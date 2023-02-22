In a well-known commencement speech at Emory University, NBC anchorman Tom Brokaw warned the graduates that they were about to enter the real world. He told them”…real life is not college; real life is not high school. Here is a secret that no one has told you: Real life is junior high. The world that you're about to enter is filled with junior high adolescent pettiness [and] pubescent rivalries…”
I believe that Brokaw chose junior high as his central metaphor, because like many places in the adult world, it is not very welcoming. The major task in early adolescence is to achieve social acceptance and this is fraught with anxiety and insecurities. With little supportive guidance, cliques become especially powerful with everyone desperately seeking a safe place to belong. A clique is a group defined by some shared attribute, which allows its members to distinguish themselves from others. Cliques may be organized around ethnicity, socioeconomic status, appearance, ability, loyalty, or a multitude of other characteristics.
Cliques are typically closed groups and admission is determined by the existing membership. They are established mainly to permit members to be part of a viable social group. This need to belong is neurologically hard-wired into humans. Social rejection generates feelings of humiliation, depression, and panic. Rejection actually activates brain areas associated with physical pain. Cliques, however, allow people to feel protected and confer status, social importance, and identity. They provide social homes and give you a place to sit in the school cafeteria or workplace lunchroom.
Cliques are most powerful in competitive settings where people may feel lonely, disconnected, or inadequate, and where bullying is tolerated or even encouraged. Junior high is the perfect matrix for clique formation because it contains an excess of these risk factors.
Maintaining the popularity and status of its members is one of the primary functions of cliques. This is accomplished by excluding others. Cliques employ relational aggression to exert influence. This is aggression specifically aimed at damaging one’s relationships or social standing.
At the University of Illinois, sociologist Rachel Gordon identified several secondary school cliques. There are conventional ones such as popular students, athletes, artistic students, and high achievers. There may be counter-culture ones like students who use drugs or are interested in Goth subculture. In addition there are those students who float between cliques, loners, and normals.
My small high school had similar cliques, although at that time there weren’t any Goths. Beatniks had just evolved into Hippies. I was a member of the band clique, which unfortunately held little status for boys, especially those who were not talented. I was also a fringe member of an athlete clique of boys who participated in sports, although I wasn’t very good. Similarly I was a member of the “kind-of-smart” kids clique. You may notice a pattern here.
Cliques don’t end after high school. They follow us into adulthood, into work settings, social and fraternal clubs, homeowner associations, bowling and softball leagues, PTA, Band Parents, Little League, churches, and many more organizations. Most cliques have little interest in adding members, especially ones that might threaten the status quo.
The inner circles is a special clique seen in many organizations. This is a group of 5-15 individuals that are usually recruited by the leader. It is an exclusive group near the center of power that is secretive and elitist. Ethan Burris from the University of Texas studied the effects of inner-circles on member satisfaction and influence. He found that compared to other members, inner-circle members felt more secure and were vocal and assertive in discussions. Leaders routinely recognize them as making greater contributions and allocate more perks to them. Leaders also paid more attention to their suggestions and remembered them, regardless of their quality.
Inner circle members typically have more information, as well as access to secret information often withheld from regular members. Career coach Romy Rost says that inner circles are based on the “idea that information and power must live at the top of the organization, and has to be hoarded, protected and carefully distributed.”
Inner circle cliques are neither democratic nor representative and their authoritarian rigidity makes them not particularly effective. Madame Chiang Kai-Shek once said “Every clique is a refuge for incompetence.”
A survey by CareerBuilder found that 43% of employees reported that there were active cliques in their workplace. British psychologist Alex Fradera has said, “Tight-knit groups are… a risk to organizations, as they can encourage employees to conspire to do the unconscionable.”
Consultant Les McKeown believes that inner circles in business were originally intended to gather “…solid, semi-independent advice from trusted colleagues." He says, however, that this “is almost always overtaken by a creeping group narcissism," which invariably leads to exclusionary elitism. According to McKeown, “artificial group aggrandizement” ultimately has a negative effect on teamwork, productivity, and morale.
James Hougland, from the University of Kentucky and James Wood from Indiana University studied inner circles within Protestant churches in Indianapolis. The factors that predicted the existence of inner circles included large church size, a minister who is active in external issues, and a concentration of control within the church. The researchers concluded that “Inner circles occur most frequently when respondents in a local church (particularly those who hold an office) want total control…."
Finally, for a more democratic and welcoming organization several strategies can help mitigate the negative effects of cliques. Among these are:
(1) Providing complete, clear and transparent information to allow full participation of all members.
(2) Employing effective methods of communication so that necessary information in written form, is distributed in an accurate and timely fashion.
(3) Maintaining open access for all members to provide input.
(4) Providing open opportunities for all members to have jobs and to make contributions.
(5) Employing a collaborative democratic process for decision-making and assignments.
(6) Providing a welcoming environment by reaching out and exhibiting personalization, positivity, acceptance, and inclusiveness so that everyone has a seat at the table.
