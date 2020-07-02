During the COVID-19 pandemic a lot of people have been working from home using video conferencing. One of the most popular platforms, Zoom, has a lot of desirable features. The one, however, that people seem to like the best is the ability to pick almost any images or video clip to use as a background. In various meetings I’ve talked to people who appeared to be speaking from the beach, in front of the pyramids, or even from the bridge of the Starship Enterprise. Although the images are pretty realistic, today most people are tech savvy enough to know that these backgrounds are fake and their colleague isn’t really broadcasting from the far side of the moon.
Everyone is also familiar with the great leap forward in special effects in movies due to the use of computer-generated images. Hollywood has always been the land of make-believe and people willingly suspend disbelief for the sake of entertainment. When it comes to other things, like actual news reports, the use of fake or doctored images, soundtracks or videos is a more serious issue.
The technology to alter images, videos and sounds is rapidly advancing and new software is making it easier for people to do it. In the past only movie studios and intelligence agencies had ready access to such technology. The latest threat on the horizon is something called “deepfakes.” These are doctored videos that are often nearly indistinguishable from the real thing. Experts and individuals with access to special security software can still detect fakes, but it is becoming more difficult. There are concerns about deep fakes being used to attack individuals’ reputations, foment panic, and even disrupt lawful elections. Florida senator Marco Rubio has said that today to threaten America “…all you need is the ability to produce a very realistic fake video that could undermine our elections [and] throw our country into tremendous crisis internally…”
Employing artificial intelligence, deepfakes can put words in people’s mouths they never said and depict them engaging in behaviors they never would have considered. If people cannot identify fake videos, it would soon become difficult to trust any recording of events we did not see personally. This would not only threaten our political institutions, but also our basic understanding of what is shared objective reality.
The use of contrived moving pictures to illustrate news goes back to the earliest days of cinema. Because it took weeks for film to cross the ocean, newsreel makers would film simulations of earthquakes and fires using scale models to make their presentations more realistic. In the 1920s, when photographs could be sent over transatlantic cables, these pictures were used to illustrate the news. By the 1930s, with the advent of air travel, simulations were no longer acceptable and audiences expected to see actual footage of news event from far away.
About 80% of what we learn from the world around us is through our vision. About 60% of people prefer processing data through sight, about 20% prefer auditory information, and another 20% prefer using taste, touch, smell or spatial position.
California-based historian Carolyn Purnell says, “Deepfakes destabilize our collective notions of truth.” People have historically overvalued visual information. Eyewitness testimony has always been the gold standard in court cases and we all want to see events for ourselves, since “seeing is believing.”
Sight was less prominent among the senses until the modern era, when oral traditions faded and literacy increased. With the invention of the printing press, photography, television and the internet, modern life increasing became “ocularcentric” or dominated by visual information. Marxist social philosopher Guy Debord maintained that we all now live in “a society of spectacle.”
Despite our reliance on images, optical illusions as well as our faulty visual memory prove that our eyesight is far from perfect. In 1985 humorist Roy Blount Jr. published a book titled, “Not Exactly What I Had in Mind.” The book cover has a photo of Blount holding what appears to be a bottle of Coca-Cola. My older brother called these bottles “Little Joes,” after the 7 oz. glass bottles introduced by the Joseph Schlitz Brewery in 1952. I saw this book cover dozens of times before I realized that Blount was not holding a bottle of Coke. Instead he was holding a figurine of a bizarre little character that had a head fashioned from elongated broccoli and was wearing a brown robe. The mental image of the book cover stored in my brain definitely included a bottle of Coke and it was a shock when I saw a close-up of the actual figurine. Suddenly the title made sense to me.
Photoshop has made us all more wary when it comes to trusting the integrity of photographs and images. With deepfakes in the video media we can no longer assume what we see is to be believed.
In 2018, law professors Robert Chesney from the University of Texas and Danielle Keats Citron from Yale University wrote, “…the ability to distort reality has taken an exponential leap forward with ‘deep fake’ technology.” They claim that deepfakes exacerbate “truth decay” in today’s “marketplace of ideas.”
The upshot of all of this is that people will be more likely than ever to maintain their entrenched beliefs. This is because any valid arguments to the contrary are unlikely to be believed, due to the muddying of the waters. The mere existence of deepfakes leads to this situation.
Many people believe that since technology created this problem it also holds the solution. Technical advances such as digital watermarks and more sophisticated detection systems are being developed. For example, digital forensics expert Hani Farid from the University of California is developing software that uses subtle speech characteristics to discriminate genuine from fake videos. From a legal perspective, Chesney and Citron see a need for laws to help control the spread of deepfakes and the rogue technology that makes it possible.
Finally, Nadia Naffi from Laval University believes that educators can play a key role in fostering high school and middle school students’ ability to detect deepfakes and reduce their influence through the teaching of media literacy skills. Some basic rules for evaluating a questionable video might include: (1) consider the source and possible motives; (2) seek credible corroboration; (3) look for unusual video features such a lack of blinking or unusual blurs or flickering; (4) determine what fact-checkers such as Snopes, Politifact and Factcheck.org have to say; (5) wait before reacting or sharing such content, to allow experts to evaluate it; and (5) consider your own biases in wanting to believe or reject the veracity of the content, especially if it is something too good or too bad to be true.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.