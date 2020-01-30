My wife Diane and I enjoy the cartoon series Tom the Dancing Bug, featuring Harvey Richards, Lawyer for Children. In this comic strip they argue legal issues like “He who smelt it, dealt it” and “I’m rubber and you’re glue, everything you say bounces off of me and sticks to you.” All of our grandchildren seemed to have automatically learned these guiding principles. And we all have been indoctrinated as children into the rules for crowd control, such as no butting in line and no stepping in front of the person who is first, and has been waiting the longest.
We needed Harvey Richards recently in a restaurant. While Diane and I were waiting for a manager to decide if a table was available, a Johnny-come-lately stepped around us and sat down at the only one not reserved in the dining area. We were told that we could sit in the loud smoky bar area. My policy, when out with Diane, is to wait quietly for her to blow, which she did. She told the manager that we were first in line, we would not sit in the bar, and we would not be returning to her establishment. There is nothing more upsetting than someone violating rules we all hold sacred.
Situations such as this are not only uncomfortable and annoying, they can even be dangerous. In July of 2018, a brawl broke out at the Hot Taco Restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, after a customer walked into the fast food joint and went straight to the front of the line. Another angry customer grabbed him, shouted obscenities, and started punching.
In August of 2013 a similar, but even more violent, incident occurred at a Tampa-area McDonald’s. This made national news with the headline, “Argument Over Cutting in Line at Florida McDonald’s Leads to Butt Stabbing.” Fortunately it was a minor injury.
Last November, however, the inevitable finally occurred when a man was fatally stabbed at a Popeye’s restaurant in Maryland after cutting in line to get one of those famous Popeye’s chicken sandwiches. Fortunately such extreme reactions are rare. They seem related to the same factors that lead to phenomena like road rage.
Assertiveness training, which had its heyday in the 1970s, emphasized the importance of standing up for yourself and responding to others in ways that are neither passive nor aggressive. From the incidents cited above, however, it is obvious that any sort of confrontation is accompanied by some degree of risk.
In our case, we were speaking to a manager, who offered no acceptable solutions and was not willing to advocate for us. Any further action on our part would have automatically labeled us as complaining cranks. I think this gets worse as you get older. Diane’s usual strategy is to not complain about anything in a restaurant unless someone specifically asks her. British writer and philosopher Tom Whyman laments, “Everywhere I go, someone is asking to see a manager.” He says, “The world is a giant coffee shop and everywhere I turn, someone is convinced their cappuccino hasn’t got enough espresso.”
Social media is filled with “I want to speak to the manager” memes. The current manager-requester stereotype tends to be a well-off, middle-aged, white woman, named Karen who displays a “specific kind of entitlement.” The origin of the Karen internet meme is unknown, but some believe it may have come from characters named Karen in movies like Mean Girls or the gangster film Goodfellas. This meme has garnered a great deal of popularity online despite its inherent hostility to women.
Whyman says that manager-requesters demand that their every wish be fulfilled with due deference. He says if this is denied “…they are fully prepared to kick up an almighty fuss — no matter how debasing this might be, to themselves and everyone else involved.”
Everyone who has waited on the public has seen some variation of this situation. Our youngest son, who worked the cash register at a craft store, complained about constantly being accosted by highly demanding customers. Diane also has had to be on the other side of the argument when confronted with unreasonable customers at the mental health center’s used book store and the church thrift shop where she volunteers.
People who play the “speak to the manager” card just to humiliate service staff over petty issues or assert their privilege, ruin it for us folks with legitimate concerns. We didn’t confront the other couple because we didn’t want to start some conflict and I believe that it should have been the restaurant’s responsibility, not ours, in any case. Diane and I ended up going to another restaurant I suggested and had a lousy meal. It’s no fun going out to a restaurant and then ending up with a bad taste in your mouth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.