Back in the 1950s Canadian anthropologist Kalvero Oberg used the metaphor “fish out of water” in an influential article on how people go about adapting to a different culture.
Since then, the phrase has also been used by authors, movie producers, and especially screenwriters to describe story lines that feature a situation where characters find themselves out of their usual comfort zone and experience distress due to not understanding the expected behaviors in their new environment.
Most people have some experience with this phenomena from life situations, like starting school, going off to college, moving away, or beginning a new job. Blogger Madison Pattin says that she felt like a fish out of water when she moved from Chicago to a small town in Michigan. She says it was difficult because she was constantly grieving the loss of her old life in the city.
I can still remember how it felt when we first moved to Indiana almost 23 years ago. My wife Diane is originally from Wisconsin and I am from Illinois, but we had both lived in Florida for almost 20 years before we came here. The weather, the change in seasons, and even the persimmon pudding took some time to become familiar.
From 1987 to 1993 NBC ran a popular television series that focused on student life at a historically black college. Its title, “A Different World,” emphasized how many students perceived college life when they first begin.
In Ron Howard’s 2020 film version of J. D. Vance’s best-selling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," there is a scene that depicts Vance as a fish out of water. As a Yale law student, he attends a formal dinner, held by representatives from exclusive law firms, who are recruiting applicants for summer jobs. Vance’s working-class Appalachian background hadn’t prepared him to navigate the confusing array of knives and forks at his place setting. In anxious desperation he calls his girlfriend for instruction and reassurance.
Many years ago, I applied for a job in South Florida. It was soon clear that I wasn’t going to get the job, but they insisted on completing the interview process. The last part involved having dinner at an exclusive private restaurant. Several enormous yachts were docked at the pier outside the restaurant and the meal began with the server bringing out platters of steaks and lobster tails for us to selected what we wanted. Like Vance, I felt like a fish out of water. Frankly I was relieved that I didn’t get that job.
Psychologist Julie Hulme from Kneele University says that for most students moving from secondary school to college is a major transition. It is often marked by a shift in identity, a reworking of one’s social support system, encountering the challenge of independent living, and accepting the realities of college life as opposed to preconceived notions.
In some instances, however, going away to college may actually help individuals feel that they fit in, especially if they go somewhere where most of their peers are similar to them. I once heard an Art School administrator reassure students during orientation that even if they were considered misfits at their high schools, they would soon discover how well they fit in at art school.
Work is another environment in which people might feel uncomfortable, especially if they come from a background different from other employees. Today most employers try to make workplaces more welcoming for a diverse workforce through training and onboarding activities.
The fish-out-of-water story has been around for a long time. Jonathan Swift’s "Gulliver's Travels," written in 1726 has its protagonist encounter a number of strange and exotic locales. Mark Twain, used this motif in both "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court," as well as "The Prince and the Pauper."
Frank Capra’s "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" set the tone for Hollywood’s fish out of water genre in 1939. This film highlights the culture clash between middle class values vs. the sophisticated corruption of Washington D.C. The inherent decency of the apparent misfit, ultimately leads to Washington regaining its moral grounding.
While feeling like a fish out of water is uncomfortable and anxiety-producing, there is also another aspect to it. Often, people, who are in a perfectly comfortable environment, are complacent and have difficulty seeing beyond the world in which they live. Through their struggles and unique perspective, misfit characters can often notice possibilities that others can’t perceive. Canadian media scholar Marshall McLuhan once wrote, “We don’t know who discovered water, but we are pretty sure it wasn’t a fish!”
Award winning screen writer Paul Attanasio says that in the best fish out of water stories, “… the hero learns something about himself, something that allows him to transcend his environment.”
I have to admit that I’m a sucker for fish out of water stories. They can be powerful metaphors for when people find themselves in a setting that is strange and challenges their ability to adapt. In most cases such situations automatically produce both dramatic and comedic effects. The drama comes from the inherent conflict or clash between the two cultures in the story. The comedy derives from the misunderstandings and errors along the way.
The 1960s were the heyday of fish out water television shows. This was also the era of the "rural revolution" in television, with a number of series featuring rustic country characters. The Beverly Hillbillies and Green Acres featured fish out of water premises that were the exact inverse of each other. The Beverly Hillbillies was about country folks living in the city, while Green Acres was about city folks living in the country.
I remember watching My Favorite Martian in the 1960s. It was a classic alien fish out of water program about a Martian who crash-lands on Earth and is taken in by a young newspaper reporter. It’s not so terribly different from a brand new series now airing on the Syfy cable channel that Diane and I have recently started watching — Resident Alien.
This series is also about an alien who crash lands on Earth. This one assumes human form and learns about human interaction by binge-watching episodes of Law and Order. The main difference is that the Syfy alien is not from Mars, he impersonates a doctor he killed, and he has come to Earth to destroy all human life. It’s sort of a comedy.
