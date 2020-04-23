Everyone these days is speculating about what will be “the new normal” and how will the world and our lives be permanently changed by COVID-19. Recently Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Wall Street Journal podcast that the new normal will include “the end of handshaking.” Fauci said, “I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you. Not only would it be good to prevent coronavirus disease, it probably would decrease instances of influenza dramatically in this country.” Fauci believes that when it comes to handshaking, we should “break that custom” since it’s the major means of transmitting respiratory illnesses.
Back in 1964 when the Beatles hit song, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, won the Grammy for song of the year, little did anyone realized that 56 years later, holding hands would become so complicated.
Gregory Poland from the Mayo Clinic says that handshaking is outdated and points out that other cultures have found alternative ways to greet each other without touching. Today there is no place for handshaking in a world of social distancing. The only question that remains is whether handshaking will be permanently eliminated from American society or is this just a temporary hiatus?
Often extinguished behaviors that are deeply engrained in our psyche suddenly reappear in what social scientists call a “spontaneous recovery.” There is, however, a competing psychological process. This is termed avoidance learning and it is the process by which an individual learns how to escape stressful or unpleasant situations. After repeatedly hearing about the dangers of COVID-19, certain activities, such as handshaking or being in large crowds, have taken on an extremely negative connotation for many people.
I have found myself feeling uncomfortable when other people stand too close to me or heaven forbid offer their hand to shake. When I managed to evade such situations and contacts, I immediately feel more comfortable. This feeling of relief strengthens my avoidance tendencies.
People are seldom in such situations long enough to learn conclusively if they are not harmful. Thus it can be very difficult to extinguish an avoidance response. For this reason, I believe that there will be some people who will have a lot of difficulty changing those avoidance behaviors they believed were useful during the pandemic.
Howie Mandell, the popular actor, comedian, and game show host, is a confirmed germophobe. He is known for popularizing the fist bump as an alternative to handshaking, hugging, and high-fiving on his game show, Deal or No Deal. All these types of physical contact have experienced a significant downturn in recent years. Hugging became circumspect, first because of the #metoo movement, and now due to the COVID-19 virus.
Fist bumps are often traced back to boxers, who touch gloves at the start of each match. I recently learned, however, that one of my childhood heroes, St. Louis Cardinal’s slugger Stan Musial, used the fist bump extensively in the 1960s because he believed that he was catching too many colds from all the hands that he shook.
Researchers from Aberystwyth University in Wales found that bacteria transfer is dramatically reduced when people engage in a high five or fist bump instead of the traditional handshake. While these greetings might reduce transmission, they still involve physical contact and are thus not as safe as touchless greetings.
George Washington University psychiatrist Daniel Lieberman says, “I think this virus really raised people’s awareness of how these kinds of things spread and the risks associated.” He believes that handshaking will soon evolve into a socially unacceptable behavior, much the way smoking has become.
This phenomena is already seen in advertising. According to a survey from the research firm Morning Consult, 56% of people said “People Hugging” would be inappropriate in an ad, and 57% said “People Shaking Hands” was inappropriate behavior in a commercial. Geico, Hersheys and other major companies have been criticized in social media for not adhering to social distancing in advertisements.
Are we losing anything important if handshaking is eliminated and, if so, what are the alternatives? Handshaking began in ancient times as a way to signal peaceful intentions by showing others that you weren’t holding a weapon. The handshake is a prelude to a relationship. It expresses friendliness and serves as an invitation to bond. Handshaking can also convey confidence and warmth. Eliminating it runs counter to the inherent human need to touch and experience touch.
Typically skin-to-skin contact stimulates the release of neurochemicals, which facilitate social relationships in a way that other greetings can’t. Ironically, touch can also lower the body’s level of the stress hormone cortisol, thus enhancing immune system functioning.
Poland has been opposed to handshaking for over 30 years and instead advocates for bowing your head or tipping your hat to greet others. Thanks to my wife Diane I’ve watched a lot of Jane Austin movies, which are period pieces set in the early 1800s. I’ve noticed that upon meeting each other, characters often make a slight, but formal bow as they inquire about the health of family members. Illness and infection seems to have been taken quite seriously in these stories, written before the advent of antibiotics.
Some people argue for the alternative use of elbow bumps, air high fives, foot taps, head bobs, peace signs, the Vulcan Salutation (live long and prosper) or hand waves. Etiquette expert Lizzie Post, from the Emily Post Institute, has said, “I think you’ll still see a lot of people doing waves as we come out of this… social distancing. You’ll still see a lot [of people] just waving hellos.”
Diane was ahead of her time when she developed her own techniques, like touching elbows, to humorously express affection and concern to some of the more standoffish children and teenagers she counseled.
Recently even the use of Jazz hands as a greeting has been suggested, both seriously and facetiously. Broadway Beat, a satirical New York e-magazine, had the fake headline: “CDC urges citizens to avoid spreading coronavirus by greeting exclusively with jazz hands.” The “article” said, “ …we suggest greeting people in a manner both more sanitary and, frankly, more fabulous: jazz hands. If we have any hope of saving the world from this crippling disease, by God, it is with sassy, interpretative movement.”
