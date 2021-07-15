For many Americans summer means a trip to the amusement park. Currently there are more than 400 such parks and attractions in the United States. The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando is the most visited attraction with well over 20 million visitors annually. Southern Indiana, of course, can boast of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari located in Santa Claus. When it first opened with its Christmas emphasis, it was arguably the first theme park in the nation. My wife Diane is currently planning to take our daughter and five of our grandchildren there next week to top off a two-week visit.
Such parks are unique in that they are places totally dedicated to one purpose — having fun. They are designed to be colorful, noisy and frenzied, but there is a method behind their madness. British historian Josephine Kane, from the University of Westminster, says that upon first encountering an amusement park, “There’s an immediate sense of sensory overload and chaos.” The flashy attractions, gaudy rides and compelling games, and refreshments, however, are not random phenomena. They are all painstakingly designed to elicit certain responses from guests — mainly to get that dopamine flowing and stimulate the pleasure centers of the brain.
Over the past 200 years American amusement park designers have learned how to tap into the neuropsychological processes, which allow the brain to be temporarily hijacked. Leon Neyfakh, a reporter for the Boston Globe, has examined how thrill rides, carnival games, crowds and even long lines all play into the intricate psychology of amusements parks.
Thrill rides, the life blood of amusement parks, elicit feelings of euphoria and make us feel more alive. They represent the classic false threat. Providing much of the same physical stimulation and arousal typically associated with terror, but within the confines of what has been called “a “protective frame” that assures us that we’re actually safe, despite appearances to the contrary.
Designers purposefully make thrill rides seem unstable and prone to close calls to further enhance the excitement. Travel and Leisure’s review of the world’s most frightening roller coasters reported that features like a “rickety chain” and “the illusion of fragility” only add to the enjoyment of thrill rides. According to Dutch researchers from the Delft University of Technology, all of this produces that unique experience that’s the goal of thrill seekers — a transcendent “rush” or “high.”
Amusement parks are also a perfect place for romance, according to anthropologist and dating expert Helen Fisher, from The Kinsey Institute at Indiana University. She says that people often become attracted to each other when they’re in “novel and exciting” situations. These include things like being on vacation or while experiencing various kinds of fantasies, all of which makes amusement parks a great dating venue.
Classic carnival games exploit the “near-miss effect.” This is when some activity requiring skill (like throwing hoops, darts, basketballs or softballs,) are purposefully designed to give the illusion that the player is gradually improving and with just a little more practice will finally be able to succeed. Players keep spending money in the belief that the next time will be the charm. Most of these games, however, are actually much harder than they seem.
For example, one carnival game on the Atlantic City boardwalk consisted of having to knock over a pyramid of milk bottles with a softball. Unbeknownst to the players, however, the bottles were weighted with lead and the softball was lighter and softer than standard issue. According to one apocryphal story, a hurricane once hit Atlantic City. The entire boardwalk was devastated and the only thing left standing were those milk bottles.
Finally, the long lines and wait times for rides and attractions only make us appreciate the experience more. Cognitive dissonance theory predicts that we will justify the discomfort we endure from waiting in line by valuing the attraction even more, to offset any feelings of unpleasantness. Waiting also helps build suspense and a sense of excitement.
The crowds that people encounter in amusement parks also have a disinhibiting effect. In large groups people often feel anonymous and overall less accountable for their behavior. People are more likely to engage in actions that they would not do normally, especially when they see others modeling that behavior. The popularity of carnival food is a case in point.
Traditionally, theme parks seek to create fantasy worlds based on other media such as movies, comic books, television shows, etc. They used this content in their rides and attractions to immerse guests in an alternative reality. Nostalgia for the good old days is also a common feature in even sophisticated amusements parks. Vintage carousels, recreated town squares, old-fashioned games and rides, and old-timey music often are employed to provide the warmth of familiar images and archetypes.
Even the cartoonish amusement park maps are designed to encourage wandering and spending money. While rest rooms and refreshment stands are usually clearly marked, other features may be more indistinct and purposefully hazy.
My earliest personal experience with amusements parks was our annual school picnic. When I was in elementary school, every May, just before school was out for the year, my mother would pack me a bologna salad sandwich along with a banana and a Hostesses Twinkie and send me to school. There I would board a school bus that took us across the Chain of Rocks Bridge (on Old Route 66) over the Mississippi River to the Valhalla of my childhood — the Chain of Rocks Amusement Park. While there were carnival rides each year at the Fourth of July celebration and at some of the church picnics, the Chain of Rocks Amusement Park was the real deal, complete with permanent rides and a full-sized wooden rollercoaster.
One girl in my class became famous at the annual school picnic. She was riding the Ferris Wheel when it suddenly stopped. She was stuck at the very top. The park was unable to get the Ferris Wheel going again and eventually had to call the fire department to use ladders to get the people down. The fireman who carried the girl I knew down from the Ferris Wheel turned out to be her father. There was a picture of her being carried down a ladder on the front page of the local newspaper. I’m just glad nothing like that ever happened to me.
The Chain of Rocks Amusement park opened in 1927 and sadly ceased operation in 1978.
We lived in Florida when our two oldest children were in high school. Diane and I would drop them off on summer mornings at their school, where they would board a bus which would take them to Disney World in Orlando. In the underground passages they dressed up in their costumes. Our son worked on the Davy Crockett Canoe Ride and our daughter sold enormous turkey legs. In high school I worked at McDonald’s making French fries. My costume was a paper hat.
