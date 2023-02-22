Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...South-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Localized gusts over 50 mph possible. * WHERE...southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&