“When nothing is sure, everything is possible.”
Margaret Drabble
Unfortunately we find ourselves living in a time of great political, economic and health uncertainty. University of Arizona psychologist David Sbarra says that uncertainty and uncontrollability are the two main driving forces of the stress and anxiety people are experiencing. There is even some evidence that people’s ability to tolerate uncertainty has gradually decreased over the past few decades. Concerns about uncertainty are ancient. In his work Natural History, Roman philosopher Pliny the Elder wrote, “The only certainty is that nothing is certain.” In 1789 Benjamin Franklin, wrote, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
Uncertainty occasionally can be a desirable trait in sports, literature, television or movies. It builds up interest and suspense, although the uncertainty is typically resolved by the final curtain.
The Heidi Bowl was an infamous 1968 football game between the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets. This game was notable for its exciting finish, in which Oakland won in the final minutes of the game. NBC, which broadcasted the game, broke away from its coverage on the East Coast to air the television movie Heidi, leaving many viewers uncertain as to the game’s outcome. Thousands of furious viewers called NBC to complain. Columnist Art Buchwald wrote, “Men who wouldn’t get out of their chairs in an earthquake, rushed to the phone to scream obscenities at the network.” Such is the power of unresolved uncertainty.
Likewise the ending to the television series, The Sopranos, was wrought with uncertainty when the screen just faded to black, as gangster Tony Soprano sat eating onion rings with his family in a Jersey dinner. What did it mean? Was Tony killed? Or was the show letting you make up your own ending? Critics loved it, fans not so much. Likewise, when it comes to personal uncertainty, people are seldom entertained by such suspense.
Las Vegas-based clinical social worker Dan Mager, believes that people respond to uncertainty in basically the same way they respond to other threats. In his Psychology Today blog Mager says, “In the face of uncertainty and unpredictability our nervous systems are on high alert, braced for reacting through fight, flight, or freeze.”
When they are uncertain, people first seek out knowledgeable sources of information, as well as facts that can help them fill in the gaps in their understanding. Others may simply opt out of responding to avoid making mistakes. These strategies, however, may not work or be an option in all situations. Nathan Furr from the INSEAD Graduate School says that in times of extreme uncertainty people often cannot imagine any positive resolution of the situation. They may become paralyzed in a state that he calls “unproductive uncertainty.” In this state people think in absolute (all or none) terms.
Based on his research Furr says, “Innovators who are adept at managing uncertainty think in terms of of probabilities instead.” This ability to consider a variety of possibilities increases the potential choices you can make. Even if many of the possibilities cannot solve the problem, just having them to try greatly enhances your sense of control and your freedom to act.
A crisis of uncertainty is a disruptive influence but also an opportunity for creative changes. Since it disrupts our familiar and comfortable patterns of behaviors, it allows for innovative change to take place. The anxiety that it also creates, however, can blind people to emerging opportunities.
Mager also points out that everything is constantly changing, despite the fact that people tend to relate to things as if they are permanent. He believes that accepting the fact of impermanence is critical in learning how best to deal with uncertainty. One of life’s greatest lessons is learning how to value things that are fleeting or temporary. Learning to tolerate uncertainty and the discomfort it generates can help build resilience and is an important part of the process of maturity.
Uncertainty typically stimulates people to imagine a number of possible outcome scenarios. The brain runs these simulations to assist us in making decisions and coping with dangers. Most of the simulations, however, tend to be negative and produce feelings of fear, helplessness or anxiety. These feelings frequently reinforce destructive self-talk in a vicious circle.
People can learn to manage the anxiety caused by uncertainty through reframing their maladaptive thoughts. While people cannot always control events, they can help shape their thinking about such events and adopt healthier and more rational beliefs. According to the founder of Rational Emotive Therapy, psychologist Albert Ellis, people unfortunately have a knack for catastrophizing the events in their lives. Research shows that people routinely overestimate how long negative events will last and the magnitude of the discomfort or harm they cause. This is even more evident when we are in a negative mood. One study found that when people were unhappy, future negative events were overestimated by as much as 74%. The French philosopher Michel de Montaigne once said, “My life has been full of terrible misfortunes most of which never happened.” Along these same lines noted Chess Grandmaster Aron Nimzowitsch once said, “In chess the threat is often stronger than the execution.”
Since the threat of uncertainty is something we are dealing with right now, it’s important to know that there are techniques that help people cope effectively with uncertainty. These include: (1) Halting negative thoughts and images; (2) Practicing self-calming activities; (3) Reframing maladaptive self-talk so that it is rational and helpful; (4) Engaging in activities that can help improve your mood; (5) Identifying positive things in your life (counting blessings or playing the glad game); (6) Practicing self-care and developing new and healthy routines and activities; and (7) Keeping yourself-open to a diverse variety of possible outcomes, as well as emotional responses to them.
If this doesn’t seems to help, you might consider employing what is called “defensive pessimism.” Benjamin Franklin explained this approach saying, “I’m an optimistic pessimist — prepare for the worst, but when the very worst doesn’t happen, I’m pleasantly surprised.”
