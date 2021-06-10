The U.S. Postal Service has about 600,000 employees, which regularly puts it among the top five employers in America. Right now it is number three, with less employees than Amazon or Walmart, but more than Kroger. Over the last few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has made people more aware than ever of the importance of the mail and the Postal Service. People are dependent on home deliveries like never before and voting by mail continues to be a major issue.
Recently, my wife Diane mailed a package of easy-reader books to our 6-year-old grandson in Texas. He was really excited to get them and his daddy thought they might even encourage him to practice reading more. The parcel held books on a number of topics, including humorous cats, making gifts for mom, and superheroes. It contained both Marvel and DC super hero stories, although his parents say he is a Marvel devotee. This made me remember just how exciting it is to get something in the mail, especially when you’re a child.
As a child I loved nothing more than a package or envelope with my name on it. I was constantly sending in box tops and coupons for free items. Among my favorite things were little frogmen and submarines that you would fill with baking soda and then them watch randomly rise and sink when you put them in water.
When I was about 10 years old my older sister got me a book titled, “1001 Free Things You Can get in the Mail.” I sent away for all kinds of items. I received a lot of terrific things from various companies and government agencies. I got dozens of free automotive decals from oil, tire and auto accessory companies and the National Park Service sent me all sorts of colorful maps and posters. I also got a ton of pamphlets from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on gardening, meat and farming.
The very best stuff, however, came from the Atomic Energy Commission. They sent me booklets on everything from how to irradiate food to keep it from spoiling, to how to construct a nuclear reactor. I can remember getting glossy official looking 8 x 10 photos of the first two atomic bombs — Little Boy, which was dropped on Hiroshima, and Fat Man, the Plutonium bomb that was dropped on Nagasaki. I showed them to my science teacher at school, who was suspicious about where I acquired them, since they looked like something a Soviet spy would possess. I’m lucky that I was never investigated by the FBI (so far as I know).
I awaited the mailman’s arrival every day and was disappointed when it was a federal holiday and there was no mail service. I was like Ralphie in the 1983 movie, “A Christmas Story,” who was constantly checking to see if his Little Orphan Annie Secret Decoder Ring arrived. The satisfaction of receiving mail operates much the same as receiving an entertaining email or getting a “like” on Facebook. Neuroscientists believe that these things increase the amount of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain, which triggers feelings of pleasure, similar to what happens when you ingest sugar or opioids.
Of course, not all mail is positive. There are a number of things that you don’t want to find in your mailbox. These include bills, IRS notices, anything from the police, solicitations, advertisements, and anything from an attorney or your neighbors. It, however, only takes a few positive pieces of mail to keep people engaging in the same seeking-out response. Psychologists call this “intermittent reinforcement” and it is extremely powerful in maintaining high response rates.
A couple of weeks ago I went online to have our mail stopped while we were out of town. I discovered that I also could get an email notice of the mail that will be delivered to our house every day. Our oldest son says that his company developed the technology that scans every piece of mail so that the Postal Service can sort it. Evidently now they can send these same images out every morning to inform people about the mail that is forthcoming. So with this new technology I get to check the mail twice a day. Progress is wonderful!
Mail and post offices are so much a part of everyday life that they turn up routinely in movies and television. Nancy Pope, the curator at the Smithsonian Postal Museum, has compiled a list of a number of the best movies involving mail delivery. Among these are several movies involving fearless airmail pilots like “Air Mail” (1932), “The Aviator” (1985) and “Only Angels Have Wings” (1939). “Appointment with Danger” (1951) is one of the few films featuring a U.S. postal inspector as its hero.
Pope lists the top film associated with the post office as “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947). In this Christmas classic, Kris Kringle, an old man who believes he is Santa Claus, is vindicated during his sanity hearing by the arrival of numerous sacks of mail all addressed to Santa Claus. This idea of large numbers of letters being mailed to support some cause is also seen in other films such as “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939) and “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993).
Television also has had a number of post office-related shows and characters. Among the regulars of the popular “Cheers” television series was John Ratzenberger, who portrayed postman Cliff Claven. He once said, “There’s no rule against postal workers not dating women. It just works out that way.”
“Lark Rise to Candleford” was a BBC costume drama series about the English countryside, in the early 1940s. Young Laura Timmins leaves the farming community of Lark Rise to start a new life with her mother’s cousin, Dorcas Lane, the postmistress of the market town of Candleford.
The Hallmark Channel also produce a television franchise titled, “Signed, Sealed, and Delivered.” This program followed the lives of a group of postal workers who tracked down intended recipients of undeliverable mail and in the process saved lives, solved crimes, reunited old loves and changes futures.
My childhood affection for mail probably accounts for my fantasy about starting a mail-order business. I always imagined myself going to the mailbox every day and finding it full of envelopes stuffed with money. I even bought a book (through the mail, naturally) titled, “Dollars in the Mailbox.” Diane still teases me about it.
