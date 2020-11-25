When COVID’s on the punkin and the droplets fill the air,
When stimulus checks have long been spent and no one seems to care,
With the clackin’ of the keyboards and the young’uns all on zoom,
When it’s time to spray the bleach around and disinfect the room,
When momma wears her bright orange mask and daddy his old bandanna,
You can reckon for sure, it’s Thanksgiving time, right here in Indiana.
When infection rates are soaring high and the corn is in the shock,
When toilet paper’s impossible to buy and the PURELL® is out of stock,
When the county’s infection code turns as orange, as punkins on the vine,
And when the only folks a working are those with jobs online,
The CDC says no travelin’ to Cincy or Savannah,
Hold a Zoomsgiving instead this year, right here, in Indiana.
When the leaf blowers finally lie silent, all stored up in the shed,
On the front page Dr. Yazel warns us of coming community spread.
When the blossoms are all fadin’ and the foliage, brown and spindly,
Barbara, Dale, and the folks at the Town miss their old friend Tom Lindley.
To tolerate these chill gray days takes all a feller’s persistence,
Specially when huggin’s forbidden and youse all must socially distance.
Even when wearing masks, dodging crowds, and not touching faces,
It all still seems so risky, in so many places.
And those times when a feller is a-feelin’, all full of vigor and vim,
He still could be shedding virus, like the snake sheds its skin.
And at drive-by stations, nasal passages are swabbed,
to test for coronavirus before making plans to hobnob.
Now the economy’s all busted and the pressure won’t relent,
Even candy sales at Schimpff’s, are down 40 percent.
Still we thank all the teachers, now teachin’ to a screen,
and we’re grateful to Dolly Parton for helpin’ with that vaccine.
It’s a season lacking parades, open houses, and even taverns,
Only contactless drives through the Louisville Mega Caverns.
No public health official wishes to be seen as that ogre,
Who says “Don’t you buy, a 25 pound turkey from Kroger.”
But Thanksgiving this year must be a smaller affair,
As families must sacrifice for the sake of their health care.
Everyone’s hunkered down with Netflix and Amazon Prime,
Bingeing The Queen’s Gambit or shopping online.
When the tension of this November, really start to mount,
Some folks will switch over to watch another ballot recount.
When grandma and grandpa have their Thanksgiving feast alone,
And the Vintage Fire Museum is out seeking a new place to call home,
Folks will remember how rough and grim this year has actually been,
Perhaps the next one will be less likely, to make you jump out of your skin.
* With apologies to Hoosier poet James Whitcom Riley.
