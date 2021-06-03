We are now in the midst of our third round of grandchild graduations, with no sign of a letup. Last year, we watched a virtual high school commencement held in Houston. This week, my wife Diane is attending our second-oldest granddaughter’s high school commencement face-to-face in Kentucky. Due to COVID-19, however, tickets are at a premium, so I will be celebrating Rebecca’s academic accomplishments at home with other family members, who are also low on the totem pole or who are adept at dodging such events.
Graduation is said to refer to the official awarding of a degree or diploma, while commencement is the ceremony which celebrates this activity. Commencement rituals date back to medieval times when universities were first established. Back then, after students completed a course of study, the faculty would eventually deem them ready to commence in pursuing their profession. Commencement celebrates this transition in status.
Commencement speeches are often criticized for being long, boring, or predictably formulaic. In 1971 columnist Russell Baker described the basic elements of a commencement speech in a piece for the Phi Delta Kappan. Baker’s fundamentals hold up pretty well today and include: (1) an opening, (2) a joke, (3) congratulations to the graduating class, their proud parents and the faculty, (4) flattery — honored to be here and thanks for the gig and some self-depreciating remarks about the “dumbbells of older generation like self,” (5) some reference to Socrates, (6) acknowledgment that the graduates will be facing a harsh world, (7) a warning to graduates about life’s disappointments, being tempted to be led astray, and the inevitability of weariness, (8) an inspirational exhortation, perhaps invoking George Washington’s winter at Valley Forge or Lincoln’s second inaugural, (9) things to always remember, (10) a spiritual lesson about how the game’s never over until the last out and perhaps an inspirational quote from Babe Ruth, and finally (11) the thank you.
Sometimes graduation speeches are historic as when in 1947, Secretary of State George C. Marshall described his plan to rebuild post-war Europe at Harvard University’s commencement. At the 1946 commencement ceremony at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, Winston Churchill warned of Soviet aggression in his famous “Iron Curtain” speech, which was a key event in the emerging cold war.
Graduation speeches can be funny or fanciful, like the one Kermit the Frog gave at Southampton College in 1996. Kermit was granted an honorary doctorate in “Amphibious Letters” from the school. Voice actors Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke delivered the 2012 commencement address at the University of Vermont, in the voices and characters of the cartoon giants they portray on television, namely SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star.
About 30% of universities pay for their commencement speakers. Others rely on alumni and folks angling for an honorary degree. Actor Matthew McConaughey was paid $135,000 for the speech he gave at the University of Houston in 2015. He must have thought that was “Alright, alright, alright.” Katie Couric, Neil deGrasse Tyson, LeVar Burton and Rudy Giuliani all made out well delivering graduation speeches for fees ranging from $25,000 to $100,000.
In May 2019, billionaire investor Robert F. Smith gave the commencement address at Morehouse College, defying the trend of highly paid speakers. Besides offering the usual sage advice, Smith promised to pay off all the student loans for all 396 graduates and later he included parental loans. Diane and I could have used a speaker like that at our son’s Art School graduation.
There’s a lot of controversy as to what has been the best commencement speech ever given. Steve Jobs’ address at Stanford University in 2005, made after he was diagnosed with cancer, is often mentioned as a contender. Jobs said, “No one wants to die. Even people who want to go to heaven don’t want to die to get there. Remembering I’ll be dead soon helps me make the big choices in life, because almost everything — expectation, pride, fear of embarrassment or failure — fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important.”
Another commencement speech often cited as being among the best is one never actually delivered. It turned up as a Chicago Tribune column by Mary Schmich, a Pulitzer Prize winning writer. It is sometimes called “The Sunscreen Speech.” The actual title is “Advice,” like youth, probably just wasted on the young. Schmich tells us, “Inside every adult lurks a graduation speaker dying to get out …” Then she says, “If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it. The long-term benefits of sunscreen have been proved by scientists, whereas the rest of my advice has no basis more reliable than my own meandering experience.” Among the many priceless pieces of advice she gives are: “Do one thing every day that scares you. Sing. Floss. Don’t waste your time on jealousy. Remember compliments you receive. Forget the insults. Stretch. Be kind to your knees. You’ll miss them when they’re gone. And don’t mess too much with your hair or by the time you’re 40 it will look 85.”
Some folks have come to think that commencement programs are so boring, that it’s better to skip them altogether. Most psychologists disagree and think participating in these rites of passage is important. Major life transitions need rituals to mark their significant and get folks over the hump.
The average graduation ceremony is scheduled for about two hours, but can take much longer, depending upon the number of graduates and how quickly the names are read. George Loewenstein, from Carnegie Mellon University, believes that commencement ceremonies aim at creating long-term memories to cherish, although they cause short-term discomfort. Such discomfort can be real. I remember how our oldest son’s high school graduation involved sitting for hours on concrete bleachers that had been absorbing heat from the blazing Florida sun all day.
Fortunately, people’s memories of such events are shaped by the most emotionally intense part, as well as the ending. The peak of a commencement is when your graduate walks across the stage and the ending is usually when the mortarboards are thrown into the air. When reflecting back on graduation ceremonies, the mind usually glosses over the boring details and focuses on those victorious 2.5 to 5 seconds when your graduate was the sole center of attention. Lowenstein believes that the overall dullness of the ceremony may even be helpful, since it helps the moment of triumph stand out better.
