way, if worldwide agricultural commodities stabilize.
Rising grocery prices have even caused some Americans to change their eating habits, since a $20 beef roast is now the rule rather than the exception. Such changes are difficult to make, however, since food preferences and aversions are closely related to our very identities.
The human personality develops at about the same time that food preferences are established. Over the past two decades research has documented a number of significant relationships between personality traits and food preferences. The Washington Post reports that over 26% of Americans identify as “picky eaters.”
I once showed two of our youngest grandchildren an old episode of the sitcom Leave it to Beaver. Theodore, also known as The Beaver, refuses to eat Brussels sprouts, making his mother angry. Our grandchildren especially liked the part where Theodore hides his Brussels sprouts in his shirt pocket. As a punishment, he was told that he would not be allowed to go out to dinner and a football game with the family.
The following day the parents relent but his father makes Theodore promise to eat all of his Brussels sprouts the next time they are served. At the dinner before the game, the restaurant serves Brussels sprouts and the Beaver must force himself to eat the despised vegetable. Our grandkids probably thought it was more evidence of the unreasonableness of adults. They may be right, as an aversion to Brussels sprouts, like the one Theodore displayed, may actually have a biological basis.
A 2011 study at Cornwall College found that Brussels sprouts only taste bitter to people who have a certain genetic mutation. These people are also sensitive to other green vegetables like broccoli, kale and cabbage.
Jennifer Smith from the University of Kentucky found that people with this genotype are two and half times more likely to eat fewer vegetables than people without it. This difference in taste sensitivity has been known since the 1930s, when it was discovered by Dupont chemist Arthur Fox. About a quarter of the population can detect this bitterness and they are known as supertasters. A similar genetic fluke influences how some folks experience the taste of cilantro or coriander. Many people love it, but others find that it tastes like soap to them.
Food dislikes can be based on appearance, texture and color, as well as taste. Some people have a problem eating runny eggs, bananas, mushrooms, oysters, blue Jell-o, or overcooked vegetables. Even whole milk may feel “too thick.”
Although some aversions have a genetic basis, others tend to be learned, much in the same way as phobias. Some are classically conditioned responses developed because of their close association with trauma, illness, and especially nausea. My wife Diane reports disliking chocolate ice cream for many years, due to being pushed overly fast on a playground “Merry-Go-Round,” after eating it, when she was a young child.
Other aversions are established through observational learning and modeling other people’s responses. Some dislikes are based on the opinion of a credible, charismatic, or indispensable source. One research study showed that suggesting the existence of a false memory about a bad experience with a food, like boiled eggs, was enough to trigger a boiled egg aversion among many study participants. Taste aversion to cucumbers, mayonnaise, mustard, and onions tend to run in families, due to both genetic and environmental influences.
Cultural factors also play a role in food preferences and dislikes. For example, my Polish father enjoyed head cheese, blood sausage, and pickled pig’s feet, but would never set foot in a sushi restaurant if his life depended on it.
Many people have an aversion to raisins in oatmeal cookies, cinnamon bread, and especially potato salad. Some theories on raisin aversion hold that people don’t like them because of their sticky texture, they look like bugs, they aren’t sweet enough, and most importantly, they are not chocolate chips.
The ways in which we eat are also revealing. Slow eaters feel in control and may more intensely appreciate taste. Fast eaters tend to be driven, ambitious, and impatient. Folks who separate the food items on their plates, eat the items separately and/or sequentially are (unsurprisingly) detail-oriented and compulsive. They also try to maintain strict boundaries in their lives.
John Hayes,from Pennsylvania State University believes that people who are thrill seeking, enjoy being the center of attention, and like living life on the edge, reflect these personality traits in their preference for hot and spicy foods. These folks drive their cars too fast, enjoy rollercoasters, and are aggressively competitive. We all have family members who fall into this category.
According to psychologist Brian Meier from Gettysburg College another consistent finding seems to be that sweet people like sweet things. In 2011 study, researchers found that people who like sweets (candy, caramel, and chocolate cake) were friendlier, more compassionate, and more spontaneously cooperative. On one personality test, they scored significantly higher in “agreeableness” than people who did not like sweets. People who like sweets are also more likely to help, share, and volunteer than other people.
In contrast there are individuals who prefer things like black coffee, tonic water, or radishes. Austrian researchers found that people who prefer bitter-tasting foods were much more likely to have anti-social traits such as being manipulative, callous, or insensitive. A strong bitter taste preference has been consistently associated with higher intelligence, but also Machiavellianism, narcissism, and even sadistic behavior.
People who prefer bitter tastes also have been shown to have less volume in brain regions associated with empathy and being able to recognize emotions.
Diane and I once attended a seminar in Florida to hear Albert Ellis, a very famous, but very abrasive and acerbic, psychologist make a presentation. He was at the head table and we noticed that a plate of sour pickles was sitting in front of him.
