The other day my wife Diane and I were deciding who to vote for in the upcoming Indiana Primary. We knew some candidates by reputation and from comments friends have made. Most, however, were unknown quantities. Political scientists call such political contests, where there is not much advertising, media coverage, or data available — “low-information elections.”
During the last General election Diane and I attended a gathering to hear local candidates debate, but this time we were flying blind and didn’t even have the advantage of Beth’s Mom. Back in Florida, Diane and I used the “Beth’s Mom Technique’ for local elections. Beth was a woman I worked with and her mother had similar political leanings to Diane and me. She was a retired teacher and spent a good deal of time studying the candidates. For local elections, Beth would provide us with her mother’s recommendations. It was sort of like those tout sheets you get at racetracks, where some handicapper picks winners for you. We usually voted a straight Beth Mom’s ticket, secure in the knowledge that our selections had been competently vetted.
Without a Beth’s Mom where can you get the information to make reasonable decisions, about 60% of voters chose candidates solely on the basis of party affiliation, according to Emory University psychologist Drew Westen. This approach, of course, is not helpful in a Primary election.
Some people have long-range political goals such as promoting term limits or increasing diversity among office-holders. This may determine their voting preferences, especially in low-information elections. I remember hearing a radio interview with a man who said he never voted for incumbents. He said his philosophy was, “If they were in, then they were out.” so far as he was concerned.
Candidates are usually evaluated on two main factors: qualifications and their position on issues important to the voter. Qualifications include things such as family, upbringing, education, life experiences, political activities and occupation. From these factors the voter is presumably able to discern candidates’ leadership skills and how successful they would be in the office for which they are running.
Issue-oriented voters must first identify the problems they would like to see government address. Some may be controversial and emotional issues such as abortion, immigration, gun control and climate. Other common issues today are the economy, health care, student loans, taxation, foreign relations, the environment, deficits and government regulation.
Information on candidates’ positions is usually found in their campaign literature and websites, as well as media reports, profiles, interviews, advertisements, speeches and debates. How the campaign is managed and endorsements may also provide important data.
For this election Diane and I relied mostly on the News and Tribune’s Primary Voter Guide, which Diane managed to find in a pile of old newspapers. Good thing we are not that tidy. The guide contained information on the candidates’ education, experience, an argument for why they were qualified for the office, a photo, and issue-related information. There was enough fodder there to make a somewhat informed choice.
In many low-information elections people often end up relying on marginal or even irrelevant factors, such as candidate names, physical appearance, and even clothing.
In 2010, Alvin Greene won the South Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate primary, in a classic low-information election. Greene defeated Charleston County Council member Vic Rawl, receiving 59% of the vote. Greene mounted a limited campaign, spent little money, and had no website or even yard signs. Since little was known about either candidate, political scientists speculate that Greene won primarily because his name was more appealing than that of his rival. According to Newsweek writer Ryan Tracy, South Carolina Democrats evidently thought that “Senator Greene” had a nicer ring than “Senator Rawl.” Greene was later demolished in the General election by the well-known Republican incumbent.
Ryan, however, insists that names matter in elections. He says, “Look no further than the electoral success of Texas Democrat Gene Kelly, who shares a name with the late actor…” Kelly received more than 9 million votes without ever running a serious campaign — all due to simple name recognition.
Academic attainment and the prestige of schools attended may be important to some voters. Researchers in Germany, however, found a stronger correlation between a candidate’s job and electoral success, especially in low-information elections. Occupation was more important than educational level or gender to voters.
Besides names and occupation, Psychology Today blogger Arash Emamzadeh says that we often judge others by their physical appearance and the clothes they wear. We make a number of assumptions based on past experiences, as well as cultural stereotypes that we keep filed away. Emamzadeh says that, for example, we might think that “baby-faced people are naïve, weak, honest, submissive, or warm,” while “attractive people [are] competent, intelligent, healthy, and outgoing.” Of course, there is a lot of room for unique reactions to physical appearance.
Although attractiveness is often associated with competence, there can be backlash against people who seem to get all the breaks in life. This is precisely how I once won an election for band treasurer in high school. Incredibly I managed to beat out a National Merit Scholar cheerleader, who evidently had incurred the envy of many of the other female band members.
A recently published study from NYU and Princeton found that people wearing expensive clothing were uniformly judged as being more competent, even when the evaluators were expressly told to ignore their clothing and focus on the person instead. According to the researchers, these judgements based on clothing came quickly, effortlessly, and were difficult for the subjects to control.
Accessories can also influence voters. Bow ties, for example, are often seen as a sign of rebellion or contempt and can lead to feelings of distrust. Wearing red-and-blue power ties are well-known tactics employed by many politicians. In the Voter’s Guide Diane and I noticed one candidate was wearing a flat cap. British lifestyle journalist Rob Crossan says that the flat cap is an “unprepossessing yet distinctive piece of headwear.” I once worked with a particularly debonair psychiatrist who wore one to great effect, as does local attorney Jack Vissing. I’ve always imagined that a flat hat signifies that you are dealing with some sort of a character and I should know, I have five of them.
