“Summertime, and the livin’ is easy.”
— DuBose Heyward
With the Fourth of July behind us, does that fill us all with the dread that summer is half over? The question brings to mind the proverbial phrase, “Is the glass half empty or half full?” Journalist Stephanie Stokes Oliver says that the question serves as “a general litmus test to determine an individual’s worldview.” Half empty, of course is the answer favored by pessimists, while half full is the optimists’ choice.
Research suggests that the human brain is actually hard-wired for optimism. We usually attend to good news, while minimizing the bad, a pattern known as “unrealistic optimism.” People consistently overestimate the probability of positive events, while underestimating the likelihood of negative ones. Despite this self-deception, studies have shown that optimists tend to lead healthier lives, manage stress better, and have more supportive social networks. In regard to survival, optimism may be an evolutionary advantage. A study conducted at the Harvard School of Public Health found that an optimistic style may even protect against the risk of coronary heart disease.
In 2019 Borden Dairy commissioned a survey of 2,000 Americans. Overall, 58% of the participants said that they believed that the glass was half full, while 16% said it was half empty, and 26% couldn’t make up their minds. I suppose people who see the summer as half gone after the Fourth of July would generally fit into the pessimists’ group.
Kendra Meinert from USA TODAY says, “The Fourth of July weekend might be the psychological halfway mark, but if you do the math, there’s still a lot more summer to come…” Since fall doesn’t arrive until Sept. 22, the summer is actually just getting started. Lammas Day is an old English harvest festival observed exactly halfway between the first day of summer and the first day of autumn. It is the true midpoint of summer in the northern hemisphere. This year it falls on Sunday, Aug. 1.
In a Buzzfeed Poll last year about a quarter of the people surveyed chose summer as the best season of the year. Fall came out on top with 45% of respondents selecting it, and winter and spring both were chosen by around 15% of respondents. Summer, however, was also voted as having the best weather, the best movies, the best seasonal produce, the best season to have a birthday, and the best season to go on vacation.
Martha Sullivan, a literature professor and blogger, says that people who live for the summer and its “sweaty charms” enjoy activities that involve the sun or are linked to heat and good weather. They also like the freedom of being liberated from all the heavy clothes people wear in the winter and like to spend as much time outdoors as possible. She says, “If you’re a summer person, you’ve probably always had issues focusing in school, on tasks, and at your job during the summer season because the magical sun rays kept calling you to go outside and you simply couldn’t fight the urge.”
My wife Diane, who is from Wisconsin and really likes to swim, is a summer person. She is like many people who like to pack as much as possible into summer. They see it as a scarce commodity and don’t want to waste a second of it. Comedian Jim Gaffigan, who is from Indiana, says in one of his stand-up routines about summer, “I’m from the Midwest and there is almost a panic to go out there and have fun, because winter is coming to kill us.” As you move farther north you can hardly even count June as a true summer month, even with global warming.
Irish blogger Niamh Towey says, “My obsession with making the most of the long summer days was instilled in me by my mother and her sisters, and maybe even my granny, too. Come to think of it, it could be genetic.” She thanks her mother for always whipping her off to a beach, a park or a swimming pool whenever the summer weather was nice. She says, “The pace was frantic, and only gathered speed when cousins were thrown into the mix. Not a minute was wasted, and I cannot thank my mother and her sisters enough for that. Summertime meant action.”
A major part of summer is just having fun and feeling happy. When people think of summer, they generally think of feeling good, recreational activities and pleasant memories. Summer is a time when people build new memories to carry themselves through the year. In many people’s minds, summer is tied to school summer vacation and those long days of our childhood that were filled with play and games, swimming, sports, picnics and festivals.
Nat King Cole called them those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer — those days of soda and pretzels and beer. Nostalgia plays a major part in most people’s attitudes toward summer. But let’s face it, summer is never long enough. It’s been said that summer should get a speeding ticket.
Diane grew up right next to Lake Michigan so the beach and swimming plays a prominent part in her summer thoughts. I grew up near the Mississippi River and my summer memories are mostly about riding my bicycle on the levee, watching baseball games, hanging out at the library, and playing the games at the church picnics.
Most of us develop an abiding affection for summer. Gaffigan says that when summer is finally over, people often talk about it like it was a beloved pet that had passed away. They are apt to say things like, “I miss summer” or “I wish summer was still here.”
Sportswriter James Dent once said, “A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing, and the lawnmower is broken.”
