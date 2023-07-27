A few days ago, I was driving by the Jeffersonville Fire Station and I noticed that the garage doors were open. Like an inquisitive cat, my attention became riveted on the shiny fire trucks inside. They looked so incredibly well cared for that the lyrics from the Beatle’s song Penny Lane involuntarily ran through my head—“He likes to keep his fire engine clean. It’s a clean machine.”
As a child I was lucky enough to sit in a number of fire trucks, because my father was a volunteer firefighter. My favorite fire engine was an immaculate white V12 American LaFrance Ladder Truck. Even back then it looked like a prized antique. They were all clean machines.
Of course, I also had my very own toy firetruck, complete with pedals, a bell in front, and little white ladders that kept falling off. I loved that firetruck even though it was difficult to pedal and would never get you to a fire on time. My wife Diane and I later bought a similar looking pedal fire truck for one of our boys. Both my own and our son’s firetrucks were hard to give away.
I can remember visiting the fire station many times as a child. My father would always point out a bronze plaque, which had his name, along with the rest of the firefighters, engraved upon it. The firehouse also had three poles that the firefighters on duty could use to slide down to the ground floor in order to quickly man the fire engines, which were always ready to go.
An enormous siren was mounted right next door to the firehouse, on top of the old City Hall Building. This siren would sound whenever a fire was reported and the volunteer firefighters then would know to assemble at the fire station as quickly as possible.
At some point the city stopped using the siren and issued short wave radios to the firefighters. The first ones were large red boxes that most folks kept in their bedrooms. When there was a fire they emitted an ear-splitting klaxon sound before the location of the fire was announced. The radios were tested nightly. Everyone in the house would jump out of their skin every time they sounded off, although waiting for them was perhaps even more nerve-racking.
My mother was already a rather anxious person and these sudden unpredictable blasts from the fire radio didn’t help her or her cigarette consumption. Thank goodness they didn’t last very long. She and a lot of other folks were relieved when the city finally took the radios away and started using a telephone-based system instead.
The National Fire Protection Association’s magazine is the only periodical I can remember that my father ever subscribed to, possibly because it came for free. I couldn’t wait to scour through every issue, although most of the articles were too technical for 8-year-olds. I, however, was especially attracted by their mascot, a cartoon Dalmatian named Sparky. I saved my money and eventually signed up as a Sparky Junior Fireman. For 50 cents postage and handling I received my membership certificate, identification card, and an impressive metal badge. My friends at school said that real firemen’s badges didn’t come with pictures of cartoon dogs on them, but they were just jealous. Sparky was as official as it gets.
My father was an electrician by trade and his job during fires was usually to disconnect the burning house from the electrical power supply. This can reduce the risk of electrical shocks or electrocution to occupants, as well as firefighters since during fires, water is often used to extinguish the flames, and water conductivity can be dangerous when combined with live electrical circuits.
He had joined the volunteer fire department sometime in the early 1940’s. Back then it was still a boy’s club and they still had rather immature hazing and initiation rituals. He told me that one of these initiations involved showing the new recruit a gunnysack of actual snakes and then requiring them to strip down to their underwear, put on a blindfold, and climb into the gunnysack (in which polish sausage had been substituted for the snakes). I’m not sure that I believed him. He also told me that his own initiation had somehow involved Limburger Cheese and after it he had permanently lost his sense of smell.
The firefighters, however, seemed to be as generous as they were cruel when it came to their Annual County Firemen’s Summer Picnic. This was aimed at the families and especially children of firefighters. Everything was always free. There was food, games, and even a fishing rodeo. The prizes and trophies were great; they even gave away a couple of bikes each year. I think I won a baseball once.
Back then, kids were especially crazy about ice cream novelties like Dixie Cups, Drumsticks, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Cho-Chos. At the Firemen’s Picnic there were always freezers full of these things and kids were allowed to have an unlimited amount of this free ice cream. It was like an ancient Roman Festival of excess for kids, all that was missing was a vomitorium so that you could start all over again. It was one of the best Saturdays of the summer. Those firefighters sure knew how to party.
There has always been a lot to admire about firefighters. So even today whenever I see a fire truck or hear a siren, a flashflood of these memories return to me. Like many of us, I still want to be a fireman when I grow up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.